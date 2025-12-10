Open app
Prophetic Sound with Shawn Baker
Shawn Baker
  • Presented: The Posture God Responds To
    Not every study is meant to be preached. In this episode, Pastor Shawn Baker shares a personal reflection from Romans 12 that invites listeners into a different way of standing before God.
    8:54
  • 5 Prophetic Keys You Must Know In 2026
    There are prophetic signs unfolding right now that most believers aren’t prepared for — but need to be. Pastor Shawn Baker shares five critical keys for 2026 that will challenge your assumptions, sharpen your discernment, and anchor you for the days ahead.
    14:28
  • Israel and God's Prophetic Timeline
    What if the conversation about Israel you’re hearing online is missing the one perspective that actually matters? In this eye-opening episode, Pastor Shawn Baker draws from on-the-ground experience in the land of Israel and opens the Scriptures to reveal how God’s prophetic timeline intersects with your life as a believer today.
    16:19
  • Is Radical Grace a Hall Pass?
    There’s something about grace most believers never hear — and it matters more than you think. Pastor Shawn Baker dives into a powerful truth from Titus 2 that reframes how you see struggle, holiness, and spiritual strength. This is an episode you don’t want to skip.
    10:44
  • How to Birth a God-Sized Dream
    Pastor Shawn Baker sits down with Deb and Loren Miller to uncover what it truly means to partner with Heaven and birth a God-sized dream on earth. This conversation reveals the keys to hearing God’s heartbeat, recognizing divine assignments, and stepping boldly into your ordained destiny.
    19:48

About Prophetic Sound with Shawn Baker

PSB Ministries' Pastor Shawn Baker takes you on a powerful journey at the intersection of profound spiritual insights and practical application in today's fast-paced world. Prophetically discern the times and seasons you are living in, unpack word-based strategies, and step into a world where you become a powerful partner in a Kingdom that is continually expanding. You can catch Shawn Baker on: Daystar: Monday-Friday @ 5pm EST Instagram: @pastorshawnbaker Website: www.pastorshawnbaker.com
