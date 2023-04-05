NFL Vets Daren Bates and Jalen Collins talk Sports, Culture and Current Events with Special Guests More
Bacio (ft Quinton Patton) PART I
Today's episode of the Raw Room features former San Francisco 49ers WR Quinton Patton as the guys reply to the comment section on the wrestling discussion, the guys address the Lakers ending the Grizzlies season in 6 games, Quinton remembers getting his grill knocked out in his "Welcome to the NFL Moment", the guys remember watching The Jerry Springer Show growing up, whether Mel Kiper Jr should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Von Miller's commercial that the NFL rejected during the NFL Draft, Quinton tells the guys about his unique journey to the NFL through JUCO, and much more!
5/4/2023
1:17:45
Durban Cookies PART II (ft Delanie Walker)
Today's episode of the Raw Room is part II with Delanie Walker as the guys talk XFL vs USFL, QBs in the NFL Draft, the guys remember hilarious old school wrestling moments, Delanie tells the squad about NFL Europe, Daren's dad calls back to talk who would win in a fight between father and son if they were both 25 years old, the gang talks NFL drug tests, pre-game superstitions, unwarranted celebrations, Odell Beckham Jr to the Ravens, Cam Newton spot in the league, Titans moving on from Derrick Henry or Ryan Tannehill, and much more!
4/26/2023
1:21:12
Durban Cookies (ft Delanie Walker) PART I
Today's episode of the Raw Room features 3x Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker as he tells the squad about his journey to the NFL and culture shock along the way, epic 49ers and Raiders fan fights, the guys discuss the panic of being late to team meetings, joining the Titans, the guys go off on Paul George's comments about NFL and NBA players, Delanie remembers his "welcome to the NFL" moment, and much more!
4/19/2023
1:57:13
Juiced Cake (ft Langston Galloway)
Today's episode of the Raw Room features NBA veteran Langston Galloway as he joins the squad to talk about his 8 years (and counting) NBA career, his path from the G-League to starting on the Knicks off a 10 day contract, Langston remembers the time Dwyane Wade snatched his ankles, G-League horror stories, what it was like being on the dysfunctional Nets teams with Kyrie/KD/Ben Simmons/Harden, losing in the NBA Finals with the Suns, Langston's shoe brand Ethics, the guys talk NBA playoffs, compare how the NBA and NFL treats their players, and much more!
4/12/2023
2:00:18
Cherry Cookies (ft Phil Taylor)
Today's episode of the Raw Room features former Browns defensive tackle Phil Taylor as he tells Daren about getting drafted in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, facing adversity at Penn State and bouncing back at Baylor, that time Ray Rice spat on him, transitioning to post-football life, crazy NFL stories, the nuances of playing on the defensive line, and much more!