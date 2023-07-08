Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Snapback Sports
Marlon Humphrey, All-Pro Cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, talks completely unfiltered about the best league in sports, the NFL. Co-hosted with sports creato...
SportsFootball
Available Episodes

  • NFL's Best WRs, Commanders win Super Bowl and Marlon's Injury Update
    Welcome to Episode 1 of Punch Line with Marlon Humphrey presented by Snapback Sports. (0:26) Marlon's Mind (3:10) Marlon's Injury Update (9:20) Jalen Ramsey and Jameis Winston Recruiting Story (12:20) Jadeveon Clowney is a Raven (19:50) Ravens preseason streak is dead (26:02) Tyreek Hill plays Madden instead of watching film (30:00) Fantasy Corner: Who is WR1 for the Ravens? (32:58) Toughest Wrs Marlon has guarded (39:02) Analyst Humph makes his Heisman prediction (45:15) Would Marlon ever play for the Steelers? (52:01) Marlon's post game recovery Follow the podcast on social media: https://hoo.be/punchlinepod
    8/24/2023
    56:47
  • Punch Line with Marlon Humphrey Trailer
    8/7/2023
    0:24

More Sports podcasts

About Punch Line with Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey, All-Pro Cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, talks completely unfiltered about the best league in sports, the NFL. Co-hosted with sports creator, Jack Settleman, this podcast brings you the realest look into the NFL. Presented by Snapback Sports
