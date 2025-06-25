Powered by RND
Angie, Cathy, and Julie
  • Episode 5: Finishing a Quilt
    In this episode of The Quilting Central Podcast, hosts Angie, Julie, and Cathy dive into what it really takes to finish a quilt. From choosing the perfect backing and understanding why you need more than you think, to picking batting, thread, and quilting designs, this is your go-to guide for turning a quilt top into a finished masterpiece. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned quilter, you'll pick up helpful tips, laughs, and real talk about what goes into wrapping up a quilt project
    41:23
  • Trailer
    Welcome to the Quilting Central Podcast. Join Julie, Angie, and Cathy as they talk about all things quilting. As this podcast goes on, we hope to grow this into a community of creativity and fun. Hope you enjoy
    2:19
  • Episode 4: Serving the Quilting Community
    In Episode 4 of Quilting Central Podcast, hosts Julie, Cathy, and Angie dive into the cozy world of quilting—from the latest projects they’re stitching to fun stories from their quilting community. They share creative tips, laugh over a few mishaps, and discuss how quilting connects people across generations. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just fabric-curious, this episode wraps you in warmth and inspiration.And get ready for a virtual quilting retreat happening this August. We are so excited to bring this opportunity for connection, creativity, and fun to you! If you have any other ideas or would like to see something from us, please let us know in the comments section below.
    37:50
  • Episode 3: Behind the Bolts – How Quilt Shops Choose Fabric
    Ever wondered how all that beautiful fabric ends up on the shelves of your favorite quilt shop? In this episode of The Quilting Central Podcast, Cathy, Angie, and Julie take you behind the scenes of buying and stocking fabric from the perspective of shop owners. From attending fabric shows and meeting with reps to predicting trends and choosing what their customers will love, it’s a world full of color, strategy, and a little bit of risk!Whether you're curious about what goes into curating a fabric collection or just want a peek behind the scenes of the quilting industry, this episode will give you a whole new appreciation for what it takes to stock the stash!
    49:37
  • Episode 2: The Creative Process
    In this episode of The Quilting Central Podcast, Cathy, Angie, and Julie dive deep into the creative heart of quilting — the process that takes an idea and turns it into a beautiful, finished quilt.From the first spark of inspiration to choosing fabrics, picking a pattern (or designing your own!), and laying out the perfect color story, the hosts share their personal approaches to bringing a quilt to life. You’ll hear how each of them tackles creative blocks, where they find inspiration, and how they balance intuition with technique.Whether you’re planning your next project or just love hearing how other makers think, this episode is full of insights, laughs, and a few stories from the sewing room. Creativity starts here — let’s quilt!
    51:33

Quilting Central Podcast

Hosted by three passionate quilters and business owners — Cathy Thayer of Fabric Bash (Omaha, NE), Julie Mercer of Two Chicks Quilting (Ganado, TX), and Angie Dugan of The Quilting Connection (Elkhorn & Appleton, WI) — this podcast is your new go-to quilting companion. We're three friends, professional longarm quilters, and dedicated fabric lovers who believe quilting should be fun, inclusive, and inspiring for everyone, whether you're a seasoned stitcher or just threading your first needle. Our goal? To bring you lively, informative episodes filled with real talk, helpful tips, heartfelt sto
