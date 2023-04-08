Quantum Vibes Podcast by Suzanne Adams

SEASON 1 - Episode 1. Quantum Vibes: Elevating Your Energy to Manifest Your Dreams

In this episode, Suzanne Adams introduces "The Quantum Vibes Podcast" which was created with the purpose of embarking on a journey to create a powerful current of high vibrational energy throughout the universe, igniting hearts and activating possibilities. Suzanne is doing something fresh and unique. She is sharing the audible version of her book, Quantum Vibes inside of this podcast. Quantum Vibes Audible offers a unique approach in season one. Each episode will delve into a chapter from the book "Quantum Vibes: Seven Tools to Raise Your Energy, Harness Your Power, and Manifest a Life That Will Blow Your Mind". This bright and inspiring book demonstrates how the confluence of the Law of Attraction, spirituality, and science can work brilliantly in your favor to deliver you the passion, contentment and success you've long been after. Drawing on the latest research in neuroscience—and brimming with poignant and galvanizing personal stories—Quantum Vibes reveals how to harness the power of your energetic vibration to create positive change, achieve lasting happiness, experience genuine miracles, and reach your utmost, fabulous potential. Adams is a seasoned public speaker who has been featured on NBC, The CW, and Fox, as well as TEDx, MindValley, Hay House, the American Heart Association, and more! Her abovementioned TEDx Talk has garnered over three million views. Deemed a rising thought leader in the fields of personal growth and consciousness, she has been featured in The Huffington Post and Effortless Living, among other publications. Quantum Vibes is her soul's mission—a compilation of the lessons she's learned, a meditation on the life she's crafted, and a rally cry for the world to join her in finding meaning and fulfillment. This is the go to book to learn how to use your energy to manifest and attract your dreams. Quantum Vibes will help you tap into your inner strength, connect with something divine, and manifest your dreams by understanding and shifting your energy. Quantum Vibes opens the paths of happiness and abundance and is a blueprint to navigate the unpredictability of modern times, allowing individuals to become agents of change and uplift others. The podcast's essence lies in discovering and harnessing the power of one's energy, rekindling the enthusiasm and conviction of childhood dreams, and transforming one's life to find fulfillment, passion, and purpose. Suzanne's personal journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of understanding energy. Through exploring the realms of spirituality and science, she discovered the tools Listeners are invited to join this exhilarating journey of transformation and prepare to build a life that surpasses their wildest dreams. This of the Quantum Vibes podcast as your own personal manifesting coach and guide to living a life filled with big wild dreams!