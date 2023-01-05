A weekly film podcast hosted by Elric Kane (of the Shock Waves podcast) and Brian Saur (of the Rupert Pupkin Speaks film blog) featuring discussions of new film...
80s Missing Pieces
In this episode, Elric and Brian examine some films from the 1980s that they've never seen until now. Consider supporting Pure Cinema (and getting monthly bonus episodes) via our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod This episode is sponsored by MUBI! Get 30 days of great cinema free at https://mubi.com/purecinema (and we'd love it if you would give them a try!) Follow the Show on Twitter: twitter.com/purecinemapod Instagram: www.instagram.com/purecinemapod/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/purecinemapod/
7/3/2023
1:47:18
New Beverly Calendar: July, 2023
Elric, Brian and Phil are joined by actor/filmmaker Pat Healy to discuss the Timeless favorites, international classics, crime-fighting comedies, thrill-packed sci-fi flicks, shot-on-VHS oddities, and much more that make up the New Beverly July calendar! Check out all things New Beverly here: https://thenewbev.com/ If You Enjoy the show, You can help support us at Pure Cinema by going to: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod
6/16/2023
2:26:12
Movie Stars Missing Pieces
For this episode, Elric and Brian continue their "Missing Pieces" thematic, this time focusing on the films they've not previously seen from the careers of big name actors from all era's. Consider supporting Pure Cinema (and getting monthly bonus episodes) via our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod This episode is sponsored by MUBI! Get 30 days of great cinema free at https://mubi.com/purecinema (and we'd love it if you would give them a try!) Follow the Show on Twitter: twitter.com/purecinemapod Instagram: www.instagram.com/purecinemapod/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/purecinemapod/
6/2/2023
1:54:23
New Beverly Calendar: June, 2023
Brian, Elric and Phil are joined by filmmaker Joe Lynch (WRONG TURN 2, MAYHEM and the upcoming SUITABLE FLESH) to talk about Laugh-out-loud comedies, queer cinema favorites, cult animation, grindhouse rarities, Fellini's 8½, Malick's The Thin Red Line, and many more films that are all part of the New Beverly Cinema's June Calendar! Check out all things New Beverly here: https://thenewbev.com/ If You Enjoy the show, You can help support us at Pure Cinema by going to: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod
5/25/2023
3:05:43
Video Store Sampler 2
In this episode, Elric and Brian Continue their tour of the Pure Cinema Virtual Video store with 5 more picks from various sections! Consider supporting Pure Cinema (and getting monthly bonus content) via our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod This episode is sponsored by MUBI! Get 30 days of great cinema free at https://mubi.com/purecinema (and we'd love it if you would give them a try!) Follow the Show on Twitter: twitter.com/purecinemapod Instagram: www.instagram.com/purecinemapod/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/purecinemapod/
A weekly film podcast hosted by Elric Kane (of the Shock Waves podcast) and Brian Saur (of the Rupert Pupkin Speaks film blog) featuring discussions of new films, old films, double features, cult movies, filmmakers and movie lists among a smorgasbord of other Cinema-related things.