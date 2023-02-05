Rainbow Puppy Science Lab is fun for the whole family. It is written, hosted and produced by a father and son team. Kyle is a National Board Certified Teacher w... More
Available Episodes
LEGO
Rainbow Puppy Science Lab is dedicated to the study of all things awesome. This week's episode is focused on LEGO, perhaps the coolest toy of all time. The classic LEGO brick has been produced to extremely precise specifications for decades so our new sets will work with the old ones and we can keep building, but that's not all. LEGO has formed partnerships with numerous people and organizations to develop new technology so we will always be able to play well even building LEGO robots that solve real-world problems.
5/2/2023
Small Wonders: Rainbows
Welcome to Rainbow Puppy Science Lab. This podcast is dedicated to AWESOMEology or the study of all things that are awesome. Each week we will focus on a different topic with fun facts and trivia challenges. This week we have a "small wonders" mini episode about rainbows. Learn how they are created, how many colors are in the rainbow and why.
5/2/2023
Ice Cream
Welcome to Rainbow Puppy Science Lab. This podcast is dedicated to AWESOMEology or the study of all things that are awesome. Each week we will focus on a different topic with fun facts and trivia challenges. This week is all about ice cream. Learn the history of how ice cream was made before refrigeration, and which of America's founding fathers spent a ridiculous amount of money on ice cream. We also covered how ice cream is made today and imagined the future of the sweet treat.
4/25/2023
Rainbow Puppy Science Lab Coming Tuesday, April 25
Follow Rainbow Puppy Science Lab to get new episodes every Tuesday starting April 25!
It's the perfect kids and family podcast hosted by a father and son team. Kyle is a National Board Certified Teacher who loves things that are educational. Atticus is a kid who loves things that are fun. Join them every Tuesday to explore the past, the present and imagine the future of everything amazing.
Rainbow Puppy Science Lab is dedicated to awesomeology, the study of things that are awesome. The world is full of amazing, curious and inspiring things for those who take time to look and wonder. Atticus and Kyle will focus on a different subject in each episode as they identify the elements that make it awesome. It's fun for the whole family with interesting bits of history, connections to science, literature, the arts and everything else you might like to learn about. We only cover the good stuff, so Rainbow Puppy Science Lab is safe for listerns of all ages to enjoy as a part of a healthy media diet.
