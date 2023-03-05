Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Privacy Files in the App
Listen to Privacy Files in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Privacy Files

Privacy Files

Podcast Privacy Files
Podcast Privacy Files

Privacy Files

Rich & Sarah
add
We make the topic of privacy approachable. For both businesses and consumers. With so much of our lives taking place online today, it's easy to overlook the dan... More
Technology
We make the topic of privacy approachable. For both businesses and consumers. With so much of our lives taking place online today, it's easy to overlook the dan... More

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • My Not-So-Private Big Fat Greek Wedding
    Since 2000, there have been more than two million marriages every year in the United States. In fact, the average cost of a wedding in America is approximately $25,000. But what about the privacy cost? Planning a wedding often involves communicating with ten or more vendors. From photographers and caterers to musicians and cake bakeries, wedding planning requires providing your personal contact information to total strangers. On top of this, attending bridal expos can result in sharing your personal phone number and email address with dozens of vendors as part of the selection process for each facet of your wedding. All of this can expose you to high volumes of spam that could take months, if not years, to fully eliminate. Then there's the risk of your personal data falling into the hands of scammers. Do you really want the entire world knowing every minute detail about your big day? In this special "MySudo Monday" episode of Privacy Files, we examine the wedding planning process and how you can use a privacy app like MySudo to limit your digital exhaust, thus reducing your exposure to spammers and scammers. We kick off the episode by welcoming Nina to the show to discuss her recent wedding and some of the challenges she faced, and still faces to this day, as the result of using her primary email address over the course of an entire year while planning her special day. Sarah then jumps into some fascinating wedding statistics, from the average cost per guest to the states where weddings cost the most. Did you know the average wedding cake costs just under $500? After Rich briefly touches on the not-so-well-known subject of wedding insurance, Sarah dives into the do's and don'ts of wedding websites for ensuring you maintain control over your privacy. From creating a secure wedding website and streaming safely to asking permission before publishing guest photos and deactivating your wedding website when the event is over, there are some simple things you can do to protect yours and others' personal information. We close out the episode by outlining a few examples where MySudo can be used to protect personal data during the wedding planning process. And beyond the privacy angle, MySudo also can be used to conveniently manage key vendors. For instance, you can create separate Sudos, or digital identities, for things like catering, floral arrangements and the wedding reception venue. Rich also plugs MySudo's upcoming appearance at the Bridal Expo in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah on May 20, 2023. Links Referenced: https://www.valuepenguin.com/average-cost-of-wedding https://lovelyweddingskc.com/2021/08/03/cyber-safe-wedding-websites/ https://staysafeonline.org/online-safety-privacy-basics/wedding-planning/ OUR SPONSORS: Anonyome Labs - Makers of MySudo and Sudo Platform. Take back control of your personal data. www.anonyome.com MySudo - The world's only all-in-one privacy app. Communicate and transact securely and privately. Talk, text, email, browse, shop and pay, all from one app. Stay private. www.mysudo.com Sudo Platform - The cloud-based platform companies turn to for seamlessly integrating privacy solutions into their software. Easy-to-use SDKs and APIs for building out your own branded customer apps like password managers, virtual cards, private browsing, identity wallets (decentralized identity), and secure, encrypted communications (e.g., encrypted voice, video, email and messaging). www.sudoplatform.com
    5/15/2023
    47:20
  • Confessions of a Corporate Spy
    To learn more about our guest Robert Kerbeck and to buy the book RUSE: https://www.robertkerbeck.com/ To those in the world of corporate espionage, Robert Kerbeck is known as the best corporate spy there ever was. He perfected the art of social engineering, or "rusing" as Robert likes to call it, to gain access to sensitive internal information from some of the largest companies in the world. Robert took "live an interesting life" to the next level. For most, making millions of dollars as a corporate spy would probably be more than enough adventure for a lifetime. But for Robert, that was just one life chapter. As an actor, Robert appeared in well-known 1990s television shows like Melrose Place, ER, Sisters, Star Trek, NYPD Blue and Chicago Hope. He interacted with several celebrities including George Clooney, Paul Newman, Al Pacino, Yoko Ono, Kevin Spacey and even O.J. Simpson. Today, Robert is an accomplished author having published two award-winning books, RUSE: Lying the American Dream from Hollywood to Wall Street and Malibu Burning. In this episode of Privacy Files, we talk to Robert about his journey from actor, to corporate spy, to published author. His journey is a wild one. It's not just a lesson in how to prevent social engineering attacks. It's also a lesson that it's never too late to pivot in one's career. Whether you are in corporate security or are simply someone interested in understanding how sophisticated scams work, this episode will not disappoint. From techniques such as "sense of urgency" to "quid pro quo" to "authority figure," Robert explains the strategies he used to employ to quickly build trust with total strangers--and ultimately acquire what he wanted: valuable corporate intelligence. Today, Robert helps the "other side" as he shares his vast knowledge from his many years spent spying on corporations to educate security teams on what to look for. While his corporate spying days are well in the past, Robert asserts that "rusing" is alive and well. In fact, he believes it might be as strong as ever. OUR SPONSORS: Anonyome Labs - Makers of MySudo and Sudo Platform. Take back control of your personal data. www.anonyome.com MySudo - The world's only all-in-one privacy app. Communicate and transact securely and privately. Talk, text, email, browse, shop and pay, all from one app. Stay private. www.mysudo.com Sudo Platform - The cloud-based platform companies turn to for seamlessly integrating privacy solutions into their software. Easy-to-use SDKs and APIs for building out your own branded customer apps like password managers, virtual cards, private browsing, identity wallets (decentralized identity), and secure, encrypted communications (e.g., encrypted voice, video, email and messaging). www.sudoplatform.com
    5/11/2023
    49:43
  • VPNs: What you need to know
    The Virtual Private Network (VPN) business is hot. What was once the domain of the corporate world is now a ubiquitous phenomenon. Today there are 1.5 billion VPN users worldwide--making this a nearly $50 billion global market. In this episode of Privacy Files, we take a hard look at the world of VPNs. What's driving the growth in VPN adoption? Who's using VPNs, for what and why? Are all VPNs the same? What about free VPN services? Are all VPNs truly private? 93% of organizations employ a VPN but still less than 40% of Americans say they use one. Of all global internet users, 31% report using a VPN. While significant VPN growth is still expected in the United States, other high-growth markets include China, Canada, Germany and Japan. Most concerning is that 47% of personal VPN users use a free VPN service. This is problematic for a variety of reasons: 60% of free VPN users encounter problems with their connections including slow internet speed, numerous or buggy ads, and streaming issues. 86% of free iOS and Android VPN apps have unacceptable privacy policies, ranging from a simple lack of transparency to explicitly sharing user data with Chinese authorities. 64% of free VPN app offerings had no web presence outside of their app store pages, and only 17% responded to customer support emails. 38% of free Android VPNs contain malware. In a November 2021 study, just 15% of free VPN apps respected iOS users' choices when they declined voluntary ad tracking. Some free VPNs have been known to sell your bandwidth, potentially putting you on the legal hook for whatever they do with it. Overall, the takeaway is that not all VPNs are the same. Features vary widely. It is highly recommended that you stay far away from free VPN services. Paying for a quality VPN service will give you peace of mind and help you avoid potential headaches later that could cost you many times more than the service itself. To close out the episode we talk about Anonyome Labs' launch of its own VPN service, MySudo VPN. It's one of only two VPN services that doesn't require personally identifiable information (PII) to sign up. No email address. No phone number. No passwords. Another benefit is that MySudo VPN is compatible with MySudo, the world's only all-in-one privacy app. The VPN space is a fascinating one and this episode is a great overview of where VPN technology is today. Links Referenced: https://explodingtopics.com/blog/vpn-stats https://nordvpn.com/blog/vpn-for-china/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-free-vpn/ https://www.top10vpn.com/research/free-vpn-investigations/ownership/ https://cdn-resprivacy.pressidium.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/paper-1.pdf https://cdt.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/FTC-CDT-VPN-complaint-8-7-17.pdf https://www.top10vpn.com/research/free-vpn-investigations/ios-request-to-track/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/not-all-vpns-care-about-your-privacy/ https://www.cnet.com/news/privacy/its-not-that-hard-to-unmask-real-people-in-anonymous-data-researchers-warn/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/3-companies-control-many-big-name-vpns-what-you-need-to-know/ https://www.vpnmentor.com/blog/companies-secretly-own-dozens-vpns/ OUR SPONSORS: Anonyome Labs - Makers of MySudo and Sudo Platform. Take back control of your personal data. www.anonyome.com MySudo - The world's only all-in-one privacy app. Communicate and transact securely and privately. Talk, text, email, browse, shop and pay, all from one app. Stay private. www.mysudo.com Sudo Platform - The cloud-based platform companies turn to for seamlessly integrating privacy solutions into their software. Easy-to-use SDKs and APIs for building out your own branded customer apps like password managers, virtual cards, private browsing, identity wallets (decentralized identity), and secure, encrypted communications (e.g., encrypted voice, video, email and messaging). www.sudoplatform.com
    5/6/2023
    1:01:41
  • Password Security
    World Password Day is May 4, 2023. And with 80% of hacking-related breaches being linked to passwords, this Intel-conceived annual event, is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of strong passwords and fight back against bad actors. It's a great reminder to take inventory of your accounts and reassess all login credentials--especially financial accounts. Take an extra hard look at account passwords for checking, savings, credit cards, peer-to-peer payment apps and investments. If there are accounts you haven't used in a while, consider whether it's worth keeping them open. The more password-protected accounts you hold, the greater your exposure is to a data breach. In this episode of Privacy Files, we examine the topic of password security. From longer and more complex passwords, to multifactor authentication and password managers, there are many tools available for upping your password game. Every study of a topic typically begins with the statistics. And it's no different here as we highlighted the most interesting facts about passwords. For instance, 59% of people use their name or birth date in their password. Definitely not a good idea! Even more fascinating--only 45% of people said they would change a password after a breach. 42% of organizations rely on sticky notes for password management. Again...not a good idea! One of the more concerning stats is about the reuse of passwords. Almost two-thirds of people use the same password across multiple accounts. While traditional advice typically includes resetting passwords every so often, more experts are now recommending the use of a password manager to store long and complex passwords that never need to be reset. Combine this approach with multifactor authentication and the security of your accounts should be at their maximum. In fact, research indicates that multifactor authentication blocks 99.9% of all attacks. Those are pretty convincing results. We also briefly touch on other secure access methods such as biometrics, passkeys, security keys and decentralized identity. Links Referenced: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/netflix-password-crackdown-timeline-sharing-paid-earnings-q1-2023/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/ai-tech-can-crack-common-passwords-stunning-speed-researchers-find https://www.tomshardware.com/news/thermal-cameras-and-machine-learning-combine-to-snoop-out-passwords https://www.comparitech.com/blog/information-security/password-statistics/ https://www.wired.com/story/best-password-managers/ OUR SPONSORS: Anonyome Labs - Makers of MySudo and Sudo Platform. Take back control of your personal data. www.anonyome.com MySudo - The world's only all-in-one privacy app. Communicate and transact securely and privately. Talk, text, email, browse, shop and pay, all from one app. Stay private. www.mysudo.com Sudo Platform - The cloud-based platform companies turn to for seamlessly integrating privacy solutions into their software. Easy-to-use SDKs and APIs for building out your own branded customer apps like password managers, virtual cards, private browsing, identity wallets (decentralized identity), and secure, encrypted communications (e.g., encrypted voice, video, email and messaging). www.sudoplatform.com
    5/3/2023
    54:57
  • OSINT: Who's watching you?
    Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) has been receiving a lot of press lately. There is so much data freely accessible online today that many experts say spy agencies like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) should focus their research efforts on OSINT sources first, long before employing covert techniques like wiretapping or reading an adversary's mail. In other words, OSINT isn't just about stalkers and other bad actors using publicly-available information on you to do you harm. Today, OSINT is used by corporations and governments to track people and even predict the future. In this episode of Privacy Files, Brian Tillman (aka Mr. Metaverse) fills in for Sarah as co-host to help Rich make sense of the rapid rise of OSINT. Given the voluminous amounts of information the public is routinely sharing, how can corporations and governments leverage that data to make critical decisions? Rich kicks off the episode by briefly defining what OSINT really means and how your day-to-day online activities are leaving a data trail that feeds the OSINT machine. From predicting crime in America's largest cities to analyzing consumer app data to locate secret American military bases around the world, the power that OSINT harbors for society's future is just now being discovered. While OSINT has been around for decades, it really took off with the advent of the internet. And now with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) making giant leaps in recent years, the ability to make sense of unimaginable amounts of data in minutes instead of days, weeks or months is altering the way militaries, governments and corporations solve problems. Just some examples of vectors where your personal data may be acquired include: facial recognition cameras, license plate readers, social media usage, cell phone location data sharing, and anytime you provide someone your email or phone number. Links Referenced: https://hai.stanford.edu/news/re-imagining-espionage-era-artificial-intelligence https://www.smartcompany.com.au/industries/information-technology/grocery-chains-surveillance-tech-auror/ https://scitechdaily.com/ai-algorithm-predicts-future-crimes-one-week-in-advance-with-90-accuracy/ https://www.csoonline.com/article/3445357/what-is-osint-top-open-source-intelligence-tools.html https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/25/technology/china-surveillance-police.html https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-uses-ai-software-improve-its-surveillance-capabilities-2022-04-08/ OUR SPONSORS: Anonyome Labs - Makers of MySudo and Sudo Platform. Take back control of your personal data. www.anonyome.com MySudo - The world's only all-in-one privacy app. Communicate and transact securely and privately. Talk, text, email, browse, shop and pay, all from one app. Stay private. www.mysudo.com Sudo Platform - The cloud-based platform companies turn to for seamlessly integrating privacy solutions into their software. Easy-to-use SDKs and APIs for building out your own branded customer apps like password managers, virtual cards, private browsing, identity wallets (decentralized identity), and secure, encrypted communications (e.g., encrypted voice, video, email and messaging). www.sudoplatform.com
    4/25/2023
    1:07:59

More Technology podcasts

About Privacy Files

We make the topic of privacy approachable. For both businesses and consumers. With so much of our lives taking place online today, it's easy to overlook the dangers associated with sharing your personal data with companies and strangers. Many people are aware that privacy is a problem but they don't know where to begin. Privacy Files explains the vast array of privacy issues facing society in easy-to-understand language. Then we give you practical solutions to quickly and effortlessly make the changes necessary to take back control of your personal information--one case file at a time.
Podcast website

Listen to Privacy Files, Podcast Patapoe and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Privacy Files

Privacy Files

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Privacy Files: Podcasts in Family