NFL's Best WRs, Commanders win Super Bowl and Marlon's Injury Update

Welcome to Episode 1 of Punch Line with Marlon Humphrey presented by Snapback Sports. (0:26) Marlon's Mind (3:10) Marlon's Injury Update (9:20) Jalen Ramsey and Jameis Winston Recruiting Story (12:20) Jadeveon Clowney is a Raven (19:50) Ravens preseason streak is dead (26:02) Tyreek Hill plays Madden instead of watching film (30:00) Fantasy Corner: Who is WR1 for the Ravens? (32:58) Toughest Wrs Marlon has guarded (39:02) Analyst Humph makes his Heisman prediction (45:15) Would Marlon ever play for the Steelers? (52:01) Marlon's post game recovery