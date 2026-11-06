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145 episodes
“I’ve Learned Most Everything From My Mistakes”: Steve Teichert on 80 Years in Cattle [Ranchonomics Stories Ep 15]11/05/2026 | 54 mins.In part 2 of this Ranchonomics Stories conversation, John Haskell continues his discussion with Steve Teichert about the lessons he’s learned over 80 years in the cattle business. From starting over in different ranching environments to turning struggling herds into profitable operations, Steve shares how experience, observation, and a willingness to learn from mistakes have shaped his approach to raising cattle.
Steve explains why cattle need to fit their environment, not the other way around, and why chasing bigger, faster-growing animals can come at the expense of fertility, maternal ability, and profitability. He also reflects on the importance of selecting cows that consistently produce, learning from failed breeding decisions, and focusing on what actually makes money rather than following industry trends.
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In this episode, we cover:
How Steve built and improved cattle herds across different ranching environments
Why cattle should fit the land and available forage
What he learned from breeding mistakes and chasing bigger cattle
Why fertility is central to long-term ranch profitability
How Steve selects cows based on performance, efficiency, and the ability to breed back
Why adding land, equipment, and inputs doesn’t always improve the bottom line
The lessons Steve hopes to pass on to the next generation of ranchers
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Ranching for Profit
Ranching.FYI
Wally Olson, Olson Ranch LLC
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- In this episode of Ranchonomics, John Haskell continues his conversation with a cattleman who has spent decades selecting cattle for performance without sacrificing fertility. Steve Teichert explains why fertility is the most important trait in a cow herd and how calf vigor, birth weight, growth, and the ability to thrive without extra inputs all factor into building a productive, profitable herd.
The conversation takes a closer look at the relationship between birth weight and reproductive performance. Drawing on his own observations from breeding and managing cattle, Steve describes how difficult births and larger calves appeared to affect a cow’s recovery and return to cycling, while smaller calves often got up quickly and started growing sooner. He also shares his approach to selecting and culling cows, managing artificial insemination, and prioritizing cattle that consistently produce and pay their way.
Make sure to hit subscribe/follow so you never miss an episode!
In this episode, we cover:
Why fertility is the foundation of a productive cow herd
How to select for growth without sacrificing fertility or adding more inputs
What calf vigor and birth weight can reveal about cattle performance
Steve’s observations about large birth weights and cows’ reproductive recovery
How he selects and culls cows based on annual production and profitability
Why matching cattle size and performance to the ranch environment matters
How he approaches artificial insemination and identifies cows ready to breed
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Episode 119. What Four Generations of Ranching Taught Steve Teichert About Genetics
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Ranching for Profit
Ranching.FYI
Wally Olson, Olson Ranch LLC
Mentioned in this episode:
Join us online, ask questions, and get practical tools you can put to work tomorrow. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to receive updates on our next session. Click the link below to catch up on all of our past webinars on YouTube.
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From Ellis Island to Cokeville: The Teichert Family Ranching Story - Part 1 [Ranchonomics Stories Ep 14]10/29/2026 | 52 mins.Long before Steve Teichert developed his own approach to cattle genetics and nutrition, his family was learning what it took to make a living in the rugged country of Idaho and Wyoming. In Part 1 of this Ranchonomics Stories conversation, John Haskell sits down with Steve, a fourth-generation cattleman, to trace his family's journey from German immigrant Adolph Teichert arriving at Ellis Island to establishing a ranching operation in Cokeville, Wyoming. Steve shares stories of his great-grandfather homesteading in Idaho, his grandfather building a cattle herd during the Great Depression, and the hard work that shaped the family's approach to ranching.
Steve also explains how generations of observation and practical experience helped his family develop cattle that could thrive in the challenging environments of Idaho and Wyoming. From selecting for fertility and efficient production to crossing breeds, managing nutrition, and learning when cows need extra feed, he describes the lessons passed down from his grandfather and father. He also reflects on how his own experiments with cattle genetics, supplements, and mineral nutrition have helped him continue improving the herd over a lifetime in the business.
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In this episode, we cover:
How the Teichert family journeyed from Ellis Island to Idaho and eventually Cokeville, Wyoming
How Steve's grandfather built a cattle herd through dairying, homesteading, and hard work
Why practical, low-input cattle were essential in the family's rugged ranching environment
How generations of crossbreeding and selection shaped the family's cattle
What Steve learned about fertility, nutrition, and knowing when cows need extra feed
Why cattle performance and profitability matter more than popular trends in breeding
How Steve's long-term experiments with minerals and supplements continue to shape his approach
Connect with Ranch Right:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram @ranchrightllc
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Check out the website
Check out all of our past webinars here
Resources & Links:
Book a Free Discovery Call to Learn More
Ranching for Profit
Ranching.FYI
Wally Olson, Olson Ranch LLC
Mentioned in this episode:
Come with your questions. Leave with a plan. The Ranch Right Conference is February 15–18, 2027 in Orange Beach, Alabama, with keynote speaker Dr. David Kohl. Click below to register by January 10th at:
Conference
121. Let the Market Work: Two Lifelong Cattlemen on the Heifer Retention Debate10/27/2026 | 16 mins.What happens when the government tries to solve a cattle market problem that the market may already be correcting? In this episode of Ranchonomics, John Haskell is joined by lifelong cattlemen Wally Olson and Monty Nail to discuss proposals for government incentives to encourage heifer retention. Both guests argue that high cattle prices are already giving producers a strong incentive to breed and retain heifers, and that additional government intervention could encourage overproduction and create a glut of cattle in the years ahead.
Wally and Monty explain how cattle productivity, heavier slaughter weights, and beef from dairy cattle have helped maintain beef production even as the U.S. cow herd has declined. They also discuss how market signals guide their own buying, breeding, and selling decisions, why timing matters throughout the cattle cycle, and how ranchers can build better businesses by studying the market and making disciplined decisions rather than relying on government assistance.
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In this episode, we cover:
Why Wally and Monty oppose government incentives for heifer retention
How heavier cattle and beef from dairy cattle help maintain beef production with fewer cows
Why high prices can lead to oversupply and lower prices down the road
How the price spread between heifer calves and bred heifers creates opportunities
Why drought can limit heifer retention despite strong market incentives
How market signals help ranchers make smarter buying and selling decisions
Why persistence, daily market analysis, and good timing matter in building a cattle business
Connect with Wally:
Check out his website
Connect with Ranch Right:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram @ranchrightllc
Follow on Facebook
Check out the website
Check out all of our past webinars here
Resources & Links:
Book a Free Discovery Call to Learn More
Ranching for Profit
Ranching.FYI
Wally Olson, Olson Ranch LLC
Mentioned in this episode:
Come with your questions. Leave with a plan. The Ranch Right Conference is February 15–18, 2027 in Orange Beach, Alabama, with keynote speaker Dr. David Kohl. Click below to register by January 10th at:
Conference
100% Financed, With a Pickup for Collateral: Monty Nail's 40 Years Building a Ranch From Scratch [Ranchonomics Stories Ep 13]10/22/2026 | 54 mins.What does it take to build a successful ranch from scratch when you start with borrowed money and a pickup truck as collateral? In this episode of Ranchonomics Stories, John Haskell and Wally Olson sit down with Monty Nail to trace his journey from buying his first load of cattle as a high school senior in 1979 to building a diversified cattle operation and acquiring his own ranch land. Monty shares how he balanced outside jobs in ranch management, welding, horseshoeing, and equine dentistry while steadily growing his cattle business, eventually expanding into cow-calf production, yearlings, heifer development, and registered cattle.
Monty also discusses the financial decisions, relationships, and hard lessons that helped him build the operation over nearly five decades. From managing debt and working with a banker who understands the cattle business to making buying and selling decisions around market cycles, protecting grass for drought, and developing reliable custom grazing partnerships, he explains what it takes to keep growing through the ups and downs. For young ranchers starting with limited resources, Monty and Wally emphasize the importance of persistence, delayed gratification, learning from experienced operators, and building a business that can support the next generation.
Make sure to hit subscribe/follow so you never miss an episode!
In this episode, we cover:
How Monty bought his first load of cattle in 1979 with 100% financing and his pickup truck potentially serving as collateral
How outside jobs helped support his family while he steadily built his cattle operation
Why Monty waited about 30 years in the cattle business before buying ranch real estate, and how he approached the risks of taking on land debt
How he uses market cycles to balance yearlings and cow-calf production while managing equity and cash flow
Why maintaining extra grass, planning for drought, and knowing operating costs help protect the business through difficult years
What makes a good banking relationship and how to evaluate custom grazing partners before putting cattle in their care
Why young ranchers need persistence, delayed gratification, and guidance from people who have built lasting businesses
Connect with Ranch Right:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram @ranchrightllc
Follow on Facebook
Check out the website
Check out all of our past webinars here
Resources & Links:
Book a Free Discovery Call to Learn More
Ranching for Profit
Ranching.FYI
Wally Olson, Olson Ranch LLC
Mentioned in this episode:
Come with your questions. Leave with a plan. The Ranch Right Conference is February 15–18, 2027 in Orange Beach, Alabama, with keynote speaker Dr. David Kohl. Click below to register by January 10th at:
Conference
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About Ranchonomics
Welcome to Ranchonomics! Where we empower you to build a better ranch and transform your operation into a thriving business. This podcast is brought to you by Ranch Right LLC, and together we will look at essential strategies, mindsets, and processes needed to take command of your financials and master the business metrics that make all the difference. If you are ready to start winning at ranching, then you are in the right spot. With each episode of Ranchonomics, you will hear inspiring success stories, gain simple yet powerful financial literacy tips, and listen to insightful interviews with industry experts and real-life practitioners. Whether you are a seasoned rancher or just starting out, we believe that managing a ranch shouldn't mean drowning in paperwork or missing out on valuable opportunities. Our mission is to help you see the link between your daily ranching operations and your financials that allow you to go from chaos to clarity and achieve your goals. Join us as we explore the intersection of ranching and finance, helping you understand your numbers and make informed decisions that propel your business forward. Subscribe now and start your path to a more profitable, less stressful ranching experience with Ranchonomics. It's time to harness the full potential of your operation.Podcast website
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