001: Probation Cares: With Chief Marcus Dawal & Tamika Cotright

Our very first episode starts with the visionaries of Alameda County Probation, Chief Marcus Dawal and his Administrative Assistant, Tamika Cotright.Together, they comprise the first leaders of our organization, discussing the valuable work that probation does and speaking to their perspectives and inspiration of the work. We hope you enjoy meeting the "real" people of Probation where, we will have that conversation every month with all aspects of our valuable work of probation.We hope you join our amazing team, or if you want to know more about us, visit us at probation.acgov.org