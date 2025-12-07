Open app
ProPublica Narrated
ProPublica
    Sick in a Hospital Town, Part 5

    12/07/2025 | 48 mins.

    Phoebe gets its way and sidelines its critics. Mrs. Parker learns what happened to her husband. Written by Ginger Thompson. Read by Eric Berryman, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dael Orlandersmith, Amy Ryan, David Strathairn and Frankie Faison. A production of ProPublica and Theater of War Productions. Support our journalism by donating at propublica.org/donate.

    Sick in a Hospital Town, Part 4

    12/07/2025 | 43 mins.

    The board that oversees Phoebe decides not to release a report that finds the cost of care at the hospital is higher than its peers. Written by Ginger Thompson. Read by Eric Berryman, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dael Orlandersmith, Amy Ryan, David Strathairn and Frankie Faison. A production of ProPublica and Theater of War Productions. Support our journalism by donating at propublica.org/donate.

    Sick in a Hospital Town, Part 3

    12/07/2025 | 37 mins.

    Phoebe pays an exorbitant sum to acquire its rival hospital, and its debt increases and patients suffer.  Written by Ginger Thompson. Read by Eric Berryman, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dael Orlandersmith, Amy Ryan, David Strathairn and Frankie Faison. A production of ProPublica and Theater of War Productions. Support our journalism by donating at propublica.org/donate.

    Sick in a Hospital Town, Part 2

    12/07/2025 | 47 mins.

    Founded in 1911 as a community hospital, a hundred years later Phoebe becomes a sprawling health care system and wages a yearslong battle to eliminate its competition. Read by Eric Berryman, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dael Orlandersmith, Amy Ryan, David Strathairn and Frankie Faison. A production of ProPublica and Theater of War Productions. Support our journalism by donating at propublica.org/donate.

    Sick in a Hospital Town, Part 1

    12/07/2025 | 44 mins.

    Why does the United States, with the most expensive and sophisticated health care system in the world, have a population that’s so sick? Writer Ginger Thompson looks for the answer in Albany, Georgia, a small, predominantly African American city that was one of the world’s first COVID-19 hot spots. What made its residents so vulnerable? Albany’s dominant political and economic institution is Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, a nonprofit founded in 1911 with a mission to treat all people, no matter their race or ability to pay. However, as Phoebe has grown from a community hospital to the anchor of the largest health care provider in its region, the health of Albany has declined.  Written by Ginger Thompson. Read by Eric Berryman, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dael Orlandersmith, Amy Ryan, David Strathairn and Frankie Faison. A production of ProPublica and Theater of War Productions. Support our journalism by donating at propublica.org/donate.

About ProPublica Narrated

ProPublica’s best long-form investigations, narrated. ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force. We dig deep into important issues, shining a light on abuses of power and betrayals of public trust — and we stick with those issues as long as it takes to hold power to account. On this podcast, you can listen to important new investigations alongside our most compelling journalism from the archives. Support our journalism by donating at propublica.org/donate.
