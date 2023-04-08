Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Quantum Vibes Podcast by Suzanne Adams

Suzanne Adams
  • SEASON 1 - Episode 5. Quantum Tool #1: Turn up your vibrational frequency to create a life filled with possibilities!
    The evolution of Quantum Tool #1. In this episode of the Quantum Vibes podcast, Suzanne delves into the evolution of the first quantum tool, which is to "turn up your vibrational frequency."  This tool is essential in creating a life aligned with our hearts and soul, bringing richness, excitement, and purpose. The discussion activates the power of understanding our unlimited potential and the need to look inward for fulfillment rather than seeking external sources. By connecting with the energetic field of quantum possibilities, we can manifest big dreams and desires. Suzanne also shares personal experiences and transformational moments when she realized the importance of turning up her vibrational frequency.  She emphasizes the role of her understanding of quantum physics and how energy changes matter, ultimately leading to profound shifts in one's life. By being conscious of where one directs their energy, nurturing emotions, and taking radical responsibility, individuals can raise their frequency and attract positive changes. The episode encourages listeners to celebrate their progress and appreciate how far they've come on their journey. Suzanne advises listeners to engage in practices that raise their energy, such as meditation, while recognizing that personal growth is an ongoing process. She invites the audience to join her live at the Quantum Success Leadership Summit in Laguna Beach this September, for further exploration of these quantum tools and to connect with a community dedicated to high vibrational living. Register HERE to be part of  A3! ( The Adams Actualization Activation)
    8/4/2023
    22:39
  • SEASON 1 - Episode 4. Becoming Light-i-fied! Elevating your vibration & unlocking your wisdom and light!
    Audible version of Quantum Vibes, Chapter 1 —uninterrupted.  In this episode of the Quantum Vibes podcast, Suzanne Adams, introduces Chapter One of the first of the seven quantum tools: Turn up your vibrational frequency.  She breaks down the principles of Quantum Physics in easy digestible layman’s terms. She explains that every living thing emits a specific energetic quality or vibration, and this vibration determines the outcome and experience of our life. Suzanne emphasizes the power of raising our thoughts and feelings to attract positive experiences. Suzanne shares a personal experience in Lake Garda, Italy, where she realized that she created her current reality through the energy she emitted. She delves into the principles of quantum physics, emphasizing that energy creates matter, and the importance of consciously elevating our thoughts and feelings to shape a fulfilling life. The host highlights the significance of optimism, appreciation, and choosing higher vibrational frequencies to transform one's reality. She uses the example of a woman named Michelle, who shifted her energy and life by turning up her vibration and practicing self-care. Susie also discusses the idea of tapping into one's inherent light and limitless potential to create a life of joy and possibilities. She advises listeners to focus on gratitude, meditation, and surrounding themselves with positive influences to elevate their vibrational frequencies. Throughout the podcast, Suzanne encourages self-empowerment and taking responsibility for one's energetic state to attract the life they desire. She provides a blueprint for positive change through daily practices and shifts in mindset, inviting listeners to embark on a journey of transformation. Register HERE to be part of  A3! ( The Adams Actualization Activation) Check out details to meet Suzanne in person at the Quantum Success Leadership Summit? JOIN HERE Be part of the family! Join our free Vibrations Facebook group.  Connect with Suzanne Adams on Instagram: @suzanneadamsinc
    8/4/2023
    31:17
  • SEASON 1 - Episode 3. Unlocking Your Soul's Frequency: Creating Dreams that Transcend Reality
    The evolution of Quantum Vibes Introduction!  In this heartfelt and uplifting episode, Suzanne Adams shares her joy and excitement about a time of significant personal expansion and empowerment.  She expresses gratitude for the beautiful life she has manifested, including a new home with a breathtaking view. The podcast aims to share powerful tools and principles from "Quantum Vibes" that have played a crucial role in Suzanne’s transformative journey. Suzanne emphasizes the significance of understanding ourselves beyond the physical body, recognizing the soul's energy, vibration, and frequency. She shares experiences from her own spiritual awakening! She encourages listeners to explore their deepest desires without limitations, uncovering their unique soul blueprint and aligning their personality with their soul's calling. During the episode, Suzanne touches on the importance of willingness to face uncomfortable feelings and take responsibility for one's growth and evolution. She shares tips on how to hold a high vibration even when it might seem like your dreams are no where in sight.  Suzanne invites listeners to consider the possibility of "more" in their lives, awakening to their power, and recognizing their potential to create lasting change and impact. The podcast promises to guide listeners in developing a magnetic frequency that aligns with their soul's desires, leading to a fulfilling and magical journey of self-discovery and manifestation. Lastly, Suzanne extends an invitation to join the "Quantum Vibes" launch party event, at the Quantum Success Leadership Summit, where like-minded individuals can come together to deepen their understanding of these principles and explore their potential for transformation and growth. Leaders are encouraged to embrace the exciting and transformative journey ahead as they open their hearts and souls to new possibilities. Register HERE to be part of  A3! ( The Adams Actualization Activation) Check out details to meet Suzanne in person at the Quantum Success Leadership Summit? JOIN HERE Be part of the family! Join our free Vibrations Facebook group.  Connect with Suzanne Adams on Instagram: @suzanneadamsinc
    8/4/2023
    15:18
  • SEASON 1 - Episode 2. From Awakening to Abundance: Unveiling Quantum Vibes for Success
    Audible version of Quantum Vibes, the introduction. In Episode No. 2, Suzanne shares her personal journey of her spiritual awakening and how she aligned with her unique soul blueprint to fulfill her life’s purpose, resulting in the creation of her book, "Girl Awakened," which has inspired many around the world.  The podcast delves into quantum vibrations and explores the intersection of science and spirituality, emphasizing the importance of tuning into higher vibrational frequencies to attract positivity and abundance. Suzanne introduces seven quantum tools that serve as a roadmap to achieving a life filled with joy, purpose, and success. These tools cover concepts such as turning up one's vibrational frequency, connecting with the quantum field, aligning with love and positive energy, rewiring the mind, and tapping into the power of synchronicity and divine guidance. She emphasizes the importance of consciously managing thoughts and emotions to intentionally create a life that aligns with one's dreams and desires. Quantum Vibes is a spin off of Suzanne Adams famous TEDx talk, “How to use Quantum Physics to make your dreams your reality!” This TEDx talk has reached over 3 million unique viewers organically and continues to create a mainstream conversation around the principles of frequency and vibration. The Quantum Vibes podcast highlights that everything in the universe is composed of vibrating energy, and individuals have the power to create their reality by intentionally aligning their thoughts and emotions with higher frequencies. Suzanne encourages listeners to recognize their current vibrational state and to work towards elevating it to attract positive outcomes. The goal is to help people discover their life purpose, tap into their true potential, and make a positive impact on the world, all while having a life that’s filled with “pinch me, is this really real?” moments!  Register HERE to be part of  A3! ( The Adams Actualization Activation) Check out details to meet Suzanne in person at the Quantum Success Leadership Summit? JOIN HERE Be part of the family! Join our free Vibrations Facebook group.  Connect with Suzanne Adams on Instagram: @suzanneadamsinc
    8/4/2023
    28:26
  • SEASON 1 - Episode 1. Quantum Vibes: Elevating Your Energy to Manifest Your Dreams
    In this episode, Suzanne Adams introduces “The Quantum Vibes Podcast” which was created with the purpose of embarking on a journey to create a powerful current of high vibrational energy throughout the universe, igniting hearts and activating possibilities.  Suzanne is doing something fresh and unique. She is sharing the audible version of her book, Quantum Vibes inside of this podcast. Quantum Vibes Audible offers a unique approach in season one.  Each episode will delve into a chapter from the book "Quantum Vibes:  Seven Tools to Raise Your Energy, Harness Your Power, and Manifest a Life That Will Blow Your Mind”.  This bright and inspiring book demonstrates how the confluence of the Law of Attraction, spirituality, and science can work brilliantly in your favor to deliver you the passion, contentment and success you’ve long been after. Drawing on the latest research in neuroscience—and brimming with poignant and galvanizing personal stories—Quantum Vibes reveals how to harness the power of your energetic vibration to create positive change, achieve lasting happiness, experience genuine miracles, and reach your utmost, fabulous potential.   Adams is a seasoned public speaker who has been featured on NBC, The CW, and Fox, as well as TEDx, MindValley, Hay House, the American Heart Association, and more! Her abovementioned TEDx Talk has garnered over three million views.  Deemed a rising thought leader in the fields of personal growth and consciousness, she has been featured in The Huffington Post and Effortless Living, among other publications. Quantum Vibes is her soul’s mission—a compilation of the lessons she’s learned, a meditation on the life she’s crafted, and a rally cry for the world to join her in finding meaning and fulfillment. This is the go to book to learn how to use your energy to manifest and attract your dreams.  Quantum Vibes will help you tap into your inner strength, connect with something divine, and manifest your dreams by understanding and shifting your energy. Quantum Vibes opens the paths of happiness and abundance and is a blueprint to navigate the unpredictability of modern times, allowing individuals to become agents of change and uplift others. The podcast's essence lies in discovering and harnessing the power of one's energy, rekindling the enthusiasm and conviction of childhood dreams, and transforming one's life to find fulfillment, passion, and purpose. Suzanne’s personal journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of understanding energy. Through exploring the realms of spirituality and science, she discovered the tools  Listeners are invited to join this exhilarating journey of transformation and prepare to build a life that surpasses their wildest dreams. This of the Quantum Vibes podcast as your own personal manifesting coach and guide to living a life filled with big wild dreams!  Register HERE to be a part of the A3 (Adams Actualization Activation) Check out details to meet Suzanne in person at the Quantum Success Leadership Summit? JOIN HERE Be part of the community! Join our Vibrations Facebook Connect with Suzanne Adams on Instagram: @suzanneadamsinc
    8/4/2023
    10:30

About Quantum Vibes Podcast by Suzanne Adams

Welcome to the Quantum Vibes podcast hosted by Suzanne Adams, bestselling author of "Girl Awakened" and "Quantum Vibes." Suzanne is also the creator of the Adams Actualization Activation, a highly potent manifesting model. Her TEDx Talk has reached millions of people. In this podcast, Suzanne will guide you on how to harness your energy to manifest your wildest dreams into reality. She specializes in assisting leaders in aligning with their unique soul blueprint and unlocking more passion, purpose, abundance, love, excitement, and fulfillment in their lives. Tune in to explore the power.
