Young women have been growing up with an indoctrination of what womanhood is and what it should be. They've been taught everything that is in direct opposition ...

Young women have been growing up with an indoctrination of what womanhood is and what it should be. They've been taught everything that is in direct opposition ...

About Rare But Real

Young women have been growing up with an indoctrination of what womanhood is and what it should be. They've been taught everything that is in direct opposition to the Word of God. Young women who want to be different from the world are rare but they are real. Audrey Broggi will often be joined by her daughter and her daughters-in-law who desire to be discerning in a day when everything seems to go against God's design.