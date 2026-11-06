What does it take to build a successful ranch from scratch when you start with borrowed money and a pickup truck as collateral? In this episode of Ranchonomics Stories, John Haskell and Wally Olson sit down with Monty Nail to trace his journey from buying his first load of cattle as a high school senior in 1979 to building a diversified cattle operation and acquiring his own ranch land. Monty shares how he balanced outside jobs in ranch management, welding, horseshoeing, and equine dentistry while steadily growing his cattle business, eventually expanding into cow-calf production, yearlings, heifer development, and registered cattle.

Monty also discusses the financial decisions, relationships, and hard lessons that helped him build the operation over nearly five decades. From managing debt and working with a banker who understands the cattle business to making buying and selling decisions around market cycles, protecting grass for drought, and developing reliable custom grazing partnerships, he explains what it takes to keep growing through the ups and downs. For young ranchers starting with limited resources, Monty and Wally emphasize the importance of persistence, delayed gratification, learning from experienced operators, and building a business that can support the next generation.

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In this episode, we cover:

How Monty bought his first load of cattle in 1979 with 100% financing and his pickup truck potentially serving as collateral

How outside jobs helped support his family while he steadily built his cattle operation

Why Monty waited about 30 years in the cattle business before buying ranch real estate, and how he approached the risks of taking on land debt

How he uses market cycles to balance yearlings and cow-calf production while managing equity and cash flow

Why maintaining extra grass, planning for drought, and knowing operating costs help protect the business through difficult years

What makes a good banking relationship and how to evaluate custom grazing partners before putting cattle in their care

Why young ranchers need persistence, delayed gratification, and guidance from people who have built lasting businesses



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Wally Olson, Olson Ranch LLC



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