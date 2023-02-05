Purple Daily - A Minnesota Vikings Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Daily Minnesota Vikings entertainment with one mission: We want the Vikings to win the Super Bowl before we die. Purple Daily is hosted by Phil Mackey & Judd Zu... More
Daily Minnesota Vikings entertainment with one mission: We want the Vikings to win the Super Bowl before we die. Purple Daily is hosted by Phil Mackey & Judd Zu... More

  • Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses his future
    Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses his future with the team and the selection of Jordan Addison; Lewis Cine making progress in his return to the field; Brian O’Neill injury update and more; Plus a Random Viking of the Week Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    43:17
  • PURPLE ACCESS: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins continues to bet on himself
    Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins continues to bet on himself as he enters a contract year; Will Vikings offense take an even bigger step in 2023; Vikings defense making the proper adjustments; Chip’s assessment of the Vikings’ draft class and more on Purple Access. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    34:06
  • Minnesota Vikings predictions: Jordan Addison, NFL Draft class and more
    Minnesota Vikings predictions: Jordan Addison, NFL Draft class and more; Plus other predictions on the NFL schedule, Kirk Cousins and more on Purple Daily. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    36:51
  • Minnesota Vikings longterm plans at quarterback
    Minnesota Vikings longterm plans at quarterback, with Kirk Cousins entering a contract year; Will they find a bridge quarterback; When should they draft Cousins’ replacement; Scenarios for the Vikings at QB. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    35:43
  • Did Minnesota Vikings make a mistake drafting Jaren Hall?
    Minnesota Vikings draft speculation and recap with Thor Nystrom; Thor’s not a big fan of the Vikings draft as a whole, specifically Jaren Hall; Thoughts on Mekhi Blackmon and the defensive players drafted; Is Dewayne McBride a starting running back and more draft thoughts from Thor. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    44:24

Daily Minnesota Vikings entertainment with one mission: We want the Vikings to win the Super Bowl before we die. Purple Daily is hosted by Phil Mackey & Judd Zulgad, who are long-time radio hosts in the Twin Cities and former Vikings beat writers. Former Viking Alex Boone and Realistic Randy are also regular contributors. A SKOR North production. You can also find Purple Daily via YouTube -- YouTube.com/PurpleDailyPodcast
