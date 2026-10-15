This remastered episode of Q&A Social Security Disability Today was originally posted on January 14, 2013. In this episode, Attorney Anthony Reeves discusses the responsibilities of a representative payee in Social Security Disability cases.



A representative payee may be appointed when Social Security determines that a beneficiary, including a child or an adult with certain limitations, should not manage their own disability benefits. The episode explains that serving as a representative payee means accepting responsibility for handling federal funds on behalf of another person. The money must be used for the claimant’s benefit, and the representative payee may need to keep records, track expenses, maintain receipts, and be prepared to explain how the money was spent.



Attorney Reeves also cautions that representative payees should ask Social Security what is required before accepting the role and should not accept the responsibility if they are uncomfortable with the duties involved. Originally posted: January 14, 2013



This is a remastered episode. Call to Action:

To watch the companion video version of this episode, visit the Q&A Social Security Disability Today YouTube channel. Subscribe or follow for more remastered Social Security Disability question-and-answer episodes.This remastered episode of Q&A Social Security Disability Today was originally posted on January 14, 2013.