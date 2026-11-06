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3 episodes
Media Receipts: Lanterns, Oscar Wilde, Pursuit of Jade, The Unmagical Life of Briar Jones11/04/2026 | 38 mins.Summary: The Reactor Team (Christina Orlando, Leah Schnelbach, Emmet Asher-Perrin, Bailey Simer) discuss the best things they’ve watched or read this month.
Things we talk about:
Lanterns and shows that stick the landing
Superheroes and military propaganda, and ACAB includes Lanterns
Friday Night Lights rewatch when!
Hal Jordan is a notorious bum and a middle-aged slutty mess
Primetime, Robert Pattinson’s weird career choices, and on-screen genitalia as jump scares
You Can See Everything
Media monsters & films about tech
Major writer/filmmakers asking if they’re part of the problem
Christopher Nolan & Elliot Page
The legacy of Oscar Wilde & Alfred Lord Duglas
Records of reading, Booktok, and how reading defines a life
C-Dramas, Pursuit of Jade, and The Untamed
Hurt/comfort and a male character as damsel in distress
Black Sails is the most perfect show of all time, fight me about it.
How we react when “everyone” is watching a thing
Fifty Shades of Grey is the Young Sheldon of erotica
Christina’s feelings about dark academia and shitty rich kids (it’s not trauma, it’s praxis)
The seasons of dark academia books, The Secret History
Richard Papen, unlikeable main characters, and the purpose of discomfort in fiction
Piranesi, Black Star, and media vibe curation
View full show notes and transcript on Reactormag.com
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- Alix E. Harrow (The Everlasting), C.L. Clark (The Magic of the Lost Series, Fate’s Bane), Tasha Suri (Isle in the Silver Sea) discuss lady knights, sword lesbians, and gender in medieval-inspired fantasy.
Things we talk about here include:
Influential childhood favorites and stuff that made us...ya know.
Tragedy as kink, swords as straps, and being horny as writing craft
C.L. Clark actually trains with swords cuz she's a badass
Lady Knights as an answer to the trad wife and tech bro
Crossdressing, butch lesbians, the military, and boob armor
Heroism's relationship with empire and nationalism
Revolution through love, connection, and community building
The power of stories and propaganda
America's obsession with British medievalism and Arthuriana
Horny ambitions, power, and f***ing the empire
"What if the patriarchy really really liked me, specifically?"
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About Read Receipts
Read Receipts is a weekly show about speculative fiction, genre, and nerd culture by Reactor Mag. Hosted by Christina Orlando, Senior Books EditorPodcast website
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