Purple Daily - A Minnesota Vikings Podcast

Daily Minnesota Vikings entertainment with one mission: We want the Vikings to win the Super Bowl before we die. Purple Daily is hosted by Phil Mackey & Judd Zulgad, who are long-time radio hosts in the Twin Cities and former Vikings beat writers.
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses his future
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses his future with the team and the selection of Jordan Addison; Lewis Cine making progress in his return to the field; Brian O’Neill injury update and more; Plus a Random Viking of the Week
5/4/2023
PURPLE ACCESS: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins continues to bet on himself
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins continues to bet on himself as he enters a contract year; Will Vikings offense take an even bigger step in 2023; Vikings defense making the proper adjustments; Chip’s assessment of the Vikings’ draft class and more on Purple Access.
5/4/2023
Minnesota Vikings predictions: Jordan Addison, NFL Draft class and more
Minnesota Vikings predictions: Jordan Addison, NFL Draft class and more; Plus other predictions on the NFL schedule, Kirk Cousins and more on Purple Daily.
5/3/2023
Minnesota Vikings longterm plans at quarterback
Minnesota Vikings longterm plans at quarterback, with Kirk Cousins entering a contract year; Will they find a bridge quarterback; When should they draft Cousins’ replacement; Scenarios for the Vikings at QB.
5/3/2023
Did Minnesota Vikings make a mistake drafting Jaren Hall?
Minnesota Vikings draft speculation and recap with Thor Nystrom; Thor’s not a big fan of the Vikings draft as a whole, specifically Jaren Hall; Thoughts on Mekhi Blackmon and the defensive players drafted; Is Dewayne McBride a starting running back and more draft thoughts from Thor.
Daily Minnesota Vikings entertainment with one mission: We want the Vikings to win the Super Bowl before we die. Purple Daily is hosted by Phil Mackey & Judd Zulgad, who are long-time radio hosts in the Twin Cities and former Vikings beat writers. Former Viking Alex Boone and Realistic Randy are also regular contributors. A SKOR North production. You can also find Purple Daily via YouTube -- YouTube.com/PurpleDailyPodcast