Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsPurple Panties
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Purple Panties
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Purple Panties

Zane & Stitcher
ArtsPerforming Arts
Purple Panties
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Purple Panties

    Beautiful Liars

    6/19/2019 | 38 mins.

    In the season finale, Loren comes to terms with where her relationship with Kay is headed, but does it mean it's the end? Stephanie and Maddox become each other's confidant as they figure out what type of love life they really want and deserve. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Cameron J. Bedford (J.D.), Catero Colbert (Client), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Apryl Jones (Tonya), Teddy Lane Jr. (Marty), Elimu Nelson (Joshua) and Kaylah Pantaleon (P.A.) This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Nakala "Say You Love Me" produced by Brad Baker, S.Dot Noel "Gravity" and Shi Wisdom "Monster."This episode is sponsored by Scentbird (www.scentbird.com/PURPLE code: PURPLE).

  • Purple Panties

    Days of Karma

    6/12/2019 | 27 mins.

    Loren has a heart to heart with Kay but the conversation doesn’t turn out the way she envisioned. Maddox gets an unexpected visitor to her house and feeling lonely Stephanie looks for a warm bed and shoulder to lean on. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Shirley Jordan (Belle), Teddy Lane Jr. (Marty) and Elimu Nelson (Joshua). This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Nakala "Do It Right" and Shi Wisdom " Bed Sheets."This episode is sponsored by Scentbird (www.scentbird.com/PURPLE code: PURPLE).

  • Purple Panties

    The Struggle Is Real

    6/05/2019 | 25 mins.

    Maddox takes the first step in rebuilding her relationship with father. All bets are off when Stephanie confronts Patricia’s wife and Loren is stressed AF as she cleans up a costly mistake at her firm. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Dionne Neish (Patricia), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Cameron J. Bedford (Nathan), Catero Colbert (Duke), Teddy Lane Jr. (Buck), Kaylah Pantaleon (Natalia), and Regenna Rouse (Mel). This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker and Cyanca "Recipe."

  • Purple Panties

    Breaking All The Rules

    5/29/2019 | 26 mins.

    Loren continues to dodge her former fling, while Stephanie plots and schemes her next move which she hopes is Maddox. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Dionne Neish (Patricia), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Apryl Jones (Tonya), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Katia (Rosalina) and Kaylah Pantaleon (Natalia).. This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Ziggy f/Slim Jenkinz "Look Back At It" and Aina Bre'Yon "Think About Me"This episode is sponsored by Door Dash (code: PURPLE).

  • Purple Panties

    Mass Confusion

    5/22/2019 | 28 mins.

    Dee comes to a realization about her sexuality but Maddox questions if it’s real or not. Stephanie has a few tricks up her sleeve when Patricia tries to break things off and Loren questions if her relationship with Kay is what she truly wants in the end. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Dionne Neish (Patricia), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Catero Colbert (Mike), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Apryl Jones (Angela), Donzell Lewis (Ivan) and Elimu Nelson (Joshua). This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Purple Panties

On the outside Maddox, Loren and Stephanie go against the grain when it comes to sex. But as relationships shift and physical needs change, can they keep up with the facade? Follow these women on their journey as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Atlanta, where the sun isn’t the only thing that’s hot!
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

Listen to Purple Panties, Articles of Interest and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2025 - 5:54:17 PM