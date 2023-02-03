An award-winning romantic-dramedy about Veronica (Vee), a recent Melbourne transplant, who unexpectedly finds herself involved with a charming Aussie doctor and... More
Layered Affairs | S2 Aftershow
Layered Affairs | S2 Aftershow

The hosts of It's Layered podcast (Amanda Mudege-Fleischer and Rumbidzayi Dube) chop it up with Christine to dissect 🧐 and discuss S2! Dr Xavier Mulenga, Psychiatrist, joins in midway to talk mental health and well-being.CONTENT WARNING: references to depression, suicidality and intimate partner violence.Please note that the legal definitions of rape and sexual assault vary by jurisdiction; consult your local jurisdiction for further information.Personal crisis support hotline in Australia: 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.auSupport is available for people impacted by domestic, family and sexual violence in Australia at: 1 800 RESPECT (737 732) www.1800respect.org.au
3/31/2023
45:50
Minor Details | S2EP5
Minor Details | S2EP5

In this season's finale, actions speak and truth hurts 🫶 CONTENT WARNING: strong language and sexual references.
3/16/2023
24:02
Total 180 | S2EP4
Total 180 | S2EP4

Surprising revelations leave everyone rattled 😳🫢 CONTENT WARNING: strong language, sex, and anxiety.Personal crisis support in Australia can be found at Lifeline: 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au
3/9/2023
23:57
Can't Even | S2EP3
Can't Even | S2EP3

Confusion and comparisons plague Vee and Luke 🍏🍏 Taff makes an announcement. Mati offers advice.CONTENT WARNING: strong language, references to depression and self-harm ideation.Personal crisis support in Australia can be found at Lifeline: 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au
3/2/2023
21:31
Shook | S2EP2
Shook | S2EP2

It's back to highschool to find out what happened with PJ 🤔 And then, reality sets in.CONTENT WARNING: strong language, sex and violence. Intimate partner violence: 02:12 - 03:46 and 10:15 - 10:35.Support in Australia for people impacted by domestic, family and sexual violence is available on 1800-RESPECT (737 732) www.1800respect.org.au
An award-winning romantic-dramedy about Veronica (Vee), a recent Melbourne transplant, who unexpectedly finds herself involved with a charming Aussie doctor and has to quickly learn how to navigate an interracial and intercultural relationship. Vee is helped along by her newly married cousin and smooth-talking BFF.
Private Affairs was created and written by Christine "Kix" Mwaturura and stars: Ratidzo Mambo, Ronn Kurtz, Tsungirai Wachenuka, Garikai Jani and Taff; with original music and sound design by Jerry Agbinya. Cover art by Maanya Dhar. Learn more at: www.privateaffairspod.com.