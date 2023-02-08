Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Questions with Caden

Questions with Caden

Podcast Questions with Caden
Podcast Questions with Caden

Questions with Caden

Questions with Caden
In Questions with Caden, pastor, faith creator, and speaker Caden Fabrizio, dives deep into the questions that believers seem to struggle to answer.
Religion & Spirituality
In Questions with Caden, pastor, faith creator, and speaker Caden Fabrizio, dives deep into the questions that believers seem to struggle to answer. Questions t...
Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • What Do I Do When My Christian Friends Aren't Acting like Christians?
    Welcome to "Questions with Caden," hosted by Caden Fabrizio. In this episode titled "What do I do when my Christian friends aren't acting like Christians?" Caden delves into the complexities of navigating faith-based relationships. Join us as we explore the challenges that arise when the behavior of our Christian friends doesn't align with the beliefs they profess. Through candid discussions and expert insights, Caden Fabrizio guides us on a journey to understanding, empathy, and practical solutions. In a world where faith and friendship intersect, finding the right course of action can be tough. Caden shares personal stories, explores biblical teachings, and offers actionable advice on how to approach these situations with grace and patience. Whether you're seeking guidance or simply curious about maintaining strong connections with friends of varying beliefs, this episode provides valuable takeaways for everyone. Don't miss this episode! Subscribe and Listen now! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    8/16/2023
    34:40
  • Why Am I Single? ft. JJ & Kait Tomlin (The Heart of Dating)
    "Welcome to another inspiring episode of 'Questions with Caden,' your go-to Christian podcast for thought-provoking discussions. In this episode, your host Caden Fabrizio is joined by the dynamic duo, JJ and Kait Tomlin, renowned hosts of 'The Heart of Dating' podcast. Together, they delve deep into the topic of singleness. Join us as we explore the challenges and blessings of embracing singleness from a faith-based perspective. Caden, JJ, and Kait bring their unique insights, personal experiences, and wisdom to the table, creating a space for candid conversations that will resonate with individuals at all stages of life. Discover how to navigate the complexities of being single while maintaining a strong connection to Jesus. From finding purpose in singleness to overcoming societal pressures, our engaging guests share practical tips and heartfelt advice that will encourage you to embrace this season of life fully. Tune in to gain valuable insights on cultivating self-love, developing a deeper relationship with God, and fostering authentic connections with others. Whether you're currently single, supporting someone who is, or simply seeking a fresh perspective on faith and relationships, this episode has something special for you. Prepare to be inspired, enlightened, and uplifted as we dive into the world of singleness with Caden Fabrizio and the incredible JJ and Kait Tomlin. Subscribe, share, and get ready to embark on a transformative journey towards embracing singleness through faith, on this episode of 'Questions with Caden.'" If you enjoyed this episode be sure to like,subscribe, leave a review, and share with a friend!  FOLLOW Kait and JJ heartofdating.com The Heart of Dating Podcast Kait's IG JJ's IG   GIVE TO SUPPORT YONA JOIN THE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES ON MERCH DROPS, EPISODE RELEASES, AND MORE! BOOK THE YOU AND ME MEDIA STUDIO Follow the podcast: @questionswithcaden  Follow Caden: @caden.fabrizio  Book Caden to speak and subscribe to the newsletter! Keywords: Christian podcast, Questions with Caden, special guests JJ and Kait Tomlin, The Heart of Dating, singleness, faith-based perspective, navigating challenges, embracing life stages, self-love, authentic connections, relationship with God, faith and relationships. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    8/9/2023
    1:17:38
  • Whats Going on? (Sound of Freedom, Jason Aldean, Threads vs. Twitter, Writers Strike, Sparkle Creed, ETC.
    Welcome to "Questions with Caden," an engaging faith-based podcast hosted by Caden Fabrizio. Join us for a thought-provoking journey into trending topics in "What's Going On in the World?" - our newest segment. Delve into the latest buzz, news, and trending topics with us as we explore intriguing subjects like "The Sound of Freedom," "Jason Aldean," "Instagram Threads vs. Twitter," "Writers Strike," "Jesus' Blood Found Alive," "The Sparkle Creed," "LGBTQ+," "Courtney's RBF," and even why Caden believes he should have been a cowboy! Are you ready to embark on a journey that blends faith, knowledge, and curiosity? Tune in to "Questions with Caden" and explore the depth of thought-provoking topics that touch the very essence of our existence. With scripture and biblical insight as our guiding light, each episode is an enriching experience, fostering open discussions, and presenting diverse perspectives on contemporary issues. We aim to inspire and empower our listeners to seek truth and understanding in a world filled with complexities. Subscribe now and become part of our community as we strive to navigate the world through the lens of faith. Join us on this enlightening adventure every week, and let's explore the wonders of life together. GIVE TO SUPPORT YONA NEW MERCH PRICES...MERCH IS NOW CHEAPER PRICES JOIN THE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES ON MERCH DROPS, EPISODE RELEASES, AND MORE! BOOK THE YOU AND ME MEDIA STUDIO Follow Caden: @caden.fabrizio  Book Caden to speak and subscribe to the newsletter! Keywords: faith-based podcast, Questions with Caden, Caden Fabrizio, What's Going On in the World, trending topics, Sound of Freedom, Jason Aldean, Instagram Threads vs. Twitter, Writers Strike, Jesus' Blood Found Alive, The Sparkle Creed, LGBTQ+, Courtney's RBF, cowboy. YONA Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    8/2/2023
    1:51:41
  • Why don't I want to read my Bible?
    Welcome to "Questions with Caden," the podcast where we explore thought-provoking questions on faith, spirituality, and personal growth. Join your host, Caden Fabrizio, as we delve deep into the fundamental question, "Why don't I want to read my Bible?" In this episode, Caden takes you on a captivating journey through the complexities of our relationship with the Bible and the barriers that sometimes hinder our desire to engage with it. Whether you're a devout believer, a seeker of truth, or simply curious about the intricacies of faith, this podcast offers valuable insights that transcend denominational boundaries. By tackling this pivotal question, we aim to inspire a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and foster a renewed passion for incorporating its teachings into our lives. Tune in to gain fresh perspectives, practical insights, and a renewed sense of purpose in your spiritual journey. Subscribe now and embark on a transformative exploration of "Why don't I want to read my Bible?" with Caden Fabrizio. SEO Keywords: Bible, faith, spirituality, personal growth, Caden Fabrizio, Questions with Caden, biblical scholars, theology, overcoming resistance, seeking truth, understanding Scriptures, deepening faith. JOIN THE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES ON MERCH DROPS, EPISODE RELEASES, AND MORE! BOOK THE YOU AND ME MEDIA STUDIO Follow Caden: @caden.fabrizio  Book Caden to speak and subscribe to the newsletter! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    7/26/2023
    20:04
  • What Happened? ft. Chaz Smith (healing from past trauma, God Dreams, stepping out in faith)
    Thanks so much for watching and listening! If you enjoyed this episode be sure to like, subscribe, leave a review, and share with a friend!  In SZN 2 episode 21 of Questions with Caden, Caden sits down with content creator, writer, and producer of the new animated web series "What Had Happened was" Chaz Smith. This incredible conversation touches on topics ranging from Chaz's life story, healing from childhood trauma, sexual abuse, Dreaming with God, Building what God told you to build, stepping out in faith, and so much more. Chaz also shares how the web series was birthed and the process God has taken him on with it! You definitely don't want to miss this one :) Follow Chaz Follow the web series : GIVE TO SUPPORT YONA NEW MERCH PRICES...MERCH IS NOW CHEAPER PRICES JOIN THE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES ON MERCH DROPS, EPISODE RELEASES, AND MORE! BOOK THE YOU AND ME MEDIA STUDIO Follow the podcast: @questionswithcaden  Follow Caden: @caden.fabrizio  Book Caden to speak and subscribe to the newsletter! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    7/19/2023
    1:23:31

About Questions with Caden

In Questions with Caden, pastor, faith creator, and speaker Caden Fabrizio, dives deep into the questions that believers seem to struggle to answer. Questions that have become a barrier to a life-giving, vibrant relationship with Jesus and aims to provide clear, relevant answers to those questions. 
