Movie Stars Missing Pieces

For this episode, Elric and Brian continue their "Missing Pieces" thematic, this time focusing on the films they've not previously seen from the careers of big name actors from all era's. Consider supporting Pure Cinema (and getting monthly bonus episodes) via our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod This episode is sponsored by MUBI! Get 30 days of great cinema free at https://mubi.com/purecinema (and we'd love it if you would give them a try!) Follow the Show on Twitter: twitter.com/purecinemapod Instagram: www.instagram.com/purecinemapod/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/purecinemapod/