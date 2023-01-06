On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Church Historian Elder Kyle McKay sat down with an inactive former seminary teacher named Joe for a candid discussion about Church History. Things got very interesting very quickly! This is the recording of that meeting! RESOURCES:Joe’s Document “In Defense of Doubt” – https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/06/In-Defense-of-Doubt-Final.pdfElder McKay’s Letter back to him – https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/06/Elder-McKays-Letter.pdf
6/3/2023
1:33:25
Seminary Teacher Schools Church Historian: Mormonism Live: 130
A former seminary teacher got the opportunity to present lots of his questions to the Church Historian recently. Wait till you hear what happened! RESOURCES: Transcript – http://radiofreemormon.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/ELDER-BALLARD-BLOWS-UP-THE-CHURCH-TRANSCRIPT.pdfEpisode – https://radiofreemormon.org/2017/11/radio-free-mormon-021-elder-ballard-blows-church/ https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/prophets-and-fallibility/https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/the-mormon-truth-crisis/https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/the-mormon-paradox/ Joe’s Document “In Defense of Doubt” – https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/06/In-Defense-of-Doubt-Final.pdfElder McKay’s Letter back to him – https://mormondiscussionpodcast.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/06/Elder-McKays-Letter.pdf
6/1/2023
3:13:24
RFM: 282: Why is RFM Such an SOB?
On the May 17, 2023 episode of Mormonism Live, a listener named Justin called into the show. Justin identified himself as a believing Mormon. I took the opportunity to ask Justin a series of questions about his beliefs regarding what a prophet could do that would be so bad that Justin would no longer consider… Read More »RFM: 282: Why is RFM Such an SOB?
5/27/2023
1:07:47
Mormonism Live: 129: How The Mormon Church Got Its Name
In this video we delve into the history behind how the LDS Church came to have its name and how its official name has changed from its inception to today. And along the way we learn about the use and meaning of the word Mormon as well as how the Church went from “Latter Day… Read More »Mormonism Live: 129: How The Mormon Church Got Its Name
5/25/2023
2:18:39
RFM: 281: My Debate with a Church of Christ Minister!
At the zenith of my Mormon apologetics back in 1990, I engaged in a public debate with a Church of Christ minister from Austin, Texas. This is the story of that debate.