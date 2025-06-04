Our first Episode of PV In Focus, and we're talking water!Living in a high desert community, water is such an important topic that nearly everyone is discussing an aspect of it every day. Join us as Town Manager Gilbert Davidson talks with Water Resources Adviser Tracy Lund for Part 1 of a 2 part discussion about some of the many ways the Town is planning for a viable future by not just ensuring we have enough water, but also ensuring the quality of that water meets the highest standards.

Join us as Town Manager Gilbert Davidson continues his in-depth discussion about the Town's water future with Water Resources Advisor Tracy Lund, where she introduces some of the concepts, initiatives and strategies the Town is considering in order to ensure the Town's viable, sustainable future.

When you think of the library, do you think of a big room with shelves and shelves of books? Most people do, because historically that's what they have been. But today's library is so much more!Join Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson as he sits down with Public Services Manager Michelle Hjorting to talk about all the of the amazing services and programs the PV Public Library has to offer.

Join Town Manager Gilbert Davidson as he sits down for a discussion with Neighborhood Services Code Compliance Specialist Brent Bowen, about some of the great tools (literally!) available to the residents of PV from the Neighborhood Services Department on the Neighborhood Toolbox. From small trimming jobs, to large brush and limb removal, the Toolbox has the tools you need to help keep your yard or property neat, fire safe, and in compliance with Town Code. And did we mention it's free?

About PV In Focus

PV In Focus is your go-to podcast for a behind-the-scenes look at the workings of the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona! Our first episodes feature Town Manager Gilbert Davidson, as we shine a light on the programs, projects, and people working hard to make our community a great place to live. From how we manage our water resources to the latest street improvements, PV In Focus keeps you informed and connected.Each episode features conversations with Town departments and local leaders about topics that matter—like the Neighborhood Toolbox program, exciting events at the Prescott Valley Public Library, police and public safety updates, and more.Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the area, PV In Focus gives you the inside scoop on how your town is working for you. Tune in and stay in the know!