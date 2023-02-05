Professor Buzzkill History Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Joe Coohill
Professor Buzzkill is an exciting podcast that explores history myths in an illuminating, entertaining, and humorous way.
Professor Buzzkill is an exciting podcast that explores history myths in an illuminating, entertaining, and humorous way. More

  • Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America
    Dr. Megan Kate Nelson puts us in the middle of the history and context of the founding of Yellowstone National Park, one of America’s natural glories. She tells us how he park was an important part of Reconstruction after the Civil War, how explorers and bureaucrats fought over how the land should be used, and how Native Americans responded to this encroachment on their land. A complicated and gripping story, and one of our most compelling episodes. Episode 510.
    5/16/2023
    42:27
  • Mother's Day 2023
    Major social and political forces led to the establishment of Mother's Day as a major and official holiday. This episode explains those forces, and also tells us who founded Mother's Day. Was it Julia Ward Howe with her famous "Appeal to Womanhood" Peace Proclamation in 1870? Or did Anna Marie Jarvis found it, honoring her own mother in 1908? And what did war and campaigns for international disarmament have to do with the history of Mother's Day? Encore episode.
    5/12/2023
    17:33
  • The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic
    Simon Winchester takes us on a journey through the history of how knowledge has been acquired, stored, and passed on, and how that dissemination has evolved with time. Crucially, he muses on how—in an age where a world of information is just a cell phone away—the thoughtfulness and wisdom that derives from knowledge might be under threat. We talk about everything from ancient Mesopotamian libraries to the “knowledge” that bacon and eggs are the most energizing American breakfast foods. Episode 509.
    5/9/2023
    39:49
  • Hitler, the Nazis, and Gun Control
    The intensifying pandemic of gun violence and murder in the U.S. has prompted the usual, tired, and entirely false reaction from gun fanatics -- “the first thing Hitler did was take away everyone’s guns.” Well, did Hitler disarm the German citizenry as a way to make it easy to control them? Were Jews and other minorities targeted for gun confiscation so that they could be exterminated? Professor Philip Nash explains this _very_ complicated issue, and busts many myths about Hitler and "gun control." It’s tragic that this encore episode is necessary.
    5/2/2023
    31:21
  • Anna Marie Rosenberg - Woman Crush Wednesday!
    Anna Marie Rosenberg was one of the most important Americans of the 20th century. Yet she is not nearly as well-known as she should be. Christopher Gorham’s excellent biography of Rosenberg, “The Confidante,” is essential reading for Buzzkillers. He joins us to relate the fabulous story of her multiple careers and accomplishments! Episode 508.
    4/26/2023
    42:10

Professor Buzzkill is an exciting podcast that explores history myths in an illuminating, entertaining, and humorous way.
Podcast website

Professor Buzzkill History Podcast: Podcasts in Family