Episode 3: Behind the Bolts – How Quilt Shops Choose Fabric

Ever wondered how all that beautiful fabric ends up on the shelves of your favorite quilt shop? In this episode of The Quilting Central Podcast, Cathy, Angie, and Julie take you behind the scenes of buying and stocking fabric from the perspective of shop owners. From attending fabric shows and meeting with reps to predicting trends and choosing what their customers will love, it’s a world full of color, strategy, and a little bit of risk!Whether you're curious about what goes into curating a fabric collection or just want a peek behind the scenes of the quilting industry, this episode will give you a whole new appreciation for what it takes to stock the stash!