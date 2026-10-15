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Social Security Disability: From Application to Appeal | Remastered 2015 Broadcast10/15/2026 | 49 mins.Applying for Social Security disability can leave you wondering: What happens next—and what can you do if you’re denied?
In this companion audio edition of “Walking You Through the Social Security Disability Process,” Anthony Reeves explains the journey from an initial application through hearings, decisions, and further appeals.
Originally broadcast live on January 25, 2015, this remastered episode of Q&A Social Security Disability Today explores: • What to consider before applying
• Choosing a representative
• Why claims take time and requests for expedited processing
• Disability forms, medical records, and supporting evidence
• Understanding denials and preparing appeals
• What to expect at a disability hearing
• Post-hearing status updates and favorable decisions
• Appeals Council review, federal court, and new applications
This approximately 50-minute episode is the audio companion to the remastered video. References to slides and on-screen material remain in the recording.
ARCHIVE NOTE: This episode preserves a 2015 discussion; remastering does not update its content. Rules, procedures, wait times, and statistics discussed may be outdated or inaccurate. References to legal services reflect the original broadcast and are not a current offer of representation.
For general education only, not individualized legal advice. Follow Q&A Social Security Disability Today for more plain-language explanations, and share this episode with someone trying to understand the process.
Don’t Want a Rep Payee? Here’s What SSA Will Look For | Remastered Podcast from 3/16/201707/02/2026 | 1 mins.This remastered podcast episode is based on a Social Security Disability Today Q&A originally posted on March 16, 2017. In this episode, Tony Reeves explains what you should do if you disagree with the need for a representative payee.
The key takeaway is simple: SSA decides whether a representative payee is necessary, but you can ask what information is needed to show that you are capable of managing your own benefits. If SSA says your evidence is not enough, ask what else is required and keep moving the process forward.
Listen, share, and follow the podcast for more remastered Social Security Disability Q&A episodes designed to help you better understand the process, your responsibilities, and the questions you should be asking.
- This remastered podcast episode comes from the original Q&A Social Security Disability Today video posted on January 7, 2014.
In this episode, I break down whether a person receiving Social Security Disability or SSI benefits can serve as their own payee. I explain why Social Security may appoint a representative payee, what kinds of concerns may lead to that decision, and how a person may be able to show that they are capable of managing their own money.
This conversation is especially important for anyone who has been told they may need a representative payee, or anyone trying to understand how Social Security evaluates financial responsibility when disability benefits are involved.
Listen to this remastered Q&A episode, share it with someone navigating Social Security Disability benefits, and follow the podcast for more practical conversations about the disability process.
What If Social Security Says I Need a Representative Payee? | Originally Posted 2/27/201306/25/2026 | 7 mins.In this remastered companion podcast episode of Q&A Social Security Disability Today, originally posted on February 27, 2013, Attorney Anthony Reeves explains what may happen when Social Security requires a disability beneficiary to have a representative payee.
The discussion covers why SSA may believe a payee is necessary, what kinds of concerns may lead to that decision, and why the agency focuses on making sure disability benefits are properly used for the beneficiary’s needs.
Attorney Reeves also explains that a beneficiary may be able to dispute the need for a payee, including by speaking with SSA and possibly providing medical evidence that supports the ability to manage benefits independently. This remastered episode is especially helpful for individuals who feel frustrated, embarrassed, or confused after being told they need someone else to manage their Social Security disability payments.
Originally posted: February 27, 2013
Remastered for the Q&A Social Security Disability Today archive.
What Is the Responsibility of a Representative Payee? | Remastered Q&A from 1/14/201306/23/2026 | 4 mins.This remastered episode of Q&A Social Security Disability Today was originally posted on January 14, 2013. In this episode, Attorney Anthony Reeves discusses the responsibilities of a representative payee in Social Security Disability cases.
A representative payee may be appointed when Social Security determines that a beneficiary, including a child or an adult with certain limitations, should not manage their own disability benefits. The episode explains that serving as a representative payee means accepting responsibility for handling federal funds on behalf of another person. The money must be used for the claimant’s benefit, and the representative payee may need to keep records, track expenses, maintain receipts, and be prepared to explain how the money was spent.
Attorney Reeves also cautions that representative payees should ask Social Security what is required before accepting the role and should not accept the responsibility if they are uncomfortable with the duties involved. Originally posted: January 14, 2013
This is a remastered episode. Call to Action:
To watch the companion video version of this episode, visit the Q&A Social Security Disability Today YouTube channel. Subscribe or follow for more remastered Social Security Disability question-and-answer episodes.This remastered episode of Q&A Social Security Disability Today was originally posted on January 14, 2013.
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