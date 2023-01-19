Kevin and Andrez share stories of paranormal encounters, urban legends, true crime, and other scary things from around the world.
Ep 46 - A Collection of Aswang and Don't Take the Rocks
On this episode of ¡Qué Spooky! Podcast, we wish you a happy Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!
In the spirit of the month, Kevin takes us to the Philippines to tell us about the aswang. This mythical being from folklore is not something you want to run into at night. It goes by many names depending on the region, the damage and fear that they cause is all the same. They curse, hurt, haunt, eat viscera and ba…. Well you’re just going to have to listen! Ingat!
Next, Andrez takes us to the islands of Hawai’i. These islands are rich with history, folklore, gods, goddesses, and supernatural beings! There’s honestly a lot of crossover, you’re going to want to hear it!
Email us any personal paranormal and true crime encounters and/or suggestions at: [email protected]
5/21/2023
2:01:40
Ep 45 - Fallas en la Realidad y el Barco Más Embrujado del Mundo [ES]
En este episodio de ¡Qué Spooky! Podcast, te recordamos de sacar la carne del congelador, que tu mamá se va a enojar si llega a casa y no está descongelada.
¿Tienes recuerdos que otras personas recuerdan de manera diferente? ¿Las fotografías no son exactamente como las recuerdas? ¿Sientes que la realidad está cambiando? Andrez nos guía a través de un fenómeno conocido como “glitches in the matrix” o fallas en la realidad. En los últimos años hay un número alarmante de personas que tienen memorias y recuerdos de eventos diferentes. Suficientes de estas personas pueden corroborar esta información para darle mérito. ¿Está cambiando la realidad? ¿Se están mezclando las realidades? Acompáñennos en este caso espeluznante.
Luego Kevin nos cuenta todo sobre el Queen Mary. Este barco ha existido durante casi un siglo y ciertamente tiene la experiencia para respaldarlo. Este barco ha sido un transatlántico, un barco de guerra, un museo, y finalmente un hotel. Las paredes están saturadas de historia y de la energía de las personas que han fallecido a bordo. Las experiencias frecuentes son apariciones fantasmales, susurros, voces y personas que realmente no están allí. ¿Estás listo/lista para pasar la noche a bordo del Queen Mary?
4/21/2023
1:19:46
Ep 44 - Manila Film Center Tragedy and the Jonestown Massacre
On this episode of ¡Qué Spooky! We remind you to not forget about the tortillas on the comal. Your mom will be mad if you burn them!
CONTENT WARNING: POLITICS, DISMEMBERMENT, BEING BURIED ALIVE, SUICIDE, MURDER.
We’ve all heard rumors that certain building may be haunted because of deaths on the construction site but this case definitely takes it to another level. Kevin starts us off by recounting what exactly happened during the construction of the Manila film center. Evil people and shady dealings give this building a haunted history from the very beginning.
Next, Andrez recounts what happened in Jonestown. So many years have passed but for survivors and family members of people that passed during this event it might as well have been yesterday. A charismatic cult leader, and little regard for human life ended with the lives of almost 1,000 people.
Grab a blanket, a cup of coffee and join us for this months episode.
3/20/2023
1:36:25
Ep 43 - The Whispering Road and Ready for this Goat
On this episode of ¡Qué Spooky! Podcast we finally put an end to that pesky fire alarm going off every 30 seconds! Thanks everyone for trying to Venmo us to get it fixed! Shady and helpful, we love it!
Content warning: Assault, death and suicide.
This month, Andrez starts us off with La Rumorosa! This highway that connects the contiguous Mexican states with Baja California del Norte is popular with truck drivers, and the stories they tell about this highway… well, you’ll just have to listen. Ghost sightings, demons, and UFOs are regular occurrences up and down this highway.
Next, Kevin wraps up Goatman Pt. 2 and the different versions throughout other areas, not just the US. Some believe it’s something similar to other cryptids in abilities and paranormal power, while others believe it to be the devil himself. Why don’t you join us and dance with the devil? You’ll definitely want to hear the details.
2/22/2023
1:59:40
Ep 42 - Goatmen and the Headless Valley
On this episode of ¡Qué Spooky! Podcast we remind you to flip your chicken halfway into its cooking cycle in the air fryer. And sorry for the low battery on our smoke alarm!
CONTENT WARNING: ASSAULT, LYNCHING, MURDER, MENTION OF SUICIDE, ANIMAL ABUSE, DECAPITATION.
Have you ever gone camping and suddenly have an extra person in your party? How many friends came? Was it 7? Why are there 8 people here now? Strange noises in the woods accompanied by a paranormal cryptid… Kevin introduces us to the Goatman and a lot of its iterations in different states. Hold on while he recounts his case. How many people were around you when you started this episode? Was it 4? Why are there 5 now?
Next Andrez tells us about a beautiful luscious reserve in Canada, the Nahanni Nature Reserve. So beautiful you may never leave… Strange disappearances, legends, fires and headless corpses litter the last 100 years. Are you brave enough to make the trip and stay overnight?
