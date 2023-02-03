Feeding a family is among the most basic of human responsibilities. So why do we so often feel like we’re failing at it? On Pressure Cooker, veteran journalists... More
Available Episodes
Living On The Veg: An Everything Guide to Eating Less Meat
One-third of Americans are trying to eat less meat. And yet…U.S. meat consumption per capita is at an all-time high. What gives? Turns out shifting your family’s diet is really (really) hard. On this episode, Jane and Liz talk to Jenny Rosenstrach, author of “The Weekday Vegetarians” for ideas on how to eat less meat overall and to accommodate kids who choose to skip meat. Trying to eat less meat yourself. Check out these additional resources: Dinner a Love Story Substack: Lots of ideas for meat-free meals, plus a peek into Jenny’s life in Brooklyn Nigel Slater’s Green Feast Series: Always inspiring, very simple cooking. Mostly plants. Hetty McKinnon: Cookbook author and mom who specializes in Asian flavors. Her new book Tenderheart (pre-order here) is about vegetable cooking and family bonds.
4/26/2023
39:42
In Praise of Kitchen Shortcuts
Is scratch cooking really all it’s cracked up to be? In this episode, Jane and Liz challenge the idea that society’s ills can be solved by each of us spending more time in the kitchen, sing the praises of convenience food, and talk to the authors of the 2019 book Pressure Cooker: Why Home Cooking Won’t Solve Our Problems, and What We Can Do About It. The hosts close out the show by sharing the dinner shortcuts they love. As promised, here are Pressure Cooker’s picks for time-savers you can feel good about. Heat and Eat Talia Di Napoli Frozen Pizza: Crust that tastes like a wood-burning pizza joint and sauce that tastes like sunshine. Available retail and online; $13 to $15 per pizza. Trader Joe’s Cheese and Green Chili Tamale: Made for the microwave and not too spicy for the kids. $3.79 for two. Trader Joe’s Black Bean and Jack Cheese Burrito: The antithesis of the sad desk lunch burrito. Perfect from the toaster oven and big enough for two small kids. $3.99 Jaju Pierogis: The Polish know kids. Dough + potatoes and cheese is a hit. Add some raw veg and you’re done. $10 for 12. Pasta Sauce Rao’s Marinara Sauce: Yes, it’s cheaper to make your own but this is better and fast. Look for it at Costco or Aldi for a price break, from 5.99 for 24 ounces. Good and Gather Organic Marinara Sauce, Target’s affordable no-sugar option, $2.79 for 24 ounces. Dump & Stir OmSom: Think of these packets as authentically spiced flavor bombs, allowing you to make restaurant-quality Asian dishes in 15 minutes, Available online or retail; three packets (six servings) for $12. Maya Kaimal: There are a zillion simmer sauces but Maya Kaimal’s are the OG. Most kids will dig the mild creamy Butter Masala. $5. Haven’s Kitchen: Great flavors in resealable squeezy pouches. We love the golden turmeric tahini and the chimichurri. $6.99 per 5-ounce pouch. Rice, Noodles, Dumplings Birdsye Frozen Rice: The fastest way to get a healthy grain on the table. $2.50 per 10-ounce bag. Momofuku Ramen: An upgrade on the dorm-room fave with air-dried noodles and a tasty spice packet. 5-pack starting at $12. MìLà (formerly Xio Chi Jie) Pork Soup Dumplings: As good as a restaurant. Seriously! And so fun for kids. $40 for 50 dumplings. Trader Joe’s Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings: Affordable and delicious is possible. $6 for $3.79. What are your faves? Let us know @pressurecook_fm
4/12/2023
36:06
Nature or Nurture: How Much Control Do You Have Over What Your Kids Eat -- and Don’t?
Same house. Same parents. Same food. And yet kids have vastly different tastes and interest in food. Is it something you’re doing? Or do genes control what our children will eat? Liz and Jane speak with Dr. Alison Fildes, a British geneticist, to try to untangle what’s nature, what’s nurture and how science can liberate you at the dinner table.
3/29/2023
26:18
Burned Out On Being the Family Cook? Eve Rodsky Is Here to Help.
Since publishing her New York Times bestseller Fair Play in 2019, Eve Rodsky has become a leader in the movement to rebalance the domestic chore burden, which has historically fallen mostly to women. In this episode, Jane and Liz chat with Eve about her Fair Play system, how it came to be, and real strategies to help parents better work together to tackle the daily grind of feeding kids.
3/15/2023
40:25
Should You Stop Feeding Your Kids Boxed Mac and Cheese? (Part 2 of 2)
We know kids love it. But is boxed mac and cheese a healthy, and safe, meal for kids? In partnership with ParentData, Brown economist Emily Oster’s newsletter, Jane and Liz untangle the pros and cons of our kids’ beloved day-glo orange pasta. Alert: Emily Oster fans! Until March 31, Emily is offering Pressure Cooker listeners 20% off subscriptions to ParentData. For more information, visit www.parentdata.com/pressurecooker
