Cavanaugh James
Arts
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Jordan McGraw: Friendship Perspectives, Bullying vs. Bullied, and Who We Choose To Be
    Welcome, my friends. So this is the first of many conversations I’m excited to share with you. And this thing is gonna grow and change and define more but I’m stoked to start here. Meet my friend, Jordan McGraw. So glad to have him with me today talking perspective, laughing about high school, bully vs. bullied dynamics, who we decide to be, and the funny people-isms in it all. For music and more ways to connect with Jordan and all he’s doing, find him here!And come hang out with me here. We’re just getting started and I hope to see a lot more of you! 
    7/14/2023
    1:21:57
  • Welcome to Read the Room!
    If you’re someone who likes people, but simultaneously find yourself at relational dead ends from time-to-time, Read The Room is a show for you. Cavanaugh James’ passion for people is undeniable as he interviews friends and others he respects about the tools of awareness, kindness, and thoughtfulness they find most beneficial. You’ll be introduced to people across vocational fields from entertainers, licensed therapists, private-chefs, songwriters, business owners, and musicians—just to start. There’s a lot of laughing, some practical conversation about awareness, conflict, and behaviors that hurt us and our relationships, all mixed in with a great deal of authenticity. Join Cavanaugh, his people, and producer, Courtney for some time well-spent.
    6/28/2023
    3:11

More Arts podcasts

About Read The Room

Read The Room is a conversation of a show where Cavanaugh James explores the intricacies, nuances, and dynamics of relationship with others. By chatting with his actual friends and others he respects crossing vocational lines, some you’ll know, his aim is to showcase qualities and characteristics that lead to healthy relationships…
Podcast website

