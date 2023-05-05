Looking for some extra income? Always dreamed of being your own boss? Want to work on your schedule? Looking for a side hustle and heard about Print on Demand? ... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Open for Business
Christina Umerez is a POD mastermind who’s achieved success fast and quit her 9-5 to work from Bali. This week on Printing Profits, she’ll take us through everything you need to know before launching your POD business: challenges, designs, insights, business plans & more inside.
5/11/2023
29:37
Welcome to Printing Profits
Looking for some extra income?Always dreamed of being your own boss?Heard about Print on Demand? But not sure where to start?Printing Profits is the new Podcast with everything you need to start and scale your Print-on-demand store. Join your host Talish as he speaks to store owners who’ve found success. Every week, they’ll give you practical tips that they’ve put into place, things you can do to make your eCommerce business work for you. Brought to you by Printify, the platform that allows you to sell beautiful custom products around the world, risk-free.www.printify.com
Looking for some extra income? Always dreamed of being your own boss? Want to work on your schedule? Looking for a side hustle and heard about Print on Demand? But not sure where to start?
Printing Profits is the new Podcast with everything you need to start and scale your Print-on-demand store and maximize your eCommerce journey. Featuring stories from store owners who’ve found success and jam-packed full of practical tips – Printing Profits is your new must-listen Podcast from Printify, the platform that allows you to sell custom products around the world.