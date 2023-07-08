Marlon Humphrey, All-Pro Cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, talks completely unfiltered about the best league in sports, the NFL. Co-hosted with sports creato...
NFL's Best WRs, Commanders win Super Bowl and Marlon's Injury Update
Welcome to Episode 1 of Punch Line with Marlon Humphrey presented by Snapback Sports.
(0:26) Marlon's Mind
(3:10) Marlon's Injury Update
(9:20) Jalen Ramsey and Jameis Winston Recruiting Story
(12:20) Jadeveon Clowney is a Raven
(19:50) Ravens preseason streak is dead
(26:02) Tyreek Hill plays Madden instead of watching film
(30:00) Fantasy Corner: Who is WR1 for the Ravens?
(32:58) Toughest Wrs Marlon has guarded
(39:02) Analyst Humph makes his Heisman prediction
(45:15) Would Marlon ever play for the Steelers?
(52:01) Marlon's post game recovery
Follow the podcast on social media: https://hoo.be/punchlinepod
Marlon Humphrey, All-Pro Cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, talks completely unfiltered about the best league in sports, the NFL. Co-hosted with sports creator, Jack Settleman, this podcast brings you the realest look into the NFL. Presented by Snapback Sports