Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTechnologyRadical Talks
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Radical Talks
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radical Talks

Radical Ventures
Technology
Radical Talks
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • Radical Talks

    The Collaboration that Built Modern AI

    12/17/2025 | 54 mins.

    The story of modern AI cannot be told without Geoffrey Hinton and Jeff Dean. In this special episode of Radical Talks, recorded live at NeurIPS, the longtime collaborators and friends join Radical Ventures Co-Founder Jordan Jacobs to explore how bold ideas finally met the infrastructure required to scale them. From early breakthroughs at Google to the choices shaping today’s systems, they reflect on the leadership decisions, risks, and responsibilities that will define what comes next for AI.

  • Radical Talks

    Radical Talks, Masterclass Edition: Joelle Pineau on Turning AI Research into Real World Impact

    12/03/2025 | 38 mins.

    Joelle Pineau is one of the architects behind modern AI — and as Chief AI Officer at Cohere, she’s focused on turning breakthrough research into real-world impact. In this special episode of Radical Talks, recorded live at Radical Ventures’ AI Founders Masterclass, Joelle joins Radical Partner Sanjana Basu to explore how frontier AI actually makes its way from the lab into the enterprise. Drawing on her experience building FAIR at Meta and now leading applied AI at Cohere, Joelle shares how leadership judgment, culture, and rigor shape what gets built and what ultimately lasts. Along the way, she unpacks her Plus-One principle, the responsibility that comes with deploying powerful systems, and what it takes to lead high-performance AI teams at scale.

  • Radical Talks

    Fei-Fei Li on Building Spatial Intelligence

    11/19/2025 | 25 mins.

    Fei-Fei Li, renowned AI researcher and CEO and Co-founder of World Labs, is pushing the field toward its next frontier: spatial intelligence. Fresh off the commercial launch of Marble — World Labs’ generative world model that turns simple prompts into fully editable 3D environments — she joins host Molly Welch to explore why modeling and reasoning about the physical world remains the missing dimension in today’s AI paradigm. Drawing on the legacy of her ImageNet work, which helped ignite the deep learning revolution, Fei-Fei shares why spatial intelligence is her latest North Star and how World Labs is building frontier models that give creators unprecedented control over virtual worlds.

  • Radical Talks

    Radical Talks, Masterclass Edition: WRITER CEO May Habib on Full-Stack Enterprise AI

    11/06/2025 | 35 mins.

    May Habib co-founded WRITER in 2020 after previously co-founding a localization startup, bringing her longtime passion for language technology to enterprise AI. Under her leadership as CEO, WRITER has developed into a full-stack AI platform serving global companies like Salesforce, Uber, and Vanguard while continuously adapting to the unprecedented pace of change in the generative AI landscape.

  • Radical Talks

    Purpose-Driven Innovation at Palantir

    10/23/2025 | 52 mins.

    The following post is based on the latest Radical Talks episode with host Molly Welch, Partner at Radical Ventures, and featuring Ted Mabrey, Head of Palantir Commercial. Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Radical Talks

Going beyond AI headlines with the researchers, founders, and investors shaping what comes next.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to Radical Talks, The AI Daily Brief: Artificial Intelligence News and Analysis and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/20/2025 - 10:57:31 PM