RAND Congressional Briefing Series

Podcast RAND Congressional Briefing Series
RAND Corporation
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. RAND Congressional Briefings connec...
  • Built to Last: Planning and Funding Resilient Infrastructure
    Debra Knopman and Sarah Weilant provide an overview of a December 6th congressional briefing on how federal transportation projects can incorporate resilience into infrastructure planning.
    12/17/2019
    27:40
  • Preparing for the Future of Fentanyl
    Bryce Pardo and Beau Kilmer provide an overview of a September 13th congressional briefing. They discuss the various factors contributing to opioid overdose crisis in the United States.
    9/26/2019
    26:25
  • Principal Pipelines: A Feasible, Affordable, and Effective Way to Improve Schools
    A recent RAND report found that implementing "principal pipelines"—a strategic approach to the hiring, preparation, evaluation, and support of school leaders—can improve schools. In this congressional briefing, Susan Gates discusses the feasibility, effectiveness, and affordability of principal pipelines.
    7/2/2019
    27:35
  • Approaches to Counter Russian Social Media Influence
    Elizabeth Bodine-Baron discusses the challenges facing current measures underway by Department of Homeland Security and Department of State to combat this threat; proposed approaches, as well as unintended consequences and drawbacks; and recommendations for policymakers.
    3/28/2019
    23:28
  • What Are the Potential Impacts of Single-Payer Health Care?
    Jodi Liu discusses key characteristics of single-payer health care proposals and their potential impact; common misconceptions and areas of uncertainty; and plan details and implementation decisions that would affect impacts, including the cost of care, changes in total spending, and provider payment.
    2/1/2019
    22:39

About RAND Congressional Briefing Series

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. RAND Congressional Briefings connect RAND experts with lawmakers, legislative staff, and respected opinion leaders on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to present findings and recommendations on issues relevant to the current policy debate. For more about RAND, visit www.rand.org.
