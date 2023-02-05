Brought to you by Destiny Massive Breakdowns, join hosts Impetus, Saint Kabr, and Court as they break down everything related to endgame PvE, including weapon r... More
Ep 64: Season of the Deep Artifact Preview & Season of Defiance Review
Court, Impetus, and Saint Kabr cover all the details on the absolutely JUICED season 21 artifact mods and take a look back at season 20's highs and lows.
5/23/2023
1:51:29
Ep 63: Developer Interview - Chris Proctor & Rodney Thompson
This week Court, Impetus, and Saint are joined by Bungies own Rodney Thompson (Senior Design Lead) & Chris Proctor (Weapons Feature Lead) for an in depth discussion on armor, build crafting, weapon changes, and exotic armor reworks!
5/17/2023
1:36:57
Ep 62: Abilities Sandbox Updates & Glassway Builds
Cout, Impetus, and Saint Kabr discuss the upcoming Strand Aspects, ability updates, economy changes, and round things out with Glassway GM builds!TIMESTAMPS:TWAB - 8m 20sNew Strand Aspects - 12m Exotic Amor Focusing - 26m 30sCrafting Changes - 37m 30sS21 Ability Changes - 54mGlassway GM - 1hr 42m
5/9/2023
2:12:01
Ep 61: Arms Dealer GM Redux & Guardian Games Weapons!
Join Court, Impetus, and Saint Kabr for tips on the updated Arms Dealer GM as well as breakdowns of the Guardian Games Weapons: The Title & Taraxippos.TIMESTAMPSLoadouts: 17mHunter Builds: 34mTitan Builds: 45mWarlock Builds: 52mGeneral GM Tips: 58mWeapon Breakdowns: 1h 17m
5/2/2023
1:51:48
Ep 60: Primary Weapon Buffs & Hypernet Current GM
Court, Impetus, and Saint Kabr discuss all of the buffs, nerfs, and changes that came along with the recent mid season patch (7.0.5) as well as builds and tips for the Hypernet Current GM! Be sure to check out the Destiny Builds Forum in the Massive Breakdowns Discord server (linked below) for detailed recaps of the builds we cover. Court's Breakdown for Champion Counters System Functions:https://www.reddit.com/r/DestinyTheGame/comments/12uawg8/comprehensive_breakdown_of_the_champion_counters/Court's Rocket Launcher Reserve Mods Changes Post:https://twitter.com/CourtProjects/status/1649067332948336645MossyMax's Reserve Mods Changes Post:https://twitter.com/mossy_max/status/1648848970775404545RokDC & maeix's Damage Generator (Updated with Reserve Mod Changes)https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1rY_iChu08CVnIMfHliZQwup10-GnmPtEu5FG0DNy8VM/
