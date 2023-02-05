The Mindset Babe - Self love, Confidence, & Manifestation

Welcome to The Mindset Babe Podcast. Get your dose of self-development advice and strategies every week. Mindset topics include relationships, business, finance... More
98. Dealing with Toxic People, Negative Comments, & Haters on the Internet
In this week's episode, I talk about handling negative people online. I recently had an experience with someone messaging me on Instagram and sharing a negative opinion about my content. After this incident, I had two options: I could hide & never post an Instagram story again or use this experience to grow as a human. I’m going to share my philosophy, thoughts, & perspective on dealing with negative people.
You'll learn:
Three philosophies to deal with negative people
How to deal with criticism
Detaching from people and situations
Letting go of negative circumstances
How to respond to negative comments & messages
5/2/2023
16:01
97. The Conscious & Subconscious Mind Explained!
In this week's episode, we talk about the two minds: The Conscious & Subconscious mind. The brain is broken up into two components. This is a concept that will help you manifest & achieve your goals.
You'll learn:
What is the conscious & unconscious mind.
The functions of the conscious & subconscious brain.
How your brain filters information
Using your 2 minds to manifest
Why people have different perspectives & experiences
4/25/2023
20:05
96. Signs From The Universe: Angel Numbers & Symbols! What They Mean & How to Communicate With The Universe!
In this week's episode, we are talking about signs from the universe & what they mean.
Learn about angel numbers & their meanings
How to receive guidance, advice, and knowledge from the universe
A simple prayer to unlock your communication with the universe
Understand what the universe is trying to tell you
4/18/2023
21:19
95. Manifestation 101: Everything You Need to KNOW about Manifestation! Manifesting for Beginners.
In this week's podcast episode, we are talking all about manifestation. This is your beginner's crash course on manifestation. You'll learn in this episode:
The Universal Laws you NEED to Know to start manifesting
The misconceptions about manifestation
Deep Dive into the Law of Vibration, Law of Attraction, and Law of Inspired Action.
4 Step-by-Step Manifestation Process to manifest anything you want
The science behind manifesting
The Mind - Body- Soul Connection
4/11/2023
26:51
94. Why You Aren't Taking Action! The REAL reason you don't execute and take action towards your goals
In this week's podcast episode, you'll learn:
Why you take action or don't take action
Why you delay taking action aka procrastination
3 thoughts that are stopping you from taking action
The neuroscience behind motivation (dopamine)
The brain's natural state toward goal setting
About The Mindset Babe - Self love, Confidence, & Manifestation
