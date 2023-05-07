Raising Arrows - Large Family Homeschool Life

Teaching the Bible (when you're still learning)

How do you teach the Bible in your homeschool when you feel like you're still a baby Christian? This podcast is full of resources and ideas to encourage you to dive in right where you are! Homeschool with Classical Conversations! To find a community near you, go to: ClassicalConversations.com/arrows Resources mentioned: Hurlbut's Story of the Bible (older edition) Mighty Acts of God by Starr Meade Jesus Storybook Bible by Sally Lloyd-Jones Unwrapping the Greatest Gift by Ann Voskamp Stories of the Resurrection by Tauna Meyer Living the Christian Year by Bobby Gross Celebrating the Christian Year by Martha Zimmerman