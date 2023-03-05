There’s more to life than the world we can see. Stories, guests and interviews that can re-enchant our vision of culture, science, politics and art.Ho... More
Re-enchanting... Public Life - Lord Michael Hastings
People have lost confidence in leaders and insititutions. Can politics and public life be re-enchanted? Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick is an independent peer in the House of Lords who has worked in business, education and international development. He tells Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall about growing up in Jamaica and the UK, and how his faith has led him to 'bend the power of the prosperous to the potential of the poor'.
5/17/2023
1:03:18
Re-enchanting... Sex - Louise Perry
Louise Perry is a journalist and the author of 'The Case Against The Sexual Revolution', arguing that sex has become disenchanted in the modern West's libertarian, pornified, hook-up culture. Although the book was not written from a Christian perspective, Louise tells Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley why she has come to some surprisingly traditional conclusions about marriage, sex and relationships.
5/10/2023
1:01:52
Re-enchanting... History & The Coronation - Tom Holland
Can the secular West outlive its Christian past? Will the coronation remind us of our Christian inheritance? Tom Holland is a historian and author who co-hosts the popular podcast 'The Rest Is History'. His best-selling book 'Dominion' charted how the Christian revolution shaped the West's moral instincts. He chats with Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley about why modern secularists are still swimming in Christian waters, and why he has personally become enchanted by the 'greatest story ever told'.
5/3/2023
1:04:35
Re-enchanting.... The Universe - Dr Jennifer Wiseman
Dr Jennifer Wiseman is an astronomer and Director Emeritus of the program of Dialogue on Science, Ethics and Religion for the American Association of the Advancement of Science. She is also a senior astrophysicist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Jennifer talks to Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall about space exploration, including private company space flights and deep space astronomy. She describes exoplanets, stars, and galaxies, and how she sees the hand of God behind the Universe and our place in it.
4/26/2023
54:32
Re-enchanting... Reading and Writing - Francis Spufford
Francis Spufford is an award-winning author of fiction and non-fiction. His 2012 book 'Unapologetic: Why, despite everything, Christianity can still make surprising emotional sense' responded to new atheism with a unique argument for the way faith engages our hopes, failures and longings. He joins Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley to discuss the way books ignite our imagination and how the Christian story shapes his own writing.