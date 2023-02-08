Here comes a very interesting path: Software Engineering - Project Management - Product Management. In this episode, Parv talks about his journey and shares a lot of valuable insights about what he has learned.If you want to reach out to Parv, you can find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Phil used to work as a consultant and was always wondering whether the solution he worked on was actually feasible in the end. So he became a Product Manager. Listen to his journey, what he has learned, and what you should focus on as an aspiring Product Manager.You can find Phil on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Deepa describes herself a data nerd and looking at her career journey it makes total sense. In this episode she talks about her path into Product Management and shares unique insights what she has learned along the way. If you want to reach out to Deepa, you can find her on Twitter and LinkedIn.

"If you didn't win, it is a learning" - the attitude is one of the reasons for Majanas career success. She was the first product person at her current company and has gone a very remarkable path. Listen to her journey and get new insights for your Product Management career! You can find Majana on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sometimes one email can change your life. It did certainly for Michael. Listen to his story coming from a gamer background transitioning into a Product Manager role and get lots of insights how to deal with the new role. You can find Michael on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Product Management Stories

The complexity of Product Management can discourage young professionals and aspiring individuals from pursuing a career in the field. The purpose of this Podcast is to demystify the complexity of Product Management for young Product Managers or people who want to get into Product Management. The Podcast provides valuable insights into the journeys of successful Product Managers, which helps the audience understand the skills, tools, and techniques they need to develop to become successful Product Managers.