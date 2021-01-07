Top Stations
Home
Podcasts
Arts
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Amir Khadem
پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
Arts
Books
پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
Available Episodes
5 of 195
5 of 195
یک قسمت خیلی کوتاه
9/26/2022
6:08
صدوهفتادونهم: داستان مرگ یزدگرد
7/22/2021
53:50
صدوهفتادوهشتم: داستان فرار یزدگرد
7/15/2021
47:29
صدوهفتادوهفتم: داستان پادشاهی یزدگرد سوم
7/8/2021
57:07
صدوهفتادوششم: داستان پادشاهیها از شیروی تا فرخزاد
7/1/2021
49:03
