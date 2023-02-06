After coaching thousands of individual authors from six and seven figure authors to brand newbies, Becca Syme wants to give you some of the success tips that she's seen work for authors and creatives. Her style is individualized success alignment, and she's been running the successful Quitcast for Authors channel for years. Now, it's time to launch an audio version of the Quitcast for Writers! Anyone can tell you what worked for them, and they can say "it might not work for you," but they can't tell you why. Becca can tell you why. Join us for the first episode, and welcome to the Quitcast! Join our Patreon for exclusive information https://www.patreon.com/beccasyme Follow us on Facebook for free monthly coaching and updates https://www.facebook.com/betterfasteracademy Download out Free Stuck list Checklist https://dl.bookfunnel.com/hj4r15mgba

Exploring intuitive overwhelm, the places it may be coming from, and how to handle it. First posted on Youtube as 4.07 March 31, 2022

An important factor in learning how to trust our own intuition is realizing that just because someone may sound certain to us, doesn't mean they are correct. First posted on Youtube as 4.08 on April 6, 2022

Becca and Susan discuss what intuition is and isn't and how finding people to meet you where you're at (instead of where they think you should be) is such an important part of your success as a writer. First posted on Youtube as ep. 4.09 on April 15, 2022

About QuitCast for Writers with Becca Syme

The QuitCast for Writers is a podcast created around the content of Becca Syme’s “What to Quit, What to Keep, and What to Question” model of coaching writers. We feature three types of shows. ~ What to Quit ~ We’re all doing too much. We need to do less. Focus more. How do we decide what not to do? This is how. Watch these shows. ~ What to Keep ~ There are proven models of success metrics. It’s important to know how to trust your own wiring to make choices for you and to stand out as a writer. These shows will help to illustrate what to keep doing and where to focus more time, based both on the CliftonStrengths model and also on the experience of excellent, standout writers who are also wired this way. ~ What to Question ~ Becca is a huge fan of questioning the premise (QTP) of advice that you get from both “experts” and real experts alike. Anyone can tell you what worked for them, and they can say, “it might not work for you”, but they can’t tell you why. These shows can tell you why.