Welcome to "Psychologie of Home ," the only show that will make you laugh, think and occasionally cry, while bridging the intersection of life and home. Because...
Why Does Home Matter? Elevating Your Space for a Better Life
The Transformative Power of Home: Elevating Your Space for a Better Life Welcome to "Psychologie of Home" Story Time! In this week's special bonus episode, titled "Home Matters," our host Kami Gray opens up her heart to share a touching and heartfelt story about the profound impact of home on her late mother-in-law's life. Join us as Kami takes us on an emotional journey, exploring the significance of home and how it can deeply shape our lives and memories. Get ready for an episode filled with warmth, love, and inspiration. Don't miss this intimate and heartwarming story – hit that play button now!In this thought-provoking and heartfelt episode, we'll explore: the heart of why our living environment matters more than you might realize. We will take a look into the profound impact your home has on your mental health and overall well-being through a very personal experience Kami and her family were faced with.Learn how your home can be more than just a physical space—it can be a sanctuary for your mind and soul. Explore the concept of 'psychologie of home' and how creating an intentional environment can foster personal growth and transformation.Beyond Aesthetics: Shift your perspective on home design as we explore how making purposeful changes to your living environment can have a profound ripple effect on your relationships, career, and personal growth journey.
8/4/2023
3:31
Transforming Spaces, Rewriting Stories, and Unleashing Personal Growth
Welcome to "Psychologie of Home," the insightful podcast where renowned interior designer, Kami Gray, explores the fusion of interior design and psychology for profound personal growth. Today's episode features special guest Wilson Hack, who embarks on a journey to transform her home design while gaining life-changing insights along the way.Kami, the talented owner of Kami Gray Interiors and Pyschologie of Home Design School, in Portland, Oregon, invites you to join her and Wilson in an inspiring discussion on embracing change and unleashing personal growth through the power of therapy. Learn how your living spaces can mirror your inner world and understand the significance of reviving neglected spaces in your home.Together, Kami and Wilson navigate the process of turning a bedroom into a serene sanctuary with a simple yet impactful makeover. But this podcast is not just about interior design tips – it's about exploring the connection between your home and your life, and how transforming one can positively affect the other.Unlock the potential of your surroundings and discover how rewriting your life story for success begins with the spaces you inhabit.
8/2/2023
32:08
A Sneak Peek into the Psychologie of Home Show
Welcome to "Psychologie of Home ," the only show that will make you laugh, think and occasionally cry, while bridging the intersection of life and home. Because, after all, home matters. Hosted by Kami Gray, an experienced interior designer with 12 years of expertise from Portland, Oregon, this podcast takes you on a captivating journey through the world of interior design.Kami, the owner of Psychologie of Home Design School and Kami Gray Interiors, brings her wealth of knowledge and passion for design to every episode. Through engaging interview-style conversations with design school students and homeowners, she delves into various design-related topics, offering insights, tips, and inspiration to listeners.But this show is more than just about aesthetics. It's about the emotional connection between people and their homes. Kami believes that our living spaces play a significant role in our lives, impacting our well-being, happiness, and memories. That's why she aims to bridge the gap between design and personal experiences, creating a podcast that is both informative and emotionally resonant.In each episode, Kami and her guests explore the latest design trends, practical tips for creating beautiful and functional spaces, effective space planning, color schemes, furniture selection, lighting techniques, and more. They also dive into the emotional aspects of design, discussing how our homes reflect our personalities, values, and aspirations.But it doesn't stop there. Psychologie of Home is interactive and engaging. Kami takes design questions from her guest, offering personalized advice and solutions to design dilemmas. Whether you're a design student seeking insights from industry professionals or a homeowner looking for inspiration for your next project, this podcast has got you covered.So, join Kami Gray on the "Psychologie of Home" as she combines humor and heartfelt conversations, making you laugh and occasionally cry. Together, let's explore the fascinating world of interior design, where the intersection of life and home creates spaces that truly matter.
