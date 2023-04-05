Make sure you tune in weekly to catch up to all the latest tunes, remixes, bootlegs, and more!
Protocol Radio #PRR561
ON-AIR! Welcome to #PRR561 by Nicky Romero! This week we’re back with a lot of brand new music by the likes of Blasterjaxx, Tujamo, Justin Prime, Nora van Elken, Tim van Werd and many more! Dannic & Roc Dubloc are back on Protocol Recordings with their track “Put ‘M Up”!
Tracklist:
1. Tim van Werd - Take Your Time
2. Jack Wins ft. Stefi Novo - Praise Me (Andrew Mathers Remix)
3. Nora Van Elken & Richard Judge - What A Life (Club Mix)
4. Tribbs - What's Wrong With Your Head ft. Theresa Rex
5. Protocol Spotlight: Dannic & Roc Dubloc - Put 'M Up
6. Glass Petals - Higher
7. Mahalo & Money For Nothing - Everlasting
8. Throwback Track: Tube & Berger - Set it off (Kryder Remix)
9. Larce ft. Jorik Burema - For Someone To Love
10. Justin Prime x Blackcode & David Allen - Game Over
11. Almero - Meant To Me
12. SMACK & Ape Rave Club - Monkey Beatz
13. 3 Are Legend x Blasterjaxx - Nasty
14. Orjan Nilsen, TLUXX & Brieanna Grace - In The Night
15. Tujamo x Jay Hardway - Energy (feat. BayC)
16. Nicky Romero - Chapters
5/11/2023
56:01
Protocol Radio #560
ON-AIR! Welcome to #PRR560 by Nicky Romero! This week’s episode includes lots of brand new tracks by names like Mau P, KREAM, Bhaskar, MOKABY and many more. Almero lights up our #ProtocolSpotlight with his brand new release called “Meant To Me”! Let’s go!
Tracklist:
1. KREAM - Sweat
2. Hel:sløwed - Flight 643 (Hodel's AMS Edit)
3. MOKABY x Clouded - Under The Influence
4. Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding - Miracle (Mau P Remix)
5. Protocol Spotlight: Almero - Meant To Me
6. Marcus Santoro - Firestarter
7. David Guetta - The World Is Mine (Marvo Remix)
8. Throwback Track: Pendulum - The Island
9. Nicky Romero - Chapters
10. Vessbroz featuring Simon Erics (Sound Quelle Remix) - Tell Me Why (Club Mix)
11. Martin Garrix & DubVision vs. Nicky Romero & Navarra - Starlight vs. Crossroads (SunJay MashUp)
12. Leftwing Kody & Hayley May - Bring The Heat
13. Bhaskar - Think It's Just Enough
14. eSQUIRE ft. Chelsey Chantelle - Keep Me Hangin On
5/4/2023
59:33
Protocol Radio #559
ON-AIR! This is #PRR559 by Nicky Romero including his long awaited song “Chapters”! More new music by SHOUSE, David Guetta, Timmy Trumpet, Disco Fries, Bolier and many more!
Tracklist:
1. Bolier & Bonkr - Need To Know
2. Odssey - House Of Cards
3. Odd Mob vs. Dom Dolla - Tokyo Drift vs. Left To Right vs. New Gold (WeDamnz Mashup)
4. Marc Benjamin - Believe
5. Protocol Spotlight: Nicky Romero - Chapters
6. Timmo Hendriks - Miracle
7. Jack Back & Wh0 Ft. Roland Clark - The Walk To Church
8. Throwback Track: Martin Garrix & Julian Jordan - Glitch
9. Marcus Santoro - Firestarter
10. GENESI - Everything You Have Done (Meduza Edit)
11. Timmy Trumpet, Lee Cabrera & Bleech vs Lock 'N Load - Blow Ya Mind
12. Disco Fries x LODATO - Call Me Crazy (VIP Mix)
13. MOKABY x Clouded - Under The Influence
14. Stin Corner - Better Off
15. Three Drives On A Vinyl - Greece 2000 (KREAM Remix)
16. SHOUSE x David Guetta - Live Without Love
4/27/2023
55:56
Protocol Radio #558
ON-AIR! This is #PRR558 by Nicky Romero. Lots of brand new tracks this week by Meduza, Alok, Eelke Kleijn and Dyro to name a few! Marcus Santoro is back on our #ProtocolSpotlight with his tune “Firestarter”!
Tracklist:
1. Timmo Hendriks - Miracle
2. Robert Falcon - Like This
3. Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Kryder Remix)
4. Dallerium & FOSSUS ft. Dan Soleil - Anxiety
5. Protocol Spotlight: Marcus Santoro - Firestarter
6. Dennis Cartier, Redeem - Lose Control
7. Meduza - 'Upside Down' ft. Poppy Baskcomb
8. Throwback Track: The Underdog Project vs. Block & Brown - Summer Jam vs. Ultimate Jackin Weapon (WeDamnz Mashup)
9. Tungevaag, STVW, Joe Jury - Lovers on The Run
10. Alok x Solardo - Over Again
11. Dyro - Lucid
12. Julian Johnson & Sam Helix - New Love
13. Eelke Kleijn vs Lee Cabrera - Self Control
14. Henri PFR & Wave Wave - Juliet (Robin Schulz Remix)
15. D.O.D - So Much In Love
16. Nicky Romero - Turn Off The Lights (Low Blow remix)
4/20/2023
59:19
Protocol Radio #557
ON-AIR! This is #PRR557 by Nicky Romero with brand new tracks by the likes of Third Party, Dallerium, Melsen, Blackcode and many more! Protocol veteran Timmo Hendriks is back on the label with his tune “Miracle”!
Tracklist:
1. Royksopp, Artbat - What Else Is There (Marvo Remix)
2. Artche - Weightless
3. Timothy Allen - Show Me
4. Joe Stone X Brad Pearce - Everynight
5. Protocol Spotlight: Timmo Hendriks - Miracle
6. Blackcode & David Allen - Something Real (Festival Mix)
7. Nicky Romero - Turn Off The Lights (Belocca x Rocketman) (Nicky Romero Mashup)
8. Throwback Track: Jerome Isma-Ae - Hold That Sucker Down (Sick Individuals Vocal Mix)
9. Novak & Black Caviar - Sofrito (Do It Like That)
10. Kosling & Robin Valo - Take You There
11. Melsen - Heart
12. Repiet & Lucles - So High
13. Dallerium & FOSSUS ft. Dan Soleil - Anxiety
14. Third Party - Thee Chords (So High)
15. Nora van Elken - Don't Let Me Go
16. Roan Shenoyy & Thomas Feelman - Bring The House Back