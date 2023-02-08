Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Product Management Stories in the App
Listen to Product Management Stories in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Product Management Stories

Product Management Stories

Podcast Product Management Stories
Podcast Product Management Stories

Product Management Stories

Denny Klisch
add
The complexity of Product Management can discourage young professionals and aspiring individuals from pursuing a career in the field. The purpose of this Podcas...
More
Technology
The complexity of Product Management can discourage young professionals and aspiring individuals from pursuing a career in the field. The purpose of this Podcas...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • S01 - E10 - Michael Del Brocco
    Sometimes one email can change your life. It did certainly for Michael. Listen to his story coming from a gamer background transitioning into a Product Manager role and get lots of insights how to deal with the new role. You can find Michael on Twitter and LinkedIn.
    7/26/2023
    30:56
  • S01 - E09 - Majana Havranek
    "If you didn't win, it is a learning" - the attitude is one of the reasons for Majanas career success. She was the first product person at her current company and has gone a very remarkable path. Listen to her journey and get new insights for your Product Management career! You can find Majana on Twitter and LinkedIn.
    7/19/2023
    29:04
  • S01 - E08 - Deepa Goyal
    Deepa describes herself a data nerd and looking at her career journey it makes total sense. In this episode she talks about her path into Product Management and shares unique insights what she has learned along the way. If you want to reach out to Deepa, you can find her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
    7/12/2023
    29:41
  • S01 - E07 - Phil Araujo
    Phil used to work as a consultant and was always wondering whether the solution he worked on was actually feasible in the end. So he became a Product Manager. Listen to his journey, what he has learned, and what you should focus on as an aspiring Product Manager.You can find Phil on Twitter and LinkedIn.
    7/5/2023
    27:05
  • S01 - E06 - Parv Sondhi
    Here comes a very interesting path: Software Engineering - Project Management - Product Management. In this episode, Parv talks about his journey and shares a lot of valuable insights about what he has learned.If you want to reach out to Parv, you can find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.
    6/28/2023
    28:38

More Technology podcasts

About Product Management Stories

The complexity of Product Management can discourage young professionals and aspiring individuals from pursuing a career in the field. The purpose of this Podcast is to demystify the complexity of Product Management for young Product Managers or people who want to get into Product Management. The Podcast provides valuable insights into the journeys of successful Product Managers, which helps the audience understand the skills, tools, and techniques they need to develop to become successful Product Managers.
Podcast website

Listen to Product Management Stories, Acquired and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Product Management Stories

Product Management Stories

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store