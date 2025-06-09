ep. 58: One Year Anniversary of the Reading Revisited Podcast
ep. 10: What We're Reading (August 2024)ep. 7: Next Year's Book List ep. 6: Our Favorite Summer Reads ep. 36: Introducing The Space Trilogy w/ David Bates (from Pints with Jack) ep. 28: Revisiting Jayber Crow w/ Michael Lilienthal ep. 16: Intro to Jane Eyre and Gothic Novels w/ Eleanor Bourg Nicholson ep. 14: How to Fight Book Gluttony w/ Autumn Kern ep. 53: Beauty & Imitation w/ DANIEL McINERNY ep. 52: Bookish Bio of Joel J Miller ep. 30: Why Read Shakespeare and Scripture w/ Fr. Tom Pressley ep. 29: Bookish Bio of Colleen Adams (aka Jess' Mom!) ep. 13: Intro to Madeleine L'Engle w/ Katie Marquette ep. 3: Revisiting Crossing to Safety w/ Sarah Van Hecke ep. 8: Revisiting East of Eden w/ Genna Moellering ep. 11: The Harry Potter Series w/ Rachel Woodham ep. 39: Bookish Bio of Mary Tappe ep. 17: Commonplacing w/ Elise Boratenski ep. 23: Cayce Bernhardt's Bookish Bio ep. 26: Introducing Dickens and A Christmas Carol w/ Shannon Hood ep. 35: Living Author Spotlight w/ Karen Ullo ep. 42: Bookish Bio of a Bookstore Owner with Katheryn Rice of Monkeykat Booksep. 47: Intro to The Moonstone w/ Anthony Rosselli ep. 55: Introduction to Trust and Contemporary Novels w/ Sean Johnson ep. 34: 2024 Year in Readingep. 37: Our Favorite Winter Reads ep. 41: What We're Reading (January 2025)Until next time, keep revisiting the good books that enrich your life and nourish your soul.In Case You Missed It:On the Podcast:* ep. 54: Revisiting the Moonstone* ep. 55: Introduction to Trust and Contemporary Novels w/ Sean Johnson * ep. 56: What We're Reading (May 2025)* ep 57: Bookish Bio of Griffin Gooch (a bookish PhD student)What We're Reading Now/Next:JuneTrust by Hernan DiazJulyEverything Sad is Untrue by Daniel NayeriAugustNorthanger Abbey by Jane AustenA Few Reminders:If you are wanting to get in on the in person or virtual community please contact us!We have turned on paid subscriptions which will allow you to support the work we are doing here as well as receive Read Along Guide PDFs each month, voice recordings of the Read Along Guides and Essays, and we are working on (printable) bookmarks for each book.If you would like to make a small contribution to the work we're doing here at Reading Revisited, we invite you to do so with the Buy (Us) a Coffee button below. We so appreciate your support!*As always, some of the links are affiliate links. If you don't have the books yet and are planning to buy them, we appreciate you using the links. The few cents earned with each purchase you make after clicking links (at no extra cost to you) goes toward the time and effort it takes to keep Reading Revisited running, and we appreciate it!Song: Into The Light Music composed and recorded by Oak Studios. Link:• [Background Music] Into The Light - C... | Creative Commons - Attribution ND 4.0
1:32:42
ep. 57: Bookish Bio of Griffin Gooch (a bookish PhD student)
Welcome to Reading Revisited, a place for friends to enjoy some good old-fashioned book chat while revisiting the truth, beauty, and goodness we've found in our favorite books.We hope you enjoy this lovely conversation we had with one of our favorite Substackers, Griffin Gooch! Don't forget that we have our Reading Revisited annual holiday, Book Drop Day, on June 14th! So be sure that you are subscribed and following along so you don't miss any of the fun announcements for next year's book list! Where to Find Griffin on the InternetReality Theology with Griffin Gooch on SubstackGriffin's Top 5(in no particular order)Infinite Jest by David Foster WallaceBlood Meridian by Cormac McCarthyThe Corrections by Jonathan FranzenWhite Noise by John DilliloWelcome to the Goon Squad by Jennifer EganOther Books and ThingsOn Reading Well by Karen Swallow Prior Why Pastors Should Read Fiction (a Literary Life Podcast episode)Harry Potter SeriesPendragon Series by D.J. MacHaleCharlie Bone Series by Jenny NimmoThe Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. TolkienNarnia Series by C.S. LewisPercy Jackson Series by Rick Riordan1984 by George OrwellInfinite Jest by David Foster WallaceCharlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald DahlTrust by Hernan DiazDemon Copperhead by Barbara KingsloverHamlet by William ShakespeareThe Consolation of Philosophy by BoethiusThe Documents of Vatican IICrossroads by Jonathan FranzenYellowface by R.F. KuangKristin Lavransdatter by Sigrid UndsetThe Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Doesteyvsky The Divine Comedy by Dante (translation by Dr. Jason M Baxter)All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthyNo Country for Old Men by Cormac McCarthyThe Remains of the Day by Kazuo IshiguroHannah Coulter by Wendell BerryThis is Happiness by Niall WilliamsThe Hours by Michael CunninghamMrs. Dalloway by Virginia WoolfExhalation by Ted Chiang
1:03:55
ep. 56: What We're Reading (May 2025)
Welcome to Reading Revisited, a place for friends to enjoy some good old-fashioned book chat while revisiting the truth, beauty, and goodness we've found in our favorite books.Hannah's Reads: Jessica's Reads:Kelsie's Reads: Other Books/Things MentionedThe Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion by Beth Bower Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen Purgatorio by Dante Beauty & Imitation by DANIEL McINERNY Made For This by Mary Haseltine Joel J. Miller episode The Literary Life Podcast - The Enchanted April Series The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis "The Feeling of Things, The Contemplation of Beauty" Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger The Pursuit of the Pilfered Cheese by Haley Stewart The Magician's Nephew by C.S. LewisThe Last Battle by C.S. Lewis Restore The Glory Bel Canto by Ann PatchettOur Town by Thornton Wilder All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens The BFG by Roald Dahl Matilda by Roald DahlCharlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald DahlCrossing to Safety by Wallace Stegner Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner Kristen Lavransdatter by Sigrid Undset
1:11:42
ep. 55: Introduction to Trust and Contemporary Novels w/ Sean Johnson (from Close Reads!)
Welcome to Reading Revisited, a place for friends to enjoy some good old-fashioned book chat while revisiting the truth, beauty, and goodness we've found in our favorite books.Trust by Hernan DiazWhere to Find SeanClose Reads PodcastThe Daily Poem PodcastLook for Sean Johnson at his future 1,000 Good Books ProjectSean's Top 5* The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky* The Divine Comedy by Dante OR The End of the Affair by Graham Greene (RR 2022)* Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy OR The Sword of Honor Trilogy by Evelyn Waugh* A Canticle for Leibowitz by Walter M. Miller Jr.* As You Like It by William ShakespeareHonorable Mentions (Poetry Edition)Complete Works of Gerard Manly HopkinsSlow Pilgrim by Scott CairnsCollected Poems by John Robert LeeOther Books and ThingsEverything Sad is Untrue by Khosrou Daniel Nayeri (RR 2025)Close Reads Series on Trust (with David Kern, Heidi White, Tim McIntosh, and Sean Johnson)David Kern and Bethany Kern's Book Store- Goldberry BooksIn the Distance by Hernan DiazTrust by Domenico StarnoneOn the Incarnation by Athanasius (Introduction essay by C.S. Lewis…On the Reading of Old Books)New York Review of BooksThe Rector of Justin by Louis AuchinclossThe House of Mirth by Edith Wharton (RR Book Swap Podcast 2024)The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky (Pevear translation) The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky (Katz translation)The Divine Comedy (John Ciardi translation)The Divine Comedy (Dorothy Sayers translation)The Divine Comedy (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow translation)Jason M Baxter's translation of The Divine ComedyThe Power and the Glory by Graham Grene (RR 2021)War and Peace by Leo TolstoyHelena by Evelyn WaughBrideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh (RR 2020)ep. 53: Beauty and Imitation w/ DANIEL McINERNY Tales from Shakespeare by Charles and Mary LambClose Reads 2024 Year in Reading Lacunae by Scott CairnsWaiting on the Word by Malcolm GuiteThe Eagle and the Hart by Helen CastorPiranesi by Susanna Clarke (RR ????)The Betrothed by Alessandro ManzoniHymns on Paradise by St. Ephrem the SyrianArtemis Fowl by Eoin CoiferThe Death of Christian Culture by John SeniorThe Children's Tradition Curriculum by Amanda Faus
1:05:42
ep. 54: Revisiting The Moonstone
Welcome to Reading Revisited, a place for friends to enjoy some good old-fashioned book chat while revisiting the truth, beauty, and goodness we've found in our favorite books.Books and Things Mentioned: Wildcraft Board Game The Murder on The Links by Agatha Christie Our Mutual Friend by Charles DickensDavid Copperfield by Charles Dickens The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins The Law and the Lady by Wilkie Collins