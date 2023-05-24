Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The show where #PumpRules cast and connoisseurs come to talk everything Vanderpump Rules! Hosted by Craig MacNeil More
The show where #PumpRules cast and connoisseurs come to talk everything Vanderpump Rules! Hosted by Craig MacNeil More

  • 32: My Cards! Reunion Part 1A (VPR S10 EP16)
    Charlie Valentine & Craig MacNeil plunge deep into the tunnel of the Season 10 reunion to talk Lisa's motives & missteps, DJ James Kennedy - No.1 Guy In The Group, Sandoval's hangover, timeline trouble, Schwartz's attire, News From The Vanderpump Empire, the trouble with narcissists, lady of letters Raquel Leviss, Lala's silver leopard ensemble, Ariana's exquisite responses & observations, crocodile tears, tips on dealing with narcissists, Law And Order: Sexy Unique Restaurant Special Victims Unit, Vanderpump Valley and much more. We got so deep down in the tunnel that we had to break this into two pieces - part 2 of this chat out shortly. https://www.instagram.com/pumprulespod https://twitter.com/pumprulespod Craig: https://www.instagram.com/craigandfriendspod/?hl=en https://twitter.com/CraigAndFriends Charlie https://twitter.com/CHARVALXOXO https://www.instagram.com/charvalxoxo/ https://www.tiktok.com/@charvalxoxo
    5/30/2023
    57:52
  • Pump Rules Podcast RETURNS! With Your Hosts & Producers: Craig MacNeil & Charlie Valentine
    PUMP RULES PODCAST Returns! We are BACK after a 3 season hiatus. Scandoval has blown all of our minds - none more than mine. What brought me back? It wasn’t Scandoval alone. Charlie & our friend Madeline were essential (or culpable, depending on how you look at it) for my restarting this, which we cover in this episode. We get into the why, when and how of all of it. And by we, I mean Craig MacNeil & Charlie Valentine: your hosts and producers. As we reset and move forward, this episode serves as an introduction to new listeners. For longtime listeners, this is a way to refresh our memories, learn why the show took a long break - and get to know Charlie. As co-founder of PUMPED - the very first Vanderpump Rules podcast ever - I have a long personal and professional history with the cast. This new, ultimate version of PRP will dive into all of that as we traipse along the primrose path of reviewing and analyzing all seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Which contrasts nicely with Charlie’s perspective, a perspective and VPR origin story we cover in this relaunch episode. Following this release, we'll complete the remaining episodes of S10 before going back to the top of S10. After that? We are going right back to the very beginning: S1 EP1.  Interviews, breakdowns, bull$%2t, special event reportage...we've got so much in store for you. Enjoy! Look for our S10 Ep14 & Ep15 episodes in the next day or so, along with Part 2 of my epic Craig & Friends chat with Katie Maloney. And a lot more. Pump Rules Podcast  https://twitter.com/pumprulespod https://www.instagram.com/pumprulespod Craig: https://www.instagram.com/craigandfriendspod https://www.instagram.com/videodromedisco Charlie: https://twitter.com/CHARVALXOXO https://www.instagram.com/charvalxoxo/ https://www.tiktok.com/@charvalxoxo https://onlyfans.com/charlievalentine/media
    5/24/2023
    1:19:57
  • PUMPED Classic S1EP15 "Baking Heat & Black Leather" (With Tim Hailand)
    Tim Hailand returns to chat with Lara. Craig & Blythe about all things Vanderpump Rules - especially Stassi & Season 3 Originally released Feb 2015
    5/11/2023
    57:54
  • PUMPED Classic S1EP14 "Egg Salad & Fries" With Richard Gold & Paul Karp
    Lara Craig & Blythe are joined by Richard Gold & Paul Karp to continue breaking down Season 3 of Vanderpump Rules #pumprules Originally Released February 2015
    5/11/2023
    48:21
  • PUMPED Classic S1EP13 "Bouquets & Buffets" (With Ryan O'Connell, Christine Ronan & Brendan Colbert)
    Lara, Craig & Blythe are joined by Ryan O'Connell, Christine Ronan & Brendan Colbert to discuss Episode 13 & 14 of Vanderpump Rules Season 3
    5/11/2023
    1:02:55

About PUMP RULES Podcast

The show where #PumpRules cast and connoisseurs come to talk everything Vanderpump Rules! Hosted by Craig MacNeil
