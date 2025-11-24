Common Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make [Episode 26]

Welcome to Profit Pulse, the show that helps entrepreneurs build smarter, stronger, and more sustainable businesses. I’m your host, Carlos Raskin, and today we’re diving into a crucial topic every founder needs to understand: Common Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make. Many entrepreneurs start with passion, energy, and vision—but overlook financial discipline. From mismanaging cash flow to overspending on the wrong things, these mistakes can slow growth or even break a business entirely. In this episode, we’ll explore the most common financial pitfalls and how you can avoid them to build a business that lasts. So let’s get into it—because smart financial decisions start here.