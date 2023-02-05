On Profiteers vs. the People, we perform an honest critique of prominent profiteers from both history and the present day. We contrast the public personas of th... More
The Fine Print Economy and A Future Where Nothing Is Yours
We're making our way back to normal programming, but this is another shorty. There is more on this topic in the sources below.
6/7/2023
26:50
Navigating An Injury At Work W/ Jordan Howell (A Workplace Injury Lawyer in Philadelphia)
Things happen really fast after you get hurt at work. In this special episode, Rad Bill and Money Mic are joined by Jordan Howell to discuss what you should do, what you should avoid and what your employer might try in order to pay you less.
Jordan Howell is a Workplace Injury Attorney with Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky. Here is a link to Jordan's bio and contact info.
As mentioned in the episode, we did our best to ask questions that apply to every worker in the United States. Things will vary slightly state by state so we've included a directory of Workplace Injury Lawyers who will know the nuances for each state.
5/25/2023
54:54
Dave Ramsey, money master or bastard pastor? (Shorty)
On this episode, we seek to (quickly) answer the question: Should you listen to a thing Dave Ramsey says?
5/2/2023
29:04
Was Hugh Hefner the original Andrew Tate? (Late Night Edition)
Welcome to our special edition late night episode! Come get Naughty with your hosts, Rad Bill and Money Mic as they take a journey through the life and times of Hugh Hefner. Will Hugh come out on CRUTCHES? Was he the Original Andrew Tate? Only one way to find out.
4/18/2023
56:02
Side Episode: French Protest works! How do they do that?
Running counter to the tired jokes about French weakness, the French get what they want from their government WAY more often than their American counterparts. In this episode, we will do our best to determine how, why, and what Americans can do to be more like the French!
No profiteers or crutches in this one! C'est un épisode por la gen (don't look it up, we were trying to say "This is an episode for the people" and probably got it wrong).
