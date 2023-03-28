Know your value! Chicago actors, Philip Winston and Charles Schoenherr, share their experiences and advice for a successful career in acting

About Philip Winston:Philip has spent over 20 years acting on stage and in film. Philip holds his MFA in acting from The Shakespeare Theatre's ACA at George Washington University and is a graduate of the School at Steppenwolf. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Theatre and Speech at the City College of Chicago. About Charles Schoenherr:Charles has an active career as a voiceover artist. He has been working on stage and as a successful voiceover artist for more than 20 years. His experience includes commercials, animated series, video games, and industrial films. About Productions Plus:Productions Plus has been providing excellence in brand representation since 1981. We are the largest SAG-franchised, full-service talent management agency and our niche has been representing Product Specialists for numerous global automotive brands. We represent thousands of actors for TV/Film, print, commercials, product demonstrations, trade shows and auto shows. We are excited to launch our new podcast which will feature several of our employees, talent and brand partners chatting about what we do best- connecting people and brands! Follow us @productionsplus on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedinApply to work with us by downloading the Productions Plus App and registering to be a Talent