Summary: The Reactor Team (Christina Orlando, Leah Schnelbach, Emmet Asher-Perrin, Bailey Simer) discuss the best things they’ve watched or read this month.

Things we talk about:

Lanterns and shows that stick the landing

Superheroes and military propaganda, and ACAB includes Lanterns

Friday Night Lights rewatch when!

Hal Jordan is a notorious bum and a middle-aged slutty mess

Primetime, Robert Pattinson’s weird career choices, and on-screen genitalia as jump scares

You Can See Everything

Media monsters & films about tech

Major writer/filmmakers asking if they’re part of the problem

Christopher Nolan & Elliot Page

The legacy of Oscar Wilde & Alfred Lord Duglas

Records of reading, Booktok, and how reading defines a life

C-Dramas, Pursuit of Jade, and The Untamed

Hurt/comfort and a male character as damsel in distress

Black Sails is the most perfect show of all time, fight me about it.

How we react when “everyone” is watching a thing

Fifty Shades of Grey is the Young Sheldon of erotica

Christina’s feelings about dark academia and shitty rich kids (it’s not trauma, it’s praxis)

The seasons of dark academia books, The Secret History

Richard Papen, unlikeable main characters, and the purpose of discomfort in fiction

Piranesi, Black Star, and media vibe curation

View full show notes and transcript on Reactormag.com

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