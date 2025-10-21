Beautiful Liars
6/19/2019 | 38 mins.
In the season finale, Loren comes to terms with where her relationship with Kay is headed, but does it mean it's the end? Stephanie and Maddox become each other's confidant as they figure out what type of love life they really want and deserve. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Cameron J. Bedford (J.D.), Catero Colbert (Client), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Apryl Jones (Tonya), Teddy Lane Jr. (Marty), Elimu Nelson (Joshua) and Kaylah Pantaleon (P.A.) This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Nakala "Say You Love Me" produced by Brad Baker, S.Dot Noel "Gravity" and Shi Wisdom "Monster."This episode is sponsored by Scentbird (www.scentbird.com/PURPLE code: PURPLE).
Days of Karma
6/12/2019 | 27 mins.
Loren has a heart to heart with Kay but the conversation doesn’t turn out the way she envisioned. Maddox gets an unexpected visitor to her house and feeling lonely Stephanie looks for a warm bed and shoulder to lean on. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Shirley Jordan (Belle), Teddy Lane Jr. (Marty) and Elimu Nelson (Joshua). This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Nakala "Do It Right" and Shi Wisdom " Bed Sheets."This episode is sponsored by Scentbird (www.scentbird.com/PURPLE code: PURPLE).
The Struggle Is Real
6/05/2019 | 25 mins.
Maddox takes the first step in rebuilding her relationship with father. All bets are off when Stephanie confronts Patricia’s wife and Loren is stressed AF as she cleans up a costly mistake at her firm. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Dionne Neish (Patricia), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Cameron J. Bedford (Nathan), Catero Colbert (Duke), Teddy Lane Jr. (Buck), Kaylah Pantaleon (Natalia), and Regenna Rouse (Mel). This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker and Cyanca "Recipe."
Breaking All The Rules
5/29/2019 | 26 mins.
Loren continues to dodge her former fling, while Stephanie plots and schemes her next move which she hopes is Maddox. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Dionne Neish (Patricia), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Apryl Jones (Tonya), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Katia (Rosalina) and Kaylah Pantaleon (Natalia).. This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Ziggy f/Slim Jenkinz "Look Back At It" and Aina Bre'Yon "Think About Me"This episode is sponsored by Door Dash (code: PURPLE).
Mass Confusion
5/22/2019 | 28 mins.
Dee comes to a realization about her sexuality but Maddox questions if it’s real or not. Stephanie has a few tricks up her sleeve when Patricia tries to break things off and Loren questions if her relationship with Kay is what she truly wants in the end. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Dionne Neish (Patricia), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Catero Colbert (Mike), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Apryl Jones (Angela), Donzell Lewis (Ivan) and Elimu Nelson (Joshua). This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker
