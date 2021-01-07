Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی

Podcast Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی

Amir Khadem
پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
Arts
5 of 195
  • یک قسمت خیلی کوتاه
    9/26/2022
    6:08
  • صدوهفتادونهم: داستان مرگ یزدگرد
    7/22/2021
    53:50
  • صدوهفتادوهشتم: داستان فرار یزدگرد
    7/15/2021
    47:29
  • صدوهفتادوهفتم: داستان پادشاهی یزدگرد سوم
    7/8/2021
    57:07
  • صدوهفتادوششم: داستان پادشاهی‌ها از شیروی تا فرخ‌زاد
    7/1/2021
    49:03

پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی: Podcasts in Family