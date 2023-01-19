Ep 43 - The Whispering Road and Ready for this Goat

On this episode of ¡Qué Spooky! Podcast we finally put an end to that pesky fire alarm going off every 30 seconds! Thanks everyone for trying to Venmo us to get it fixed! Shady and helpful, we love it! Content warning: Assault, death and suicide. This month, Andrez starts us off with La Rumorosa! This highway that connects the contiguous Mexican states with Baja California del Norte is popular with truck drivers, and the stories they tell about this highway… well, you’ll just have to listen. Ghost sightings, demons, and UFOs are regular occurrences up and down this highway. Next, Kevin wraps up Goatman Pt. 2 and the different versions throughout other areas, not just the US. Some believe it’s something similar to other cryptids in abilities and paranormal power, while others believe it to be the devil himself. Why don’t you join us and dance with the devil? You’ll definitely want to hear the details.