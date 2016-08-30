Putting Racism on the Table Podcast Series

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Washington Grantmakers
In 2016, Washington Regional Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) launched Putting Racism on the Table for philanthropic CEOs and government officials to ... More
Government
Available Episodes

  • Putting Racism on the Table: Implicit Bias
    In this podcast for the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) "Putting Racism on the Table" series, Julie Nelson discusses implicit bias. Listen to this podcast while you drive or workout. We hope you learn something new that you can use at work on in your daily life! About Washington Grantmakers: The Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers is a membership association of grantmakers in the Greater Washington region - Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Our members represent a vibrant cross-section of philanthropy, including family, community, corporate, and independent foundations, as well as corporate giving programs, governmental grantmakers, and grantmaking public charities. Our members have diverse funding interests and strategies, but what they have in common is a dedication to improving the region and the lives of those who call it home. For more information, go to www.washingtongrantmakers.org.
    8/30/2016
    50:31
  • Putting Racism on the Table: White Privilege
    In this podcast for the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) "Putting Racism on the Table" series, Robin DiAngelo discusses white privilege. Listen to this podcast while you drive or workout. We hope you learn something new that you can use at work on in your daily life! About Washington Grantmakers: The Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers is a membership association of grantmakers in the Greater Washington region - Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Our members represent a vibrant cross-section of philanthropy, including family, community, corporate, and independent foundations, as well as corporate giving programs, governmental grantmakers, and grantmaking public charities. Our members have diverse funding interests and strategies, but what they have in common is a dedication to improving the region and the lives of those who call it home. For more information, go to www.washingtongrantmakers.org.
    8/30/2016
    48:13
  • Putting Racism on the Table: Structural Racism
    In this podcast for the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) "Putting Racism on the Table" series, john a. powell discusses structural racism. Listen to this podcast while you drive or workout. We hope you learn something new that you can use at work on in your daily life! About Washington Grantmakers: The Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers is a membership association of grantmakers in the Greater Washington region - Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Our members represent a vibrant cross-section of philanthropy, including family, community, corporate, and independent foundations, as well as corporate giving programs, governmental grantmakers, and grantmaking public charities. Our members have diverse funding interests and strategies, but what they have in common is a dedication to improving the region and the lives of those who call it home. For more information, go to www.washingtongrantmakers.org.
    8/30/2016
    54:34

About Putting Racism on the Table Podcast Series

In 2016, Washington Regional Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) launched Putting Racism on the Table for philanthropic CEOs and government officials to learn from leading experts on the many aspects of racism, including structural racism, white privilege, implicit bias, mass incarceration, and the racial mosaic of this country. This podcast series features audio from key presentations in the Putting Racism on the Table series. Listen to the podcasts while you drive or workout. We hope you learn something new that you can use in your work and daily life! For more information on the series, go to www.washingtongrantmakers.org.
