Jordan McGraw: Friendship Perspectives, Bullying vs. Bullied, and Who We Choose To Be

Welcome, my friends. So this is the first of many conversations I’m excited to share with you. And this thing is gonna grow and change and define more but I’m stoked to start here. Meet my friend, Jordan McGraw. So glad to have him with me today talking perspective, laughing about high school, bully vs. bullied dynamics, who we decide to be, and the funny people-isms in it all. For music and more ways to connect with Jordan and all he’s doing, find him here!And come hang out with me here. We’re just getting started and I hope to see a lot more of you!