RJon Robins explores the topic of quitting and whether it's our subconscious trying to protect us or a genuine decision.
7/14/2023
11:40
You’ve Got Problems: Fix or Solve?
Discover the distinction between quick fixes and sustainable solutions for lasting change and growth in this episode of the Profit First For Lawyers podcast.
7/3/2023
14:18
Stop Getting Paid in Compliments
In the episode of the Profit First For Lawyers podcast, RJon offers more insight about why you’re not doing yourself or anyone else any favors when you don’t stand up and ask for what you deserve. He also talks about why it will hurt your practice in the long run.
6/30/2023
8:02
Reinventing Yourself
When it comes to your business, there’s a whole new level of reinvention, and according to RJon Robins it should constantly be evolving.
6/23/2023
12:54
Why You’re Afraid of Profit
In this inaugural episode, you'll hear a clip from the first chapter of RJon's book, Profit First for Lawyers, discussing why a book like this might make you mad. After all, it's supposed to help you, right?