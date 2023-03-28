Productions Plus is a SAG/AFTRA franchised, full-service talent management and event staffing agency. We represent thousands of actors for TV/Film, print, comme... More
Know your value! Chicago actors, Philip Winston and Charles Schoenherr, share their experiences and advice for a successful career in acting
About Philip Winston:Philip has spent over 20 years acting on stage and in film. Philip holds his MFA in acting from The Shakespeare Theatre's ACA at George Washington University and is a graduate of the School at Steppenwolf. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Theatre and Speech at the City College of Chicago. About Charles Schoenherr:Charles has an active career as a voiceover artist. He has been working on stage and as a successful voiceover artist for more than 20 years. His experience includes commercials, animated series, video games, and industrial films. About Productions Plus:Productions Plus has been providing excellence in brand representation since 1981. We are the largest SAG-franchised, full-service talent management agency and our niche has been representing Product Specialists for numerous global automotive brands. We represent thousands of actors for TV/Film, print, commercials, product demonstrations, trade shows and auto shows. We are excited to launch our new podcast which will feature several of our employees, talent and brand partners chatting about what we do best- connecting people and brands! Follow us @productionsplus on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedinApply to work with us by downloading the Productions Plus App and registering to be a Talent
5/22/2023
31:12
Secrets of the Talent Trade: Hear from Productions Plus Agents Olga Denysenko and Marsha Bassi on How to Get Booked - and What Agent Pet Peeves to Avoid
Productions Plus represents actors, voice over artists, models and singers/dancers for TV, Film, VO and Print. Our experienced agents are well known in the industry and understand the intricacies of submitting and booking talent.In this episode, Productions Plus agents Olga Denysenko and Marsha Bassi share their POV about what it takes to be successful and get booked. They cover the details of what should be in your headshots, key resume content, the skills needed for acting, the look needed for live fashion, the increased call for real families, and the importance of training.
5/9/2023
22:54
Not just surviving but thriving: April Doctolero shares her experience working Auto Shows and building her acting career
About April Doctolero:April started working with Productions Plus as a Brand Ambassador and is now a featured presenter/host of an edutainment live production at Auto Shows around the country. April shares how she manifested her dream job and landed the ultimate gig. One where she travels the world, continues to audition, and makes a viable income.
4/25/2023
12:17
Be Yourself. Love Yourself. Respect Yourself. Sandra Cabrales shares her journey as a bilingual Product Specialist
About Sandra Cabrales:Sandra is a bilingual Auto Show floor supervisor and has been part of the Productions Plus team for over 10 years. On this podcast, she shares how she got started as a Product Specialist and offers advice on the importance of wardrobe choices and taking pride in what you do.
4/11/2023
9:12
Auto Show Exclusive: Laura Voss shares what it means to be a Product Specialist
About Laura Voss: Laura is an experienced Product Specialist with Productions Plus. She is a classically trained singer and went from doing Regional musical theater shows to Nationwide auto shows. Laura shares her journey and insights for those looking to get started.
