Podcast QUICK SHIFT
Action Park Media
A weekly hockey podcast featuring former NHL player Sean Avery and actor/director Kevin Connolly More
SportsHockey
  • EP. 22: LEAFS DROP GAME 1 TO FLORIDA, SEATTLE KRAKEN KEEP MUCKIN' WIN GAME 1 VS DALLAS
    The guys break down the first games of round 2 including the Toronto Maple Leaf's losing to the Florida Panthers at home, and the Seattle Kraken beating the Dallas Stars in overtime. They also talk Patrick Kane's injury, eating mustard on the bench and tonight's games between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights / New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes FULL VIDEO EPISODES ON THE ACTION PARK MEDIA YOUTUBE CHANNEL SUBSCRIBE AND COMMENT IF YOU'RE ENJOYING THE SHOW!! IG/TIKTOK: QUICKSHIFTPOD
    5/3/2023
    25:03
  • EP.21: NEW YORK RANGERS LOSE GAME 7 TO NEW JERSEY, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS VS FLORIDA PANTHERS GAME 1 PREVIEW
    The guys discuss Game 7 of the New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils, and the upcoming series between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The guys discuss the week in the NHL RATE SUBSCRIBE AND COMMENT IF YOU'RE ENJOYING THE SHOW!! FULL VIDEO EPISODES AVAILABLE ON THE ACTION PARK MEDIA YOUTUBE CHANNEL IG/TIKTOK: QUICKSHIFTPOD
    5/3/2023
    23:46
  • EP.20: BOSTON BRUINS GET UPSET IN GAME 7, LEAF'S ADVANCE TO 2ND ROUND AND ISLANDER'S DROP GAME 6
    The guys discuss the week in the NHL including the Boston Bruin's blowing their 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panther's for the biggest upset in NHL history. The Toronto Maple Leaf's beating the Tampa Bay Lighting to advance to the 2nd round for the first time in 19 years. The New York Islander's losing Game 6 vs the Carolina Hurricanes, and the upcoming Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. WATCH FULL VIDEO EPISODES: @ACTIONPARKMEDIA SUBSCRIBE AND COMMENT IF YOU'RE ENJOYING THE SHOW!! IG/TIKTOK: QUICKSHIFTPOD
    5/1/2023
    26:16
  • EP.19: CONZ ON THE ISLAND FOR GAME 6, LEAFS FALL IN GAME 5 AND VEGAS CLINCHES
    The guys discuss the week in the NHL... SUBSCRIBE AND COMMENT IF YOU'RE ENJOYING THE SHOW!! IG/TIKTOK: @QUICKSHIFTPOD, @MRKEVINCONNOLLY, @IMSEANAVERY, @SWILLSON99 YOUTUBE: ACTIONPARKMEDIA
    4/29/2023
    27:03
  • EP.18: PLAYOFF CLINCHING SERIES, OILERS ON THE BRINK, TORONTO IN FAMILIAR TERRITORY!!
    The guys discuss the week in the NHL SUBSCRIBE AND COMMENT IF YOU'RE ENJOYING THE SHOW!! IG/TIKTOK: QUICKSHIFTPOD
    4/27/2023
    28:43

About QUICK SHIFT

A weekly hockey podcast featuring former NHL player Sean Avery and actor/director Kevin Connolly
