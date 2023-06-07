The Python community is awesome because of the people. Python People is a weekly podcast about getting to know the people who help make the Python community gre...
Brett Cannon - Public Speaking, Canada, Fountain Pens, Community
Topics:
“I don't know about the rest of you... I came for the language, but I stayed for the community." Brett Cannon, Python Core Dev, Pycon US 2014 Opening remarks
Public speaking
Being encouraging to others
Why Canada
Meanings of Back Bacon, Toque, and Pop
Walking in Vancouver
Snowshoeing
Philosophy and thinking logically
Proving the existence of God
Rewriting code. “You’re probably going to have to write this 3 times before you’re happy with it.”
1 week per month on technical debt.
Fountain pens
Writing a gratitude journal
Books
“What goes on in your brain is not the same as everyone else’s.”
"Steeped in the world of tea." - nice pun
Links from the show:
Podcast interviews
Django Chat - 20 Years of Python - Brett Cannon
The Changelog - There’s a whole PEP about that - Brett Cannon
Tim Urban’s TED talk which is about procrastination and not public speaking, so I have no idea what Brett is talking about. Good talk though.
Brett’s PyCascades talk: Python's Syntactic Sugar
Brian’s PyCascades talk: Sharing is Caring: Sharing pytest Fixtures
7/26/2023
1:06:13
Paul Everitt - Zope, Pyramid, Plone, PyCharm, Coaching Lacrosse
Paul Everitt is a developer advocate for JetBrains and PyCharm. Covered topics include:
The transition of Python from BDFL to steering committee
Brainstorming topics for this podcast
Django, function based vs class based views, and Nancy Pelosi
Coaching Lacrosse, "we're not in the lacrosse business, we're in the leadership business"
Sports, if done the right way, can be a positive influence
We don't need heroes, we need the next generation of heroes
Volunteering work is a lot like open source
Skateboarding and collaboration over competition
7/18/2023
39:26
Michael Kennedy - Talk Python, Motorcycles, Billiards
Michael is the host of the podcasts Talk Python to Me and Python Bytes and runs the Python online course site Talk Python Training.He is also pretty serious about motorcycling, spends some time with simulated racing, and used to play billiards for cash.
It's less about the tech, and more about the people.