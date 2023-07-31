We are Probaytion, the people that work in the bay area, and specifically in the Alameda County Probation Department. We have real conversations about all the ...
001: Probation Cares: With Chief Marcus Dawal & Tamika Cotright
Our very first episode starts with the visionaries of Alameda County Probation, Chief Marcus Dawal and his Administrative Assistant, Tamika Cotright.Together, they comprise the first leaders of our organization, discussing the valuable work that probation does and speaking to their perspectives and inspiration of the work. We hope you enjoy meeting the "real" people of Probation where, we will have that conversation every month with all aspects of our valuable work of probation.We hope you join our amazing team, or if you want to know more about us, visit us at probation.acgov.org
We are Probaytion, the people that work in the bay area, and specifically in the Alameda County Probation Department. We have real conversations about all the aspects of probation; the work of rehabilitation and the work to lesson criminal behavior in our inner cities. We take a balanced look at community supervision and we have honest conversations with the people that people our offices. There’s more than meets the eye of the government employee, we actually do care. We share conversations on the first Tuesday of each month, take a listen.