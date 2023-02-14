Dating can be a drag, so why not turn it into a game? In this blind dating game show, host Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dragnificent) guides singles through a s... More
A Treat from the Queen: Here's the Tea on the Daters! | 5
A Treat from the Queen: Here's the Tea on the Daters! | 5

Season 3 of "Queen of Hearts" is imminent! While you wait, listen to this special episode where we reconnect with some of our favorite contestants and daters to see what happened after Queen Jujubee granted them a date.

6/6/2023
6/6/2023
11:26
A Treat from the Queen: Let’s Talk Butt Stuff! | 4
A Treat from the Queen: Let's Talk Butt Stuff! | 4

Season 3 of "Queen of Hearts" is nearly here! While you wait, listen to this special episode all about...butts. On "Queen of Hearts", butt stuff comes up more than you'd think. And our daters and contestants are always eager to tell Queen Jujubee about it.Check out this collection of our Best of Butt stuff.

5/16/2023
5/16/2023
10:23
A Treat From The Queen: Sauciest Confessions | 3
A Treat From The Queen: Sauciest Confessions | 3

Season 3 of "Queen of Hearts" is almost here! While you wait, listen to this special episode all about confessions. There's something about "Queen of Hearts" that makes people want to share their deepest, darkest secrets … and we love to hear them. Who did stand up naked? Who brought a Bluetooth enabled vibrator to a restaurant? Check out this collection of our favorite laugh-out-loud and gasp-worthy confessions from our first two seasons!

4/18/2023
4/18/2023
10:17
A Treat From The Queen: Best of Jujubee | 2
A Treat From The Queen: Best of Jujubee | 2

Can't wait for season 3 of "Queen of Hearts"? It's coming soon! In the meantime, here's a snack-sized episode all about the star of our show: Queen Jujubee! What would the show be without our funny, charming and … imaginative queen? Listen to a few of our Best of Juju picks for the first two seasons of "Queen of Hearts"!

3/21/2023
3/21/2023
8:23
A Treat From The Queen: Best of Bone Zone | 1
A Treat From The Queen: Best of Bone Zone | 1

Ready for season 3 of "Queen of Hearts"? We're working on it! In the meantime, here's an episode all about The Bone Zone: our magnum-sized sex quiz that dives deep into the minds of our daters and contestants, and where we get some of our weirdest and raunchiest stories. Here's a few of our top Bone Zone picks from our first two seasons!
Dating can be a drag, so why not turn it into a game? In this blind dating game show, host Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dragnificent) guides singles through a series of sexy games and challenges to see if they can find their one true love-for-now. Sure to make you laugh, gasp, and smile, this inclusive show is the first of its kind.
