In each episode of Reading Road Trip from IDA Ontario, host and classroom teacher Kate Winn explores evidence-based literacy instruction with a fabulous guest. ...
S1 E1: Literacy Myth-Busting with Lyn Stone
In the premiere, Kate is joined by Lyn Stone, a linguist and author. Lyn busts common reading myths and misconceptions, advocating for evidence-based structured literacy for all students.
About Lyn:
Lyn Stone is a linguist, educator, author and founder of Lifelong Literacy. Her books, courses, and presentations unpack the structure of language, supporting educators to improve student reading and writing outcomes with evidence-based practices. Lyn can be found on her website, Twitter, and Facebook.
Lyn’s Books:
Reading for Life - the 21 Days of Writing Challenge Kate mentioned can be found in this book.
Spelling for Life
Language for Life
In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, we are amplifying the work of an Indigenous creator in every episode. This week’s pick is the picture book You Hold Me Up, written by Monique Gray Smith and illustrated by Danielle Daniel.
Are you an educator listening to Reading Road Trip with your colleagues? Use our Podcast Discussion Guide to support any conversations with co-workers!
7/3/2023
41:44
Reading Road Trip Premieres Monday, July 3rd!
Kate Winn and IDA Ontario's President, Una Malcolm, introduce IDA Ontario's new podcast Reading Road Trip, premiering July 3rd, 2023.
In each episode of Reading Road Trip from IDA Ontario, host and classroom teacher Kate Winn explores evidence-based literacy instruction with a fabulous guest. From researchers and authors to educators and advocates, they're all sharing practical ideas that can be implemented now in your class, school or district!
Launching July 3; new episodes Mondays!