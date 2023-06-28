Welcome to Read the Room!
If you’re someone who likes people, but simultaneously find yourself at relational dead ends from time-to-time, Read The Room is a show for you. Cavanaugh James’ passion for people is undeniable as he interviews friends and others he respects about the tools of awareness, kindness, and thoughtfulness they find most beneficial. You’ll be introduced to people across vocational fields from entertainers, licensed therapists, private-chefs, songwriters, business owners, and musicians—just to start. There’s a lot of laughing, some practical conversation about awareness, conflict, and behaviors that hurt us and our relationships, all mixed in with a great deal of authenticity. Join Cavanaugh, his people, and producer, Courtney for some time well-spent.