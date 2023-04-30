We're Deonna and Rhandyl and this is Raising Disabled where we openly talk about parenting our disabled kids and the challenges and triumphs that we've experien... More
Intro: Raising Disabled
In this episode we (Deonna and Rhandyl) introduce ourselves and talk about why we started "Raising Disabled."We talk about who we are making Raising Disabled for:Parents of disabled childrenPeople that want to advocate for the disabled communityIn the next episode, we are going to be hearing Rhandyl's story about when she began her journey in parenting a disabled child.Special thanks to LOVE LAW FIRM for getting our podcast set up the right way.If you live in NY, and are setting up a podcast, Francine is your attorney!Thank you to Andrew Barefoot for the intro music and allowing us to use his song "Everybody Belongs" at the end of our podcast. It is PERFECT for Raising Disabled!
5/5/2023
23:16
Rhandyl's Story
In this episode were going to talk about Rhandyl's story of when she started "Raising Disabled" when her daughter Remi was born premature.Rhandyl is going to share:What happened at birthLong hospitalization experienceTransitioning home with medically fragile babyHer daughters diagnosesTheir new normalWhat have been the greatest challenges so farWhat have been blessings in the midst of the trialsIf you'd like to learn more about Rhandyl and her family you can follow Team Remi on Facebook and follow her on Instagram @rhandyllorae
5/5/2023
40:06
Deonna's Story
In this episode were going to talk about Deonna's story of when she started "Raising Disabled" when her daughter Allie was paralyzed at the age of 4. Deonna is going to share:What happened that caused the paralysisWhat life has been like since they've been homeWhat have been the greatest challenges so farWhat have been blessings in the midst of the trialsYou can see more of Deonna's daily life and see more about her journey of raising a disabled child and grief on Instagram @deonnawadeartIf you live in the Lubbock area and are want to use to same amazing realtor we did, call Ruben Trujillo from Clear Rock Realty
5/5/2023
34:31
Raising Disabled Podcast Trailer
Hey y'all! We're Deonna and Rhandyl and this is Raising Disabled where we openly talk about parenting our disabled kids and the challenges and triumphs that we've experienced along the way. If you are a parent of a disabled child or have wondered what it's actually like and want to make sure EVERYBODY BELONGS, you're in the right place.