Prophetic Sound with Shawn Baker

Not every study is meant to be preached. In this episode, Pastor Shawn Baker shares a personal reflection from Romans 12 that invites listeners into a different way of standing before God.
8:54
8:54
5 Prophetic Keys You Must Know In 2026
There are prophetic signs unfolding right now that most believers aren’t prepared for — but need to be. Pastor Shawn Baker shares five critical keys for 2026 that will challenge your assumptions, sharpen your discernment, and anchor you for the days ahead.
14:28
14:28
Israel and God's Prophetic Timeline
What if the conversation about Israel you’re hearing online is missing the one perspective that actually matters? In this eye-opening episode, Pastor Shawn Baker draws from on-the-ground experience in the land of Israel and opens the Scriptures to reveal how God’s prophetic timeline intersects with your life as a believer today.
16:19
16:19
Is Radical Grace a Hall Pass?
There’s something about grace most believers never hear — and it matters more than you think. Pastor Shawn Baker dives into a powerful truth from Titus 2 that reframes how you see struggle, holiness, and spiritual strength. This is an episode you don’t want to skip.
10:44
10:44
How to Birth a God-Sized Dream
Pastor Shawn Baker sits down with Deb and Loren Miller to uncover what it truly means to partner with Heaven and birth a God-sized dream on earth. This conversation reveals the keys to hearing God’s heartbeat, recognizing divine assignments, and stepping boldly into your ordained destiny.
