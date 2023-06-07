Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Podcast Python People
Brian Okken
The Python community is awesome because of the people. Python People is a weekly podcast about getting to know the people who help make the Python community gre...
Technology
Available Episodes

  • Brett Cannon - Public Speaking, Canada, Fountain Pens, Community
    Topics: “I don't know about the rest of you... I came for the language, but I stayed for the community." Brett Cannon, Python Core Dev, Pycon US 2014 Opening remarks Public speaking Being encouraging to others Why Canada Meanings of Back Bacon, Toque, and Pop Walking in Vancouver Snowshoeing Philosophy and thinking logically Proving the existence of God Rewriting code. “You’re probably going to have to write this 3 times before you’re happy with it.” 1 week per month on technical debt. Fountain pens Writing a gratitude journal Books “What goes on in your brain is not the same as everyone else’s.” "Steeped in the world of tea." - nice pun Links from the show: Podcast interviews Django Chat - 20 Years of Python - Brett Cannon The Changelog - There’s a whole PEP about that - Brett Cannon Tim Urban’s TED talk which is about procrastination and not public speaking, so I have no idea what Brett is talking about. Good talk though.  Brett’s PyCascades talk: Python's Syntactic Sugar Brian’s PyCascades talk: Sharing is Caring: Sharing pytest Fixtures
    7/26/2023
    1:06:13
  • Paul Everitt - Zope, Pyramid, Plone, PyCharm, Coaching Lacrosse
    Paul Everitt is a developer advocate for JetBrains and PyCharm. Covered topics include: The transition of Python from BDFL to steering committee Brainstorming topics for this podcast Django, function based vs class based views, and Nancy Pelosi Coaching Lacrosse, "we're not in the lacrosse business, we're in the leadership business" Sports, if done the right way, can be a positive influence We don't need heroes, we need the next generation of heroes Volunteering work is a lot like open source Skateboarding and collaboration over competition
    7/18/2023
    39:26
  • Michael Kennedy - Talk Python, Motorcycles, Billiards
    Michael is the host of the podcasts Talk Python to Me and Python Bytes and runs the Python online course site Talk Python Training.He is also pretty serious about motorcycling, spends some time with simulated racing, and used to play billiards for cash.
    7/6/2023
    29:31

About Python People

The Python community is awesome because of the people. Python People is a weekly podcast about getting to know the people who help make the Python community great. It's less about the tech, and more about the people.
