Pricing Strategies That Actually Work [Episode 30]
Welcome to Profit Pulse, the show where business growth meets real-world strategies. I’m your host, Carlos Raskin, and today we’re diving into a topic every entrepreneur must master — Pricing Strategies That Actually Work.Whether you’re selling products, services, or digital solutions, how you price determines not just revenue, but long-term success. Today we’ll uncover proven pricing methods, psychological triggers, and revenue-boosting tactics that top businesses use — and how you can apply them today. Let’s get started!
--------
20:51
--------
20:51
Bootstrapped Success Stories [Episode 29]
Welcome to Profit Pulse, the podcast that helps entrepreneurs grow smarter and faster. I’m your host, Carlos Raskin, and today we’re diving into the inspiring world of Bootstrapped Success Stories. These are the founders who built companies from nothing—no big investors, no massive budgets—just grit, strategy, and relentless determination. If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s truly possible to build a successful business without outside funding, today’s episode will prove that the answer is YES. Let’s jump in!
--------
21:28
--------
21:28
How to Pitch Investors Confidently [Episode 28]
Welcome to Profit Pulse, the show that helps entrepreneurs grow smarter and faster. I’m your host, Carlos Raskin, and today we’re diving into a crucial skill for every startup founder — how to pitch investors confidently. Securing funding isn’t just about having a great idea; it’s about presenting it in a way that inspires belief, credibility, and excitement. In this episode, we’ll talk about what investors really want to hear, how to communicate value with clarity, and how to walk into any pitch room with confidence and control. Let’s get started!
--------
20:29
--------
20:29
Budgeting Tips for Small Businesses [Episode 27]
Welcome back to Profit Pulse, the podcast that helps entrepreneurs grow smarter and stronger in business. I’m your host, Carlos Raskin, and today we’re diving into one of the most important skills every small business owner needs to master—budgeting. A solid budget isn’t just numbers on a spreadsheet; it’s the roadmap that keeps your business stable, profitable, and ready for growth. In this episode, we’ll explore simple yet powerful budgeting strategies that every small business can apply starting today. Let’s get into it!
--------
20:03
--------
20:03
Common Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make [Episode 26]
Welcome to Profit Pulse, the show that helps entrepreneurs build smarter, stronger, and more sustainable businesses. I’m your host, Carlos Raskin, and today we’re diving into a crucial topic every founder needs to understand: Common Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make. Many entrepreneurs start with passion, energy, and vision—but overlook financial discipline. From mismanaging cash flow to overspending on the wrong things, these mistakes can slow growth or even break a business entirely. In this episode, we’ll explore the most common financial pitfalls and how you can avoid them to build a business that lasts. So let’s get into it—because smart financial decisions start here.
Welcome to Profit Pulse — the heartbeat of modern business!Every week, we dive deep into the world of entrepreneurship, strategy, and growth. From startup struggles to million-dollar mindsets, we explore how real people turn ideas into income and passion into profit. Hosted by insightful voices from the business world, Profit Pulse brings you success stories, smart money moves, and practical tips to help you thrive in today’s fast-changing market. Whether you’re a startup founder, small business owner, or someone dreaming big — this is your weekly dose of inspiration and business wisdom.