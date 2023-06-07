Brett Cannon - Public Speaking, Canada, Fountain Pens, Community

Topics: “I don't know about the rest of you... I came for the language, but I stayed for the community." Brett Cannon, Python Core Dev, Pycon US 2014 Opening remarks Public speaking Being encouraging to others Why Canada Meanings of Back Bacon, Toque, and Pop Walking in Vancouver Snowshoeing Philosophy and thinking logically Proving the existence of God Rewriting code. “You’re probably going to have to write this 3 times before you’re happy with it.” 1 week per month on technical debt. Fountain pens Writing a gratitude journal Books “What goes on in your brain is not the same as everyone else’s.” "Steeped in the world of tea." - nice pun Links from the show: Podcast interviews Django Chat - 20 Years of Python - Brett Cannon The Changelog - There’s a whole PEP about that - Brett Cannon Tim Urban’s TED talk which is about procrastination and not public speaking, so I have no idea what Brett is talking about. Good talk though. Brett’s PyCascades talk: Python's Syntactic Sugar Brian’s PyCascades talk: Sharing is Caring: Sharing pytest Fixtures