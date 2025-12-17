Joelle Pineau is one of the architects behind modern AI — and as Chief AI Officer at Cohere, she’s focused on turning breakthrough research into real-world impact. In this special episode of Radical Talks, recorded live at Radical Ventures’ AI Founders Masterclass, Joelle joins Radical Partner Sanjana Basu to explore how frontier AI actually makes its way from the lab into the enterprise. Drawing on her experience building FAIR at Meta and now leading applied AI at Cohere, Joelle shares how leadership judgment, culture, and rigor shape what gets built and what ultimately lasts. Along the way, she unpacks her Plus-One principle, the responsibility that comes with deploying powerful systems, and what it takes to lead high-performance AI teams at scale.