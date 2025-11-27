Open app
RCV Clips
Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center
    Proportional RCV and Power Sharing in Charlottesville, Virginia with Sally Hudson

    11/27/2025 | 25 mins.

    Sally Hudson, Executive Director of Ranked Choice Virginia, joins Chris to talk about Charlottesville, Virginia's use of proportional RCV this summer and how PRCV changes how power gets used in a democracy.

    Educating Voters through Community Organizing with Grace Ramsey

    10/30/2025 | 36 mins.

    Grace Ramsey, Co-Director of Democracy Rising, joins Chris to talk about socializing new forms of democracy and using community organizing principles in voter education. Resources mentioned in this episode: Portland, OR RCV FAQ: https://www.portland.gov/vote/ranked-choice-voting Democracy Rising: https://www.wearedemocracyrising.org/

    September 2025: RVC Clips Season Premiere: Back to Basics

    9/26/2025 | 25 mins.

    Join Hosts Chris and Kelly as they launch the new season of RCV Clips. They talk about summer travels, RCV in this political moment, and set the stage for an exciting season of learning more about the basics of RCV and its place in the democracy landscape.

    Season Finale: RCV Elections 2025

    5/30/2025 | 21 mins.

    In this episode of RCV Clips, co-hosts Kelly and Chris discuss the upcoming ranked choice voting (RCV) elections in Charlottesville, Virginia, and New York City. They explore the implementation of RCV in Charlottesville, including its proportional voting system, and reflect on New York City's experience with RCV since its adoption. The conversation also touches on the competitive nature of the upcoming mayoral election in NYC and the technology used in RCV elections, such as RCTAB. The episode concludes with a look ahead at future RCV elections across various jurisdictions.

About RCV Clips

Join the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center for our monthly podcast, where we cover ranked choice voting election administration topics ranging from drafting legislation to election certification. We'll have brief interviews with team members of the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center, election administrators who have run RCV elections, and more, to tell us about the resources available through the RCVRC and best practices learned from running RCV elections.
