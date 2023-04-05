Bacio (ft Quinton Patton) PART I

Today's episode of the Raw Room features former San Francisco 49ers WR Quinton Patton as the guys reply to the comment section on the wrestling discussion, the guys address the Lakers ending the Grizzlies season in 6 games, Quinton remembers getting his grill knocked out in his "Welcome to the NFL Moment", the guys remember watching The Jerry Springer Show growing up, whether Mel Kiper Jr should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Von Miller's commercial that the NFL rejected during the NFL Draft, Quinton tells the guys about his unique journey to the NFL through JUCO, and much more!