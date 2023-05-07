Raising Arrows - Large Family Homeschool Life

Large family homemaking and homeschooling encouragement and tips from a mom of 10!
More
Available Episodes
5 of 148
Homeschooling Boys Who Can't Sit Still
Worried about homeschooling a child who can't sit still? This podcast is for you! Our Sponsor: Help your children learn HOW to think for themselves with Classical Conversations http://classicalconversations.com/arrows Resources mentioned: Better Late Than Early by Raymond & Dorothy Moore Desk Ball for kids Fidget Bands for kids' chairs A Year of Playing Skillfully (curriculum review) Peaceful Preschool (curriculum review)
7/5/2023
25:17
How to Turn Your Vacation into an EDUcation
This summer make your vacation (no matter where you go!) an educational experience that doesn't feel like school and doesn't require lesson plans! Our Sponsor: Squeaver Tales Get the FREE Squeaver Tales Coloring Book at: SqueaverTales.com
6/27/2023
21:18
Teaching the Bible (when you're still learning)
How do you teach the Bible in your homeschool when you feel like you're still a baby Christian? This podcast is full of resources and ideas to encourage you to dive in right where you are! Homeschool with Classical Conversations! To find a community near you, go to: ClassicalConversations.com/arrows Resources mentioned: Hurlbut's Story of the Bible (older edition) Mighty Acts of God by Starr Meade Jesus Storybook Bible by Sally Lloyd-Jones Unwrapping the Greatest Gift by Ann Voskamp Stories of the Resurrection by Tauna Meyer Living the Christian Year by Bobby Gross Celebrating the Christian Year by Martha Zimmerman
6/13/2023
22:31
Preparing to Homeschool with a Newborn
Homeschooling with a new baby can be challenging, but it isn't impossible! This podcast will give you practical ideas for surviving and thriving while you homeschool with a newborn! Resources mentioned: Large Family Homeschooling (book) Year Round Homeschooling Page on Raising Arrows Homeschool Mom Basket Morning Time Family Favorite Meal List Baby Mercy's Diagnosis Made 2 Homeschool Community
6/6/2023
18:09
A Day in the Life of a Large Family Homeschooling Mom
Got questions? I'll answer them in the next Podcast Q&A! Email your questions to [email protected] In this episode: Get a glimpse into a day in my large family homeschool life! Resources mentioned: Podcast #124 - Taking a Jubilee Homeschool Year Playful Pioneers (curriculum) Flip Flop Spanish (curriculum) Table Chores (post) Special Night (post) Adventures in Odyssey Club (post) Enya Radio on Pandora