The Mindset Babe - Self love, Confidence, & Manifestation

Perry Richardson
Welcome to The Mindset Babe Podcast. Get your dose of self-development advice and strategies every week. Mindset topics include relationships, business, finance... More

  • 98. Dealing with Toxic People, Negative Comments, & Haters on the Internet
    In this week's episode, I talk about handling negative people online. I recently had an experience with someone messaging me on Instagram and sharing a negative opinion about my content. After this incident, I had two options: I could hide & never post an Instagram story again or use this experience to grow as a human. I’m going to share my philosophy, thoughts, & perspective on dealing with negative people. You'll learn: Three philosophies to deal with negative people How to deal with criticism Detaching from people and situations Letting go of negative circumstances How to respond to negative comments & messages Register for DRIVEN ( My Group Program)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Private 1:1 Coaching Consult ⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠22 Journal Prompts ( Free Guide)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow me on Instagram (@the.mindsetbabe)⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/themindsetbabe/message
    5/2/2023
    16:01
  • 97. The Conscious & Subconscious Mind Explained!
    In this week's episode, we talk about the two minds: The Conscious & Subconscious mind. The brain is broken up into two components. This is a concept that will help you manifest & achieve your goals. You'll learn: What is the conscious & unconscious mind. The functions of the conscious & subconscious brain. How your brain filters information Using your 2 minds to manifest Why people have different perspectives & experiences Register for DRIVEN ( My Group Program)⁠⁠⁠⁠ Private 1:1 Coaching Consult ⁠⁠⁠⁠22 Journal Prompts ( Free Guide)⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow me on Instagram (@themindsetbabe) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/themindsetbabe/message
    4/25/2023
    20:05
  • 96. Signs From The Universe: Angel Numbers & Symbols! What They Mean & How to Communicate With The Universe!
    In this week's episode, we are talking about signs from the universe & what they mean. Learn about angel numbers & their meanings How to receive guidance, advice, and knowledge from the universe A simple prayer to unlock your communication with the universe Understand what the universe is trying to tell you Register for DRIVEN ( My Group Program)⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠22 Journal Prompts ( Free Guide)⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Follow me on Instagram (@theperryrichardson) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/themindsetbabe/message
    4/18/2023
    21:19
  • 95. Manifestation 101: Everything You Need to KNOW about Manifestation! Manifesting for Beginners.
    In this week's podcast episode, we are talking all about manifestation. This is your beginner's crash course on manifestation. You'll learn in this episode: The Universal Laws you NEED to Know to start manifesting The misconceptions about manifestation Deep Dive into the Law of Vibration, Law of Attraction, and Law of Inspired Action. 4 Step-by-Step Manifestation Process to manifest anything you want The science behind manifesting The Mind - Body- Soul Connection Register for DRIVEN ( My Group Program)⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠22 Journal Prompts ( Free Guide)⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Follow me on Instagram (@theperryrichardson) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/themindsetbabe/message
    4/11/2023
    26:51
  • 94. Why You Aren't Taking Action! The REAL reason you don't execute and take action towards your goals
    In this week's podcast episode, you'll learn: Why you take action or don't take action Why you delay taking action aka procrastination 3 thoughts that are stopping you from taking action The neuroscience behind motivation (dopamine) The brain's natural state toward goal setting Register for DRIVEN ( My Group Program)⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠22 Journal Prompts ( Free Guide)⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Follow me on Instagram (@theperryrichardson) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/themindsetbabe/message
    4/4/2023
    18:07

Welcome to The Mindset Babe Podcast. Get your dose of self-development advice and strategies every week. Mindset topics include relationships, business, finances, and health. This podcast will help increase your self-love, confidence, and motivation. Hosted by Perry Richardson: Life coach, NLP Practitioner, Motivational Speaker, and Mental Health Advocate. I've always been a super fan of personal development. I can't wait to share my stories, advice, and conversations to improve your life. My mission is to help you find more happiness and take more action in your life.
