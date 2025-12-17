The Collaboration that Built Modern AI
12/17/2025 | 54 mins.
The story of modern AI cannot be told without Geoffrey Hinton and Jeff Dean. In this special episode of Radical Talks, recorded live at NeurIPS, the longtime collaborators and friends join Radical Ventures Co-Founder Jordan Jacobs to explore how bold ideas finally met the infrastructure required to scale them. From early breakthroughs at Google to the choices shaping today’s systems, they reflect on the leadership decisions, risks, and responsibilities that will define what comes next for AI.
Radical Talks, Masterclass Edition: Joelle Pineau on Turning AI Research into Real World Impact
12/03/2025 | 38 mins.
Joelle Pineau is one of the architects behind modern AI — and as Chief AI Officer at Cohere, she’s focused on turning breakthrough research into real-world impact. In this special episode of Radical Talks, recorded live at Radical Ventures’ AI Founders Masterclass, Joelle joins Radical Partner Sanjana Basu to explore how frontier AI actually makes its way from the lab into the enterprise. Drawing on her experience building FAIR at Meta and now leading applied AI at Cohere, Joelle shares how leadership judgment, culture, and rigor shape what gets built and what ultimately lasts. Along the way, she unpacks her Plus-One principle, the responsibility that comes with deploying powerful systems, and what it takes to lead high-performance AI teams at scale.
Fei-Fei Li on Building Spatial Intelligence
11/19/2025 | 25 mins.
Fei-Fei Li, renowned AI researcher and CEO and Co-founder of World Labs, is pushing the field toward its next frontier: spatial intelligence. Fresh off the commercial launch of Marble — World Labs’ generative world model that turns simple prompts into fully editable 3D environments — she joins host Molly Welch to explore why modeling and reasoning about the physical world remains the missing dimension in today’s AI paradigm. Drawing on the legacy of her ImageNet work, which helped ignite the deep learning revolution, Fei-Fei shares why spatial intelligence is her latest North Star and how World Labs is building frontier models that give creators unprecedented control over virtual worlds.
Radical Talks, Masterclass Edition: WRITER CEO May Habib on Full-Stack Enterprise AI
11/06/2025 | 35 mins.
May Habib co-founded WRITER in 2020 after previously co-founding a localization startup, bringing her longtime passion for language technology to enterprise AI. Under her leadership as CEO, WRITER has developed into a full-stack AI platform serving global companies like Salesforce, Uber, and Vanguard while continuously adapting to the unprecedented pace of change in the generative AI landscape.
Purpose-Driven Innovation at Palantir
10/23/2025 | 52 mins.
The following post is based on the latest Radical Talks episode with host Molly Welch, Partner at Radical Ventures, and featuring Ted Mabrey, Head of Palantir Commercial. Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.
