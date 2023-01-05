EP.20: BOSTON BRUINS GET UPSET IN GAME 7, LEAF'S ADVANCE TO 2ND ROUND AND ISLANDER'S DROP GAME 6

The guys discuss the week in the NHL including the Boston Bruin's blowing their 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panther's for the biggest upset in NHL history. The Toronto Maple Leaf's beating the Tampa Bay Lighting to advance to the 2nd round for the first time in 19 years. The New York Islander's losing Game 6 vs the Carolina Hurricanes, and the upcoming Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. WATCH FULL VIDEO EPISODES: @ACTIONPARKMEDIA SUBSCRIBE AND COMMENT IF YOU'RE ENJOYING THE SHOW!! IG/TIKTOK: QUICKSHIFTPOD