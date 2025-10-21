In the season finale, Loren comes to terms with where her relationship with Kay is headed, but does it mean it's the end? Stephanie and Maddox become each other's confidant as they figure out what type of love life they really want and deserve. PURPLE PANTIES: Created by Zane. Directed by: Jeanine Daniels and Produced by T.Square. Executive Producers are: Benoni Tagoe, Jenny Radelt and Chris Bannon. Sound Design by Charles Stella. Cast Includes: SIYA (Maddox), Teria Birlon (Loren), Melissa L. Williams (Stephanie), Shvona L. Chung (Kay), Lynn Wactor (Dee), Cameron J. Bedford (J.D.), Catero Colbert (Client), Yutopia Essex (Eboni), Apryl Jones (Tonya), Teddy Lane Jr. (Marty), Elimu Nelson (Joshua) and Kaylah Pantaleon (P.A.) This episode features music by: Nakala “Sumthin” produced by Brad Baker, Nakala "Say You Love Me" produced by Brad Baker, S.Dot Noel "Gravity" and Shi Wisdom "Monster."This episode is sponsored by Scentbird (www.scentbird.com/PURPLE code: PURPLE).