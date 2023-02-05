Rainbow Puppy Science Lab Coming Tuesday, April 25

Follow Rainbow Puppy Science Lab to get new episodes every Tuesday starting April 25! It's the perfect kids and family podcast hosted by a father and son team. Kyle is a National Board Certified Teacher who loves things that are educational. Atticus is a kid who loves things that are fun. Join them every Tuesday to explore the past, the present and imagine the future of everything amazing. Rainbow Puppy Science Lab is dedicated to awesomeology, the study of things that are awesome. The world is full of amazing, curious and inspiring things for those who take time to look and wonder. Atticus and Kyle will focus on a different subject in each episode as they identify the elements that make it awesome. It's fun for the whole family with interesting bits of history, connections to science, literature, the arts and everything else you might like to learn about. We only cover the good stuff, so Rainbow Puppy Science Lab is safe for listerns of all ages to enjoy as a part of a healthy media diet.