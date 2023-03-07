Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Profit First for Lawyers

Podcast Profit First for Lawyers
Team RJon | RJon Robins
This will make your law firm more profitable
This will make your law firm more profitable
  • Is It Okay To Quit?
    RJon Robins explores the topic of quitting and whether it's our subconscious trying to protect us or a genuine decision.
    7/14/2023
    11:40
  • You’ve Got Problems: Fix or Solve?
    Discover the distinction between quick fixes and sustainable solutions for lasting change and growth in this episode of the Profit First For Lawyers podcast.
    7/3/2023
    14:18
  • Stop Getting Paid in Compliments
    In the episode of the Profit First For Lawyers podcast, RJon offers more insight about why you’re not doing yourself or anyone else any favors when you don’t stand up and ask for what you deserve. He also talks about why it will hurt your practice in the long run.
    6/30/2023
    8:02
  • Reinventing Yourself
    When it comes to your business, there’s a whole new level of reinvention, and according to RJon Robins it should constantly be evolving.
    6/23/2023
    12:54
  • Why You’re Afraid of Profit
    In this inaugural episode, you'll hear a clip from the first chapter of RJon's book, Profit First for Lawyers, discussing why a book like this might make you mad. After all, it's supposed to help you, right?
    6/21/2023
    9:08

About Profit First for Lawyers

This will make your law firm more profitable
