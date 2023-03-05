Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Re-Enchanting
Seen & Unseen
There’s more to life than the world we can see. Stories, guests and interviews&nbsp;that can&nbsp;re-enchant our vision of culture, science, politics and art.Ho... More
There’s more to life than the world we can see. Stories, guests and interviews&nbsp;that can&nbsp;re-enchant our vision of culture, science, politics and art.Ho... More

Available Episodes

  • Re-enchanting... Public Life - Lord Michael Hastings
    People have lost confidence in leaders and insititutions. Can politics and public life be re-enchanted? Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick is an independent peer in the House of Lords who has worked in business, education and international development. He tells Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall about growing up in Jamaica and the UK, and how his faith has led him to 'bend the power of the prosperous to the potential of the poor'.For Re-Enchanting: https://www.seenandunseen.com/podcast There’s more to life than the world we can see. Re-Enchanting is a podcast from Seen & Unseen recorded at Lambeth Palace Library, the home of the Centre for Cultural Witness. Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall engage faith and spirituality with leading figures in science, history, politics, art and education. Can our culture be re-enchanted by the vision of Christianity? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/17/2023
    1:03:18
  • Re-enchanting... Sex - Louise Perry
    Louise Perry is a journalist and the author of 'The Case Against The Sexual Revolution', arguing that sex has become disenchanted in the modern West's libertarian, pornified, hook-up culture. Although the book was not written from a Christian perspective, Louise tells Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley why she has come to some surprisingly traditional conclusions about marriage, sex and relationships.For Louise Perry: https://www.louisemperry.co.uk/For Re-Enchanting: https://www.seenandunseen.com/podcast There’s more to life than the world we can see. Re-Enchanting is a podcast from Seen & Unseen recorded at Lambeth Palace Library, the home of the Centre for Cultural Witness. Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall engage faith and spirituality with leading figures in science, history, politics, art and education. Can our culture be re-enchanted by the vision of Christianity? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/10/2023
    1:01:52
  • Re-enchanting... History & The Coronation - Tom Holland
    Can the secular West outlive its Christian past? Will the coronation remind us of our Christian inheritance? Tom Holland is a historian and author who co-hosts the popular podcast 'The Rest Is History'. His best-selling book 'Dominion' charted how the Christian revolution shaped the West's moral instincts. He chats with Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley about why modern secularists are still swimming in Christian waters, and why he has personally become enchanted by the 'greatest story ever told'. https://www.seenandunseen.com/podcastThere’s more to life than the world we can see. Re-Enchanting is a podcast from Seen & Unseen recorded at Lambeth Palace Library, the home of the Centre for Cultural Witness. Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall engage faith and spirituality with leading figures in science, history, politics, art and education. Can our culture be re-enchanted by the vision of Christianity? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    1:04:35
  • Re-enchanting.... The Universe - Dr Jennifer Wiseman
    Dr Jennifer Wiseman is an astronomer and Director Emeritus of the program of Dialogue on Science, Ethics and Religion for the American Association of the Advancement of Science. She is also a senior astrophysicist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Jennifer talks to Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall about space exploration, including private company space flights and deep space astronomy. She describes exoplanets, stars, and galaxies, and how she sees the hand of God behind the Universe and our place in it.https://www.seenandunseen.com/podcastThere’s more to life than the world we can see. Re-Enchanting is a podcast from Seen & Unseen recorded at Lambeth Palace Library, the home of the Centre for Cultural Witness. Justin Brierley and Belle Tindall engage faith and spirituality with leading figures in science, history, politics, art and education. Can our culture be re-enchanted by the vision of Christianity? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    54:32
  • Re-enchanting... Reading and Writing - Francis Spufford
    Francis Spufford is an award-winning author of fiction and non-fiction. His 2012 book 'Unapologetic: Why, despite everything, Christianity can still make surprising emotional sense' responded to new atheism with a unique argument for the way faith engages our hopes, failures and longings. He joins Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley to discuss the way books ignite our imagination and how the Christian story shapes his own writing.https://www.seenandunseen.com/podcastThere’s more to life than the world we can see. Re-Enchanting is a podcast from Seen & Unseen engaging faith and spirituality with leading figures in science, history, politics, art and education. Can our culture be re-enchanted by the vision of Christianity?  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    58:44

About Re-Enchanting

There’s more to life than the world we can see. Stories, guests and interviews that can re-enchant our vision of culture, science, politics and art.


Hosted by Belle Tindall and Justin Brierley. Recorded for Seen &amp; Unseen at Lambeth Palace Library, home of the Centre for Cultural Witness.


https://www.seenandunseen.com/podcast


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

