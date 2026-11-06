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Read Receipts

Read Receipts, a Reactor Podcast
ArtsSociety & Culture
Read Receipts
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Read Receipts

    Media Receipts: Lanterns, Oscar Wilde, Pursuit of Jade, The Unmagical Life of Briar Jones

    11/04/2026 | 38 mins.
    Summary: The Reactor Team (Christina Orlando, Leah Schnelbach, Emmet Asher-Perrin, Bailey Simer) discuss the best things they’ve watched or read this month.
    Things we talk about:
    Lanterns and shows that stick the landing
    Superheroes and military propaganda, and ACAB includes Lanterns
    Friday Night Lights rewatch when!
    Hal Jordan is a notorious bum and a middle-aged slutty mess
    Primetime, Robert Pattinson’s weird career choices, and on-screen genitalia as jump scares
    You Can See Everything
    Media monsters & films about tech
    Major writer/filmmakers asking if they’re part of the problem
    Christopher Nolan & Elliot Page
    The legacy of Oscar Wilde & Alfred Lord Duglas
    Records of reading, Booktok, and how reading defines a life
    C-Dramas, Pursuit of Jade, and The Untamed
    Hurt/comfort and a male character as damsel in distress
    Black Sails is the most perfect show of all time, fight me about it.
    How we react when “everyone” is watching a thing
    Fifty Shades of Grey is the Young Sheldon of erotica
    Christina’s feelings about dark academia and shitty rich kids (it’s not trauma, it’s praxis)
    The seasons of dark academia books, The Secret History
    Richard Papen, unlikeable main characters, and the purpose of discomfort in fiction
    Piranesi, Black Star, and media vibe curation
    View full show notes and transcript on Reactormag.com
    V
  • Read Receipts

    Lady Knights & Sword Lesbians

    10/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Alix E. Harrow (The Everlasting), C.L. Clark (The Magic of the Lost Series, Fate’s Bane), Tasha Suri (Isle in the Silver Sea) discuss lady knights, sword lesbians, and gender in medieval-inspired fantasy.
    Things we talk about here include:
    Influential childhood favorites and stuff that made us...ya know.
    Tragedy as kink, swords as straps, and being horny as writing craft
    C.L. Clark actually trains with swords cuz she's a badass
    Lady Knights as an answer to the trad wife and tech bro
    Crossdressing, butch lesbians, the military, and boob armor
    Heroism's relationship with empire and nationalism
    Revolution through love, connection, and community building
    The power of stories and propaganda
    America's obsession with British medievalism and Arthuriana
    Horny ambitions, power, and f***ing the empire
    "What if the patriarchy really really liked me, specifically?"
  • Read Receipts

    Trailer: Read Receipts, a Reactor Podcast

    10/20/2026 | 0 mins.
    Introducing Read Receipts, a weekly show about speculative fiction, genre, and nerd culture by Reactor Mag. Hosted by Christina Orlando, Senior Books Editor, and produced by Gaby Iori.
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About Read Receipts
Read Receipts is a weekly show about speculative fiction, genre, and nerd culture by Reactor Mag. Hosted by Christina Orlando, Senior Books Editor
Podcast website
ArtsSociety & CultureTV & Film

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