ep. 57: Bookish Bio of Griffin Gooch (a bookish PhD student)

Welcome to Reading Revisited, a place for friends to enjoy some good old-fashioned book chat while revisiting the truth, beauty, and goodness we’ve found in our favorite books.We hope you enjoy this lovely conversation we had with one of our favorite Substackers, Griffin Gooch! Don’t forget that we have our Reading Revisited annual holiday, Book Drop Day, on June 14th! So be sure that you are subscribed and following along so you don’t miss any of the fun announcements for next year’s book list! Where to Find Griffin on the InternetReality Theology with Griffin Gooch on SubstackGriffin’s Top 5(in no particular order)Infinite Jest by David Foster WallaceBlood Meridian by Cormac McCarthyThe Corrections by Jonathan FranzenWhite Noise by John DilliloWelcome to the Goon Squad by Jennifer EganOther Books and ThingsOn Reading Well by Karen Swallow Prior Why Pastors Should Read Fiction (a Literary Life Podcast episode)Harry Potter SeriesPendragon Series by D.J. MacHaleCharlie Bone Series by Jenny NimmoThe Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. TolkienNarnia Series by C.S. LewisPercy Jackson Series by Rick Riordan1984 by George OrwellInfinite Jest by David Foster WallaceCharlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald DahlTrust by Hernan DiazDemon Copperhead by Barbara KingsloverHamlet by William ShakespeareThe Consolation of Philosophy by BoethiusThe Documents of Vatican IICrossroads by Jonathan FranzenYellowface by R.F. KuangKristin Lavransdatter by Sigrid UndsetThe Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Doesteyvsky The Divine Comedy by Dante (translation by Dr. Jason M Baxter)All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthyNo Country for Old Men by Cormac McCarthyThe Remains of the Day by Kazuo IshiguroHannah Coulter by Wendell BerryThis is Happiness by Niall WilliamsThe Hours by Michael CunninghamMrs. Dalloway by Virginia WoolfExhalation by Ted ChiangUntil next time, keep revisiting the good books that enrich your life and nourish your soul.In Case You Missed It:On the Podcast:* ep. 52: Bookish Bio of Joel J. Miller* ep. 53: Beauty and Imitation w/DANIEL McINERNY* ep. 54: Introduction to Trust and Contemporary Novels w/Sean Johnson* ep. 55: What We’re Reading (May 2025)What We’re Reading Now/Next:JuneTrust by Hernan DiazJulyEverything Sad is Untrue by Daniel NayeriAugustNorthanger Abbey by Jane AustenA Few Reminders:If you are wanting to get in on the in person or virtual community please contact us!We have turned on paid subscriptions which will allow you to support the work we are doing here as well as receive Read Along Guide PDFs each month, voice recordings of the Read Along Guides and Essays, and we are working on (printable) bookmarks for each book.If you would like to make a small contribution to the work we’re doing here at Reading Revisited, we invite you to do so with the Buy (Us) a Coffee button below. We so appreciate your support!*As always, some of the links are affiliate links. If you don’t have the books yet and are planning to buy them, we appreciate you using the links. The few cents earned with each purchase you make after clicking links (at no extra cost to you) goes toward the time and effort it takes to keep Reading Revisited running, and we appreciate it!Song: Into The Light Music composed and recorded by Oak Studios. Link:• [Background Music] Into The Light - C... | Creative Commons - Attribution ND 4.0 This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit readingrevisited.substack.com/subscribe