Pump Rules Podcast RETURNS! With Your Hosts & Producers: Craig MacNeil & Charlie Valentine

PUMP RULES PODCAST Returns! We are BACK after a 3 season hiatus. Scandoval has blown all of our minds - none more than mine. What brought me back? It wasn’t Scandoval alone. Charlie & our friend Madeline were essential (or culpable, depending on how you look at it) for my restarting this, which we cover in this episode. We get into the why, when and how of all of it. And by we, I mean Craig MacNeil & Charlie Valentine: your hosts and producers. As we reset and move forward, this episode serves as an introduction to new listeners. For longtime listeners, this is a way to refresh our memories, learn why the show took a long break - and get to know Charlie. As co-founder of PUMPED - the very first Vanderpump Rules podcast ever - I have a long personal and professional history with the cast. This new, ultimate version of PRP will dive into all of that as we traipse along the primrose path of reviewing and analyzing all seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Which contrasts nicely with Charlie’s perspective, a perspective and VPR origin story we cover in this relaunch episode. Following this release, we'll complete the remaining episodes of S10 before going back to the top of S10. After that? We are going right back to the very beginning: S1 EP1. Interviews, breakdowns, bull$%2t, special event reportage...we've got so much in store for you. Enjoy! Look for our S10 Ep14 & Ep15 episodes in the next day or so, along with Part 2 of my epic Craig & Friends chat with Katie Maloney. And a lot more. Pump Rules Podcast https://twitter.com/pumprulespod https://www.instagram.com/pumprulespod Craig: https://www.instagram.com/craigandfriendspod https://www.instagram.com/videodromedisco Charlie: https://twitter.com/CHARVALXOXO https://www.instagram.com/charvalxoxo/ https://www.tiktok.com/@charvalxoxo https://onlyfans.com/charlievalentine/media