Ep 42 - Goatmen and the Headless Valley

On this episode of ¡Qué Spooky! Podcast we remind you to flip your chicken halfway into its cooking cycle in the air fryer. And sorry for the low battery on our smoke alarm! CONTENT WARNING: ASSAULT, LYNCHING, MURDER, MENTION OF SUICIDE, ANIMAL ABUSE, DECAPITATION. Have you ever gone camping and suddenly have an extra person in your party? How many friends came? Was it 7? Why are there 8 people here now? Strange noises in the woods accompanied by a paranormal cryptid… Kevin introduces us to the Goatman and a lot of its iterations in different states. Hold on while he recounts his case. How many people were around you when you started this episode? Was it 4? Why are there 5 now? Next Andrez tells us about a beautiful luscious reserve in Canada, the Nahanni Nature Reserve. So beautiful you may never leave… Strange disappearances, legends, fires and headless corpses litter the last 100 years. Are you brave enough to make the trip and stay overnight? Email us any personal paranormal and true crime encounters and/or suggestions at: [email protected] Follow us on Twitter: @quespookypod Follow us on Instagram: @quespookypodcast Please stay safe, thank you for listening, and share this with a friend!