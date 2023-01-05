In this episode, Michelle sits down with Sarah Edmondson, actor and NXIVM whistleblower, to talk about how exactly to identify a “cult” or “culty” selling tactics in the nutrition and diet industry. They compare the manipulative messaging in both cults and diet culture, with tangible tips for how to access your own intuition in these situations. They discuss: Sarah’s background and experience in the NXIVM cult Comparison between cult messaging and manipulative messaging in diet culture Red flags to look out for with fad diets or self-help programs Cult-like behavior in healthcare sales tactics How to spot coercive control in diets & personal development programs Choosing that health components that resonate with you vs. blindly following a diet fad or trendAccessing your own intuition Subscribe to get your weekly dose of NYC-style-sarcasm, nutritional nuance and messages of healing.Links –Sarah Edmondson’s resources: A Little Bit Culty podcastScarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVMCult Recovery ResourcesFollow Sarah on IG Work with Michelle and her free resources: Quiet the DietPodcast PageEpisode Page (with transcript!) Work 1-on-1 with a functional Registered Dietitian at Michelle Shapiro Nutrition LLCLearn more about the practiceFollow the pod on IGFollow Michelle on IGSign up for the NewsletterJoin our FREE membership community! Functional nutrition conference 2023Timestamps:(1:23) Intro to Sarah Edmondson and the NXIVM cult (11:24) The cults within diet culture (24:34) How to spot cult-like messaging in diets, health programs, and healthcare practitioners(33:33) Accessing your own intuition to create your own system of health beliefs (39:57) Red flags of culty sales tactics (44:11) What makes you prone to culty diet culture tactics(52:15) Divisiveness in the health, nutrition, and diet space

In this episode, Michelle and Nicki are back for Season 2 to discuss the impact that people and situations around us can have on our eating behaviors. Specifically on vacation and holidays, how do we navigate these pressures and situations in order to prioritize our health and nutrition goals/ concerns? They discuss: The influence of culture and family on our eating habits during holidaysHow to best prepare yourself to feel great nutritionally on vacationNavigating both emotionally safe and unsafe family dynamics around foodFeeling disengaged from your body during group eating People pleasing vs. prioritizing your own health needsTips for dealing with (and preparing for) all of the above!

In this episode, Michelle sits down with Coach Jake Doleschal to discuss everything you need to know about nutritional supplements. They discuss: What it means to TRULY look at supplements from a functional perspectiveThe details of Vitamin D, Iron, Multivitamins, B12, and GlutathioneHow to achieve results by focusing on foundational health Integrating exercise, nutrition, and holistic health Why the conventional medicine system is failing us

In this episode, Michelle sits down with Liz Wolfe, NTP and Stephanie Greunke, RD to discuss the history of the Paleo Diet and its evolution over the past 15 years. They touch on its history and health benefits, but also its downsides and what the paleo movement spiraled into. They discuss: What is the paleo diet & why was it created? The response of different nutrition communitiesStrict paleo rules vs. general principles Downsides of the movementIts ties to orthorexia/ eating disorders/ diet cultureEvolution of paleo into a functional health approach Where we go from here - finding a "structured flexibility" approach

About Quiet the Diet

Welcome to "Quiet the Diet", the podcast, hosted by Michelle Shapiro, Integrative/Functional Registered Dietitian from NYC. Michelle has supported over 1000 clients to reverse anxiety, approach their weight with love, and heal digestive issues. Utilizing humor, nuance, and compassion, Michelle helps clients access their own liberating self-awareness.On the podcast, Michelle shares her own journey of losing weight the wrong way (and what the consequences of that drastic 100 pound weight loss were), and how she learned to prioritize whole-body health as a result (instead of restrictive diets.)The goal of "Quiet the Diet" is to empower listeners to make health decisions autonomously, every single time they eat. The podcast will arm the listener with the education and support needed to make health decisions based on their own terms. The podcast is a guide to mastering one's health by listening to one's self. On "Quiet the Diet," Michelle is not afraid to have hard conversations and tackle difficult topics if it means helping her listeners. She will bring on innovative guests from the healthcare space to shed unique light on important topics. From functional nutrition to the latest research in integrative medicine, Michelle covers it all with her signature nuance and compassion.